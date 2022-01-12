ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UNIQLO U by Christophe Lemaire Presents its SS22 Collection

Cover picture for the articleCelebrated throughout the years for offering quality basics, UNIQLO U, led by French designer Christophe Lemaire, returns for Spring/Summer 2022. This year’s collection, titled “The Rhythm of Spring,” offers a range of loose-fitting daily wear in soft natural tones of sage green, sand, light...

hypebeast.com

Grounds' Moopie Sneaker Is Bigger and More Bulbous Than Ever

Japanese designer Mikio Sakabe continues to explore what’s possible in the world of footwear with his latest Grounds release, the Moopie, which has just landed at the London concept store UJNG in two classic colorways. Following on from Grounds’ vast SS21 collection and a Walter Van Beirendonck partnership comes...
APPAREL
Hypebae

Louis Vuitton Gives Its Signature Handbags a Denim Update

Louis Vuitton is kicking off 2022 with updated iterations of its iconic handbags. Silhouettes such as the Onthego, Speedy, Loop and Dauphine are given a denim makeover, channeling the nostalgic ’00s aesthetic. The Speedy bag is covered in denim material, which is contrasted with the LV monogram pattern in...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
SneakerFiles

Reebok Question Low ‘Alive With Color’ Debuts January 21st

As we are still early in 2022, we already have a growing lineup from Reebok and Allen Iverson. The Reebok Question Low ‘Alive With Color’ will be one of the following drops and features 90s vibes. With the nickname ‘Alive With Color,’ you could probably guess that this...
RETAIL
inputmag.com

Prada’s Adidas Forum sneakers are ridiculously elegant and so expensive

Adidas and Prada are committed to making waves in the luxury streetwear market. After debuting their original A + P Luna Rossa sneaker last year, the duo has returned with a footwear collection centered around Prada Re-Nylon, challenging whether exclusive designer styles can align with recycled materials. Made up of black and white Adidas Forum styles — each offered in high and low top models — the capsule uses 100 percent regenerated nylon, made from discarded plastic that has been collected from landfill sites and oceans across the world.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
sneakernews.com

T-Mac And A.I. Collide In This Reebok Question Mash-up With adidas

Despite Reebok being sold off by adidas, it seems that the formerly unified brands are moving forward with its crossover agenda in which notable entities from both sides collide into one. Whether it be two signature athletes (think Shaq and Dame) or two properties (Instapump Fury and BOOST), these amalgams have been met with praise for its bold decision to cross brand lines.
APPAREL
Refinery29

A Petite Person’s Guide To The Best Jeans For Short Legs

As a person who stands at 5'3", I understand firsthand the struggle of finding a solid pair of jeans that doesn't need further alteration besides the usual cuff. While I've personally become very comfortable with buying regular-length denim and slicing the bottoms with a pair of fabric shears, I get that not everyone is into the frayed hem look. Additionally, not everyone has the budget or time to take their pants to a tailor who can preserve the original hem on their jeans.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Louis Vuitton Releases Two New Colorways to Its Crystal-Covered LV Trainer

Two new colorways arrive for ‘s crystal-covered LV Trainer sneaker. The first colorway arrives in pink, purple and blue with crystals adorning the majority of the shoe minus the rear rubber section and collar. The yellow pair has almost a Thunder color scheme with black, yellow, and white crystals that cover the entire shore in addition to the “#54” lettering at the heel — signifying 1854, the year Louis Vuitton was founded.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Behind the HYPE: How the Nike Air Max 1 Became One of the Most Iconic and Influential Sneakers of All Time

When legendary footwear designer Tinker Hatfield introduced the concept for the Nike Air Max 1 in 1987, it was not well received by his colleagues. Like many ideas that are ahead of their time, others thought the running shoe was too risky and that Hatfield had pushed it too far. Cut to today, over three decades later, and the Air Max 1 is one of the most iconic and beloved silhouettes in Nike’s arsenal. It’s popular among celebrities and athletes, has been refreshed with numerous collaborations and colorways, and even has a day that’s dedicated entirely to celebrating the model. The latest installment of Behind the HYPE shares how the Air Max 1 went from a controversial running shoe to one of the most influential sneakers of all time.
APPAREL
fashionista.com

