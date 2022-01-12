ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WECA transport logo contest 'devalues' graphic design industry

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA graphic designer has said he is appalled that a local authority is holding a competition to help redesign its transport logo for free. The West of England Combined Authority (WECA) posted a tweet asking people to help come up with ideas for the logo. Ken Borg, from Bristol,...

www.bbc.com

Dan Norris
ABQJournal

A chiming clock nudges Placitas graphic designer on a new course as an author

Gary W. Priester of Placitas has spent most of his professional life as an advertising art director and a graphic designer on the West Coast. In that context, he’s written two books on computer design and five on stereograms. A stereogram is a computer-generated image that when viewed correctly produces a three-dimensional image. Priester did some work as a journalist, but it wasn’t until a few years ago that Priester realized he had something to say as a writer of fiction. That realization resulted in his book “The Chimes of Westminster and Other Short Stories.”
PLACITAS, NM
