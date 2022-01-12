ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
National Youth Day: Inspiring Quotes From Swami Vivekandanda's Iconic Chicago Speech

By Shreyashi Chakraborty
International Business Times
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNational Youth Day is celebrated on Jan. 12 every year in the United States to commemorate the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, the Hindu spiritual leader and the proponent of social reform in 19th century India. Swami Vivekananda, born Narendranath Dutta, was the key figure to introduce the philosophies...

