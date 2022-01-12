ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iwanami Hall, Pioneering Tokyo Art Cinema, to Close Following COVID Losses

By Patrick Frater
Laredo Morning Times
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIwanami Hall, an iconic art-house cinema in Tokyo, has announced that it will close permanently from the end of July. It blamed the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 200-seater single screen venue in the Jimbocho district opened in 1968 as a general cultural facility and became a movie theater in...

Variety

Joan of Arc Story Brought to Life in $4 Million Animated Feature

Animation and CGI are powerful means of expanding the creative possibilities and global audience reach of documentary shows. French producer Program33 has proven this with its two feature-length animation docudramas – “The Last Stand” (2015), about the defeat of the Gauls by the Romans, and “Building Notre Dame” (2019), set in the Middle Ages. Both projects enjoyed a strong international response, in particular “Notre Dame,” with high ratings on PBS in the U.S., and good results in Canada, Germany and Belgium. In France it had 4 million viewers on its first showing and a further 10 million viewers from repeat screenings,...
COMICS
theeastsiderla.com

Echo Park Film Center closes micro cinema and starts new era

Echo Park - The Echo Park Film Center - which features experimental and international films and also offers free and low-cost film classes - is closing its storefront theater on Alvarado Street after 20 years. Despite shutting its Echo Park home, the organization will continue the services and activities developed...
MOVIES
Cape Gazette

New films to open at Cinema Art Theater Jan. 14

The Rehoboth Beach Film Society’s Cinema Art Theater, starting Friday, Jan. 14, will present “Drive My Car,” an engrossing drama that tells the story of an aging Japanese man as he travels the path of love, loss, acceptance and peace. Two years after his wife's unexpected death,...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
iheart.com

Mystic Luxury Cinemas Heads To Madison Arts Cinema

As your "At The Movies" guy for WTNH, I've seen my fair share of movies at both the Mistick Village theater (before AND after renovations), and the legendary Madison Arts Cinema, the latter run by theater maven Arnold Gorlick (formerly of the York Square Theater in New Haven). This is sure to be not only a spectacular rejuvenation - especially considering many believed the Madison theater to simply be kaput - but also the pitch-perfect one; Mystic had gone the way of arthouse a few years back, and were already rivaling Gorlick's impeccable taste in film. Let the indies play!
MOVIES
Time Out Global

‘Romeo and Juliet’ by the National Theatre in London is coming to Tokyo cinemas

Over the course of the pandemic, countless theatre companies have stepped forward with streaming services to compensate for the hiatus of live performances. London’s National Theatre has even streamed several live recordings of its popular productions on YouTube, keeping the torch burning for people the world over until it was safe to welcome audiences back into the theatre again.
THEATER & DANCE
seattlepi.com

Singapore’s Filmgarde to Close Indie Cinemas, Blames Changing Film Market

Filmgarde, an independent cinema exhibitor in Singapore, is to close two of its three cinema complexes. The company pointed to “changing trends in the film industry.”. The company will allow its leases to lapse at Bugis Plus and at Century Square within the first quarter of 2022, entailing the closure of 14 screens.
MOVIES
Variety

Leon Dai-Starring ‘Tomorrow Is a Long Day’ Now Filming in Taiwan

Production is underway in Taiwan on multi-national art house film “Tomorrow Is a Long Day” that stars acclaimed Leon Dai. The confinement and claustrophobia of urban life have long been recurring themes in Asian cinema from Wong Kar-wai and Fruit Chan in Hong Kong to Taiwan-based Ho Wi Ding. Another Taiwan director Chung Mong Hong most recently gave the theme a COVID-era touch in his award-winning “The Falls.” Though not specifically a pandemic era production, the story of “Tomorrow” is that of a middle-aged widower whose relationship with his sensitive teenage son slowly becomes unbearable in the densely-packed spaces of contemporary Singapore. The...
WORLD
The Hollywood Reporter