5 Handbag Trends That Will Be Everywhere in 2022

When it comes to handbags, trends aren't as transient as they are in apparel. A solid tote or shoulder bag can live (and be loved) in your wardrobe forever. Still, we do see certain silhouettes rise in the proverbial ranking of "it" items — one year may be bigger for baguettes than the next, others, you may feel called towards an oversized clutch. If you want to get a sense for which of these will be in the zeitgeist, look closely at the 2022 collections we've seen so far, from the runways to the in-between seasons, as well as what tastemakers appear to be carrying as of late: So far, it's looking good for '90s-style shoulder bags (pictured above, center, at Blumarine), crescent shapes (above, left, at Brandon Maxwell) and clasp tops (above, right, at Simone Rocha). Click through the galleries below to see (and shop) the styles we foresee being big this year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hypebae

Louis Vuitton Releases '90s-Inspired Sneaker

Louis Vuitton continues to put a luxury spin on classic sneakers with a brand new silhouette, the LV Runner Tatic. Following two new crystal-covered LV Trainers and a monogram slip-on inspired by classic Vans, the iconic fashion house reveals yet another sneaker model inspired by running shoes from the ’90s.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Update Your Wardrobe With UNIQLO U’s Minimalist SS22 Collection

UNIQLO‘s UNIQLO U line led by Christophe Lemaire is returning for the Spring/Summer 2022 season. Just like previous releases, the collection is packed with minimalist staples for your everyday wardrobe. Titled “The Rhythm of Spring,” the range features everything from outerwear and cardigans, to jeans and accessories. Coats arrive...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Nike Releases Sustainable Air Max Terrascape Plus

Following a University Red Dunk Low made of recycled materials, Nike adds yet another sustainable model to its release calendar. After dropping in a “Black/Lime” colorway, the Nike Air Max Terrascape returns in a muted color palette. Made of 20% recycled materials by weight, the release starts with...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Jeremy Scott x adidas Forum Hi Wings 4.0 Surfaced In “Triple Black”

When Jeremy Scott announced he would be returning to adidas, it’s likely only old heads stood up to applaud. The designer, whose collaborative history is rich with standout after standout, created waves across sneaker culture years prior. His work even dressed the feet of Ye himself. This year, Scott will expand on the offerings thus far, adding to 2022 a blacked out take on the Forum Hi Wings 4.0.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Hollywood Reporter

The Best Women’s Designer Belts from Hollywood-Loved Labels

Jennifer Aniston has been photographed wearing one. So have Kendall Jenner, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Dakota Johnson, to name a few. We’re talking about the iconic Gucci logo belt. While we hear about statement shoes or the It bag of the season, belts don’t get nearly as much love. But as the Gucci belt — and other luxury waist cinchers — have earned a spot in the closet of many famous faces, that’s been changing. Hollywood is in on the secret that the best designer belts can instantly elevate your look, whether you’re wearing a tee and jeans or a cocktail dress....
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Robb Report

The Latest Collab From Prada and Adidas Uses Recycled Plastic From the Ocean

Adidas and Prada are at it again. The duo have come together to introduce the latest chapter of their collaboration, this time with a focus on sustainability and the introduction of new categories. Available Jan. 13, the Adidas for Prada Re-Nylon collection will include ready-to-wear, accessories and bags for the first time. These categories are in addition to new takes on the Adidas Forum High and Low sneaker silhouettes. According to Adidas, each piece has been made in Italy by Prada, composed of the Italian luxury brand’s recyclable Re-Nylon fabric. This material was launched in 2019, created through the recycling of plastic...
ENVIRONMENT
Complex

Carhartt WIP Explore New Colours and Techniques for Vibrant SS22 Collection

Carhartt WIP has introduced its Spring/Summer 2022 collection, unveiling a new colour palette and construction methods as well as unexplored themes and ideas. Notable pieces from the collection — including the Double Knee Pant and Michigan Coat — have been given a pigment dye treatment, a technique that leaves the items in a washed-out, yet saturated aesthetic. Elsewhere, a selection of classic workwear silhouettes have been deconstructed, then spliced back together. As a result, fabrics such as canvas, ripstop, corduroy, and twill all appear on the same item, likewise, other silhouettes have been designed with a similar approach, such as a Michigan Coat base that features sleeves and pocket detailing taken from an Active Jacket.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Brace for the Winter Season With nonnative's 40th Collection POLARTEC SERIES

After beefing up its footwear collaborations portfolio with a Converse All Star 100 Hi team-up alongside WACKO MARIA to close out the year, nonnative is now shifting its focus back to its apparel category to get you bundled up for the winter season. Lifestyle designer Takayuki Fuji‘s imprint has now unveiled its cold weather-friendly nonnative 40th Collection POLARTEC SERIES.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

