Antonio Conte believes Hugo Lloris will sign a new contract to stay at Tottenham

By PA Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTottenham boss Antonio Conte is confident Hugo Lloris will agree a new...

The Independent

Manchester United’s best hope of a top four finish? This is a slow Champions League race

You would think that after signing the Champions League’s all-time leading goalscorer, a four-time winner with Real Madrid and a 21-year-old prodigy who has played in its knockout stages twice already, Manchester United would be well on their way to achieving a top-four finish by now. If only it were so simple.This season was supposed to see the first serious title challenge at Old Trafford. It has instead resulted in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s departure, a bloated and unsettled squad, and the appointment of an interim manager who now has about four months to turn results around and meet the minimum...
Person
Hugo Lloris
Person
Antonio Conte
How do Arsenal and Tottenham's rebuild projects compare?

Arsenal are top of the table. Arsenal are also second, third, fourth and so on because they occupy the first 17 places in it. Mikel Arteta has named the 16 youngest teams fielded in the Premier League this season. Technically, anyway, Albert Stuivenberg has named the side in 17th. It may be one competition that you can win with kids, albeit one that does not offer silverware.
Tottenham report: Antonio Conte set to offload misfit midfielder to Juventus

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte will look to flog misfit midfielder Tanguy Ndombele this January, with Juventus linked with a move for the French playmaker. That is according to British outlet The Mirror, who believe Conte is desperate to raise the funds needed to overhaul a stuttering squad. Ndombele remains Spurs' record signing at £63m, but Conte is losing patience with a player who doesn't fit into his preferred 3-4-3 system. It is thought that Conte feels the 25-year-old is talented but lacks the discipline to work as part of a midfield pair.
firstsportz.com

Antonio Conte provides no guarantees for his future at Tottenham

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has refused to assure about his future at the club in his recent press conference ahead of the (now postponed) North London Derby against rivals Arsenal. Talking to the media, he said:. “I signed a contract and we agreed, Tottenham and I, the length of the...
Tottenham anger as Arsenal’s request to postpone north London derby is granted

Tottenham have expressed their anger and frustration that Arsenal’s request to have Sunday’s north London derby postponed was granted by the Premier League. The Gunners, who played out a goalless draw with Liverpool in the Carabao Cup on Thursday, made an application to the Premier League on Friday due to a host of players being unavailable.
The Independent

Chelsea show superior class against Tottenham to reach Carabao Cup final

Having spent two years at Stamford Bridge, Antonio Conte didn’t need this defeat to realise the standards at the top level. Chelsea went and reminded him anyway as they beat the Italian’s Tottenham side 1-0 to make it 3-0 on aggregate and reach the final of the League Cup.For all the debate about his team lately, Thomas Tuchel has kept up a remarkable record of reaching the final of every cup he’s entered – and is now the first Chelsea manager to reach the final of every major competition. He is one game away from a second trophy, after last...
The Independent

Mauricio Pochettino ‘secretly in contact’ with Manchester United

What the papers sayParis St Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino, 49, is “secretly maintaining contact” with Manchester United in the hope he will be considered for the manager’s job, claims The Sun which cites French daily Le Parisien. The Argentinian coach is reportedly a favourite for the permanent role vacated by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following his sacking in November, with Ralf Rangnick in interim charge until the end of the season.Staying at Old Trafford, the club are reportedly on the hunt for a new right-back and think they have found their man. The Mail reports Brighton have valued 21-year-old defender...
Soccer
World
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo injury: Manchester United welcome back four players for Aston Villa trip

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to be available for Manchester United, with Harry Maguire also in contention to play in Saturday's Premier League trip to Aston Villa.Ronaldo was left out of the United squad by interim manager Ralf Rangnick for the 1-0 FA Cup third round win over Villa on Monday night after picking up a minor hip injury.The Portuguese was left out as a precaution, with Jadon Sancho and Phil Jones also kept at home after picking up minor issues of their own.All three players are available to Rangnick for the second part of the double header against Villa, while...
The Independent

Manchester City show Chelsea there is no Premier League top two or top three – only a top one

The title race is over now, apparently. You know, the one that ended a few weeks ago. Manchester City already looked like being crowned champions for a fourth time in five years before this twelfth consecutive league win. After it, it seems a nailed-on certainty. There is a faint and remote possibility of a challenge from Liverpool, now 14 points back but with two games in hand. This was a meeting of the top two, though, and it only reinforced the theory that there is in fact only a top one.That was demonstrated not so much by the result, a...
The Independent

Donny van de Beek and Dean Henderson should stay at Manchester United, says Ralf Rangnick

Ralf Rangnick would prefer to keep both Dean Henderson and Donny van de Beek at Manchester United beyond the end of the January transfer window, despite their desire for regular first-team football.Neither Van de Beek or Henderson have started a Premier League game for United this season, having been left on the sidelines by former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his interim successor Rangnick.The pair have made their feelings known to the United manager but have so far failed to secure a move away from Old Trafford, with Rangnick reluctant to let either go.Rangnick is having to contend with a...
fourfourtwo.com

Arsenal report: Leicester star Youri Tielemans in talks with Gunners, as shock move emerges

Arsenal have met with Youri Tielemans' representatives, as Mikel Arteta looks to make a move for the Leicester City star. According to Goal, the Belgian's agents have travelled to the Gunners' London Colney training ground in order to hold talks. Tielemans' current contract is set to expire in 2023, meaning that Leicester will likely have to sell their prized asset in the summer if he doesn't show any sign of committing to a new deal.
The Independent

Manchester City 13 points clear after Kevin De Bruyne’s winner against Chelsea

Kevin De Bruyne scored a brilliant winner as Premier League leaders Manchester City moved 13 points clear with a 1-0 victory over second-placed Chelsea on Saturday.The Belgian playmaker, who had an unhappy spell at Chelsea early in his career, curled beyond Kepa Arrizabalaga from distance to settle a tight contest at the Etihad Stadium with 20 minutes remaining.It was a moment of magic worthy of winning any game but was the least City deserved having dominated against the side that beat them in last season’s Champions League final.Blue is the colour! 💙#ManCity pic.twitter.com/816nfRAo0M— Manchester City (@ManCity) January 15, 2022The win...