Francois Ozon’s Fassbinder Adaptation ‘Peter von Kant’ to Open Berlin Film Fest

Francois Ozon’s Peter von Kant, a free adaptation of Rainer Werner Fassbinder’s 1972 masterpiece The Bitter Tears of Petra von Kant, will open the 2022 Berlin International Film Festival. Ozon’s adaptation gender-flips the lead role, turning Petra into Peter, played here by Inglourious Basterds actor Denis Menochet. Isabelle Adjani and Fassbinder regular Hanna Schygulla co-star. The film marks a double return for Ozon. The French director’s 2000 drama Water Drops on Burning Rocks, another Fassbinder adaptation, was his first to screen in Berlin. Peter von Kant will mark his sixth Berlinale appearance. In 2019, Ozon won the Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize...
MOVIES
The Independent

Berlin Film Festival taking place in person despite pandemic

The Berlin International Film Festival is going to take place in person next month despite rising virus numbers in Germany especially in the capital, organizers said Wednesday.“We are aware of the challenges posed by the unpredictable course of the pandemic,” the festival management said in a statement, adding that strict pandemic measures would be applied to the 72nd edition of one of the world's most famous film festivals.“We want the festival to send a signal to the entire film industry, to cinemas and moviegoers, and to culture as a whole — we need cinema, we need culture,” Germany's...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘The Bitter Tears Of Zahra Zand’: Iranian Reimagining Of Fassbinder’s ‘Petra Von Kant’ Wraps In London

EXCLUSIVE: The Bitter Tears of Petra von Kant, Rainer Werner Fassbinder’s 1972 drama, is being reimagined for the second time in as many years, this time by a team of Iranian filmmakers. Fassbinder’s movie has also been adapted by high-profile French filmmaker François Ozon, with his French-language version starring Denis Menochet, Isabelle Adjani and Hanna Schygulla set to open the Berlin Film Festival next month. The Bitter Tears of Zahra Zand, which is Farsi-language, has now wrapped filming in London. Directed and co-written by Vahid Hakimzadeh (Greater Things) along with co-writer and star Boshra Dastournezhad (Radio Dreams), the film is a tragicomic melodrama...
MOVIES
Cape Gazette

Met Opera Live screenings begin Jan. 8 at Cinema Art Theater

The Rehoboth Beach Film Society will present the Metropolitan Opera: Live in HD broadcast of composer Jules Massenet’s “Cinderella – Holiday Presentation” at 1 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 8, with additional showings at 1 pm, Monday, Jan. 10, and 6 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 11. Screenings are held at the Cinema Art Theater and will be shown as a recorded presentation after being filmed live.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Deadline

Japanese Actress Sayaka Kanda Found Dead At 35

Sayaka Kanda, a voice-over actress and singer who voiced Anna in the dubbed Japanese version of Disney’s Frozen, was found dead on Saturday at a hotel in Sapporo. She was 35. According to local media reports, Kanda, the daughter of actor Masaki Kanda and singer Seiko Matsuda did not show up for an afternoon performance of the musical My Fair Lady at the Sapporo Cultural Arts Theater, where she was playing Eliza Dolittle. She was found at the hotel where she had fallen from a height. Reports say the the local police are investigating the fall as a suicide but have not ruled out foul play. A notice on Kanda’s official website from Robe Co. Ltd. CEO Mitsuhisa Kamachi said, “We are very sorry to give such a report to all the fans who supported us and all the people who took care of us,” calling the situation “unbelievable and unacceptable.” Kanda’s credits include the Sword Art Online franchise in which she voiced Yuna. She recently voice characters in Idoly Pride and Star Blazers 2022, and starred in the miniseries 3D Kanojo Real Girl.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Studiocanal Unveils French Comedies, Including ‘Tenor,’ ‘The Tasting,’ ‘Happy 50’ at Unifrance RDV (EXCLUSIVE)

