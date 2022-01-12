ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Saudi reports highest daily new COVID-19 infections so far

By Reuters
 2 days ago
DUBAI, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia has registered its highest daily number of new COVID-19 infections so far, health ministry data showed, breaking through 5,000 cases on Wednesday.

Cases in the kingdom, which has the Gulf's largest population at around 35 million, have risen dramatically since the start of the year with the global spread of the Omicron variant.

The kingdom on Wednesday reported 5,362 new cases and two deaths, rising above the previous peak of daily infections in June 2020 of 4,919.

Mask wearing in public in Saudi Arabia has been compulsory since the start of the year.

Other Gulf Arab states have also seen infections surge in the past month, with Kuwait and Qatar also breaking through previous daily case records. read more

Writing by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Related
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Here’s who is banning travel to the U.S. due to COVID

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli ministers on Monday agreed to ban travel to the United States, Canada and eight other countries amid the rapid, global spread of the omicron variant. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s office announced the decision following a Cabinet vote. The rare move to red-list the U.S. comes amid rising coronavirus infections in Israel […]
TRAVEL
Foreign Policy

Saudi Arabia Is the Middle East’s Drug Capital

Three drug busts in quick succession over the last month have revealed the extent of Saudi Arabia’s drug problem. First, in a rare gesture of cooperation, the Syrian government confiscated over 500 kilograms (1,102 pounds) of addictive amphetamines known as Captagon that had been stashed in a pasta shipment intended for Riyadh, Saudi Arabia’s capital. A few days later the Saudi authorities seized over 30 million tablets of the intoxicant hidden in imported cardamom. Then, in mid-December, Lebanon’s Internal Security Forces foiled an attempt to smuggle four million Captagon pills to Riyadh via Jordan, this time hidden in coffee bags.
MIDDLE EAST
24/7 Wall St.

This Country Has the Most COVID-19 Deaths in the World

Since COVID-19 began to affect people in late 2019-early 2020, there have been over 274 million confirmed cases worldwide, and over 5.3 million deaths. These numbers are considered by many experts to be much too low.  When the worldwide death figure crossed 5 million, Amber D’Souza, professor of epidemiology at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNBC

Cyprus reportedly discovers a Covid variant that combines omicron and delta

A researcher in Cyprus has discovered a strain of the coronavirus that combines the delta and omicron variant, Bloomberg News reported Saturday. Leondios Kostrikis, professor of biological sciences at the University of Cyprus, called the strain "deltacron." It's still too early to tell whether there are more cases of the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Infectious Diseases#Omicron#Other Gulf Arab
AFP

Mexican president says pandemic 'on way out' despite record infections

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Thursday he believed the pandemic was "on the way out" because the Omicron variant was less severe, even as the country faces record infections from the highly contagious strain. Lopez Obrador drew on his own experience battling a second bout of Covid-19, saying he had experienced only mild symptoms similar to those of influenza. However World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Wednesday that while Omicron "causes less severe disease than Delta, it remains a dangerous virus -- particularly for those who are unvaccinated." In a video posted on social media, Lopez Obrador said: "I'm very happy because this means that this pandemic is on the way out. It's still a pandemic, but I think that with this new variant there aren't many risks."
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Brazil registers 112,286 cases of coronavirus, 251 COVID-19 deaths

(Reuters) - Brazil reported 112,286 new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours and 251 COVID-19 deaths, the Health Ministry said on Friday. The country has now registered 22,927,203 cases since the pandemic began nearly two years ago, while the official death toll has risen to 620,796, according to ministry data.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Bhutan reports first cases of Omicron coronavirus variant

KATHMANDU, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Bhutan has reported its first 14 cases of Omicron coronavirus variant, a health official said on Friday, amid a surge of the pandemic in the Himalayan kingdom that has so far been relatively successful at keeping the disease at bay. Sonam Wangchuk, chief of the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

England's COVID-19 prevalence steadies at record high - ONS

LONDON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The estimated COVID-19 prevalence in England was unchanged at a record-high 1 in 15 people in the week ending January 6, the Office for National Statistics said on Wednesday, with more than 4 million people infected across the United Kingdom overall. The Omicron variant has...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

India’s Covid deaths on the rise as cases near 200,000 a day

India has again reported a sharp rise in Covid-19 deaths amid an emerging third wave in the country and the global spread of the Omicron variant.In the last 24 hours ending Wednesday, India saw a sharp spike of 194,720 Covid cases: a surge of 15.86 per cent from Tuesday’s count of 168,063 infections.The number of deaths also rose to 442 compared to the 277 reported on Tuesday, an almost 60 per cent increase.The country has reported a total number of 484,655 Covid deaths since the pandemic began, a figure which experts say is likely an understatement of the true toll.The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Mexico posts fresh daily record for new coronavirus cases

MEXICO CITY, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Mexico on Friday posted a record 44,293 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing its total number of infections to 4,302,069, Health Ministry data showed. The previous record was set on Wednesday, when 44,187 new infections were recorded. Mexico also reported 195 more confirmed COVID-19...
PUBLIC HEALTH
defpen

U.S. Sets Single Day Records For COVID-19 Cases & Hospitalizations

Nearly two years after the NBA shut down and Tom Hanks tested positive for COVID-19, the United States of America may have just endured the worst day of the pandemic. Leading the way, NBC News has reported that the U.S. recorded 1.3 million COVID-19 cases on Monday, a single day record. Adding on, the nation’s seven-day average for COVID-19 cases has hit 740,594, an 83% increase from two weeks ago. Making matters worse, COVID-19 hospitalizations have also soared.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

'Havana syndrome': US baffled after new cases in Europe

Four more US diplomats working in Geneva and Paris have fallen ill with a suspected neurological illness known as "Havana syndrome", US media report. Three diplomats became sick in the Swiss city and one in the French capital last summer, with some 200 people affected over five years. Secretary of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