Studiocanal is unveiling a raft of French projects with high commercial potential, including Claude Zidi Jr.’s “Tenor,” the romantic comedy “The Tasting” and “Happy 50,” starring Lambert Wilson (“Benedetta”) and Frank Dubosc (“Rolling to You”). “Tenor” (pictured) marks Zidi Jr.’s follow up to “Divorce Club” and boasts an eclectic cast, including César nominee Michèle Laroque, beatboxing world champion MB14, and opera singer Roberto Alagna. “Tenor” tells the uplifting journey of a talented young underdog who rises from suburban streets to the grand stage of the Paris Opéra. The movie is produced by Firstep, Raphael Benoliel’s Paris-based banner whose credits include “Emily...
MOVIES
disneydining.com

Korean Disney Star Kim Mi-soo Dies Suddenly At 29

On January 5, it was announced that South Korean Disney star Kim Mi-soo had died unexpectedly at the age of 29. Kim was one of the stars of the Disney+ K-drama (Korean drama) Snowdrop that is an absolute hit in South Korea. At the time of her death, Kim was also working on another K-drama series for Disney+ called Kiss Six Sense. Filming on that series has been paused as the cast and crew mourn the star’s death.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Le Pacte to Host Market Premieres for ‘Adieu Paris,’ ‘On the Edge’ at Unifrance Rendez-Vous in Paris

Le Pacte is set to host market premieres for Édouard Baer’s “Adieu Paris” and Giordano Gederlini’s “On the Edge” at the Unifrance Rendez-Vous in Paris, which takes place this week. “Adieu Paris” stars an ensemble cast, including some of France and Belgium’s best-known actors, notably Benoît Poelvoorde, François Damiens, Gérard Depardieu, Isabelle Nanty, Pierre Arditi and Ludivine Sagnier. The dialogue-driven comedy takes place entirely at a Parisian bistro. Camille Neel, head of international sales at Le Pacte, said the film will appeal to traditional French films lovers and admirers of iconic actors. “Adieu Paris” is the fourth directorial outing of actor-turned-helmer...
MOVIES
Variety

Berlin Film Festival Chiefs Talk ‘New Concept’ Berlinale

The 72nd Berlin Film Festival is boldly forging ahead with what it calls a “new concept” in-person edition despite concerns about the spread of the Omicron variant that has forced other top fests, such as Sundance, to go entirely online. Variety spoke to Berlinale executive director Mariette Rissenbeek and artistic director Carlo Chatrian about the logic behind their decision to move Berlin’s EFM market online but maintain the physical fest, albeit in truncated form — a decision that’s raising questions about how many people can and will fly into Berlin for the event. What was the determining factor in your decision to...
MOVIES
Variety

Jean-Jacques Beineix, Director of ‘Diva’ and ‘Betty Blue,’ Dies at 75

French director Jean-Jacques Beineix, who made waves with stylish works of 1980s cinema including “Diva” and “Betty Blue,” died Thursday at 75. He died at home in Paris after a long illness, his brother told Le Monde. Beineix started out as an assistant director to filmmakers including Claude Berri, Rene Clement and Jerry Lewis. After making a short film, he made his feature debut in 1981 with “Diva,” which won the Cesar for best first feature and three more Cesar awards. The story revolves around a young postman infatuated with an American opera singer who gets caught up in an international intrigue...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Arthouse Streaming Platform Mubi Buys European Sales Company Match Factory

Mubi, the arthouse streaming platform and theatrical distributor, is moving into the sales arena. The London-based company, which has recently been on a buying spree of indie titles, has now acquired well-establish sales company The Match Factory and its production arm Match Factory Productions. Founded in 2006, The Match Factory has built up a reputation for distinct independent and specialty films, including the Cannes Palme d’Or winner Uncle Boonmee Who Can Recall His Past Lives, Oscar-nominated titles such as Waltz With Bashir and Toni Erdmann, the early films of Jim Jarmusch, the complete library of Aki Kaurismäki and award-winning films like Happy...
BUSINESS

