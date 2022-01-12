ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Playlist of the Week: Andrea Oliva

By Words
beatportal.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCelebrating the third release on his freshly minted All I Need label, Swiss powerhouse Andrea Oliva heads up Beatport’s Playlist of the Week with some of the best tunes that he’s collected on the road. It’s been a massively busy past six months for me, having recently...

www.beatportal.com

theface.com

New music for the new year: a playlist

To kick off the new year, THE FACE’s team has put together a list of 22 rising musicians we’d love you to check out. With the likes of amapiano superstar Kamo Mphela, Oakland raver Bored Lord, North West London road rapper Clavish and emotive indie rocker Mac Wetha making waves, there are loads of reasons to be buzzing about new music this year.
MUSIC
wfpk.org

WFPK Women of 2021 Playlist

So many of our favorite releases in 2021 were written and recorded by incredibly talented women! Here’s a playlist compiled from host picks of their favorite albums of the year. Enjoy!
MUSIC
wers.org

Playlist: New Discoveries 1/4

JACK WHITE - “TAKING ME BACK”. Jack White is loud and proud on his latest, "Taking Me Back." He has two albums coming out this year, and this is an amazing taste of what is to come. Abashed in its instrumentals, this song rips through speakers with an explosion of sound; there's no sonic negative space. The song is being used as part of the new version of the video game Call of Duty and it's the perfect tune for it. It has an aggressive energy suited for any activity that requires concentration and lots of energy, such as a workout or a video game. I can't wait to see what Jack White does with these next two projects, and "Taking Me Back" proves it's going to be memorable.
MUSIC
c895.org

Save The Wave Playlist (1.6.22)

OMD – So In Love (Special American Dance Mix) When In Rome – The Promise Part 2 (Select Mix Remix) Depeche Mode – Strangelove (Pain Mix) Information Society – Walking Away (Edge Remix) C.C.C.P. – American Soviets (Cameron Paul Mix) Pet Shop Boys – West...
MUSIC
thepitchkc.com

The Pitch’s Infinite Playlist:

Welcome to The Pitch’s Infinite Playlist, a forever-growing playlist of songs picked by people in KC. View/follow the full playlist on Spotify and you can always go back and check out the full run of articles. Throw the playlist on shuffle and enjoy away!. Playlist Guest #9: Nick Spacek.
MUSIC
hiphop-n-more.com

TIDAL Unveils ‘Artists To Watch In 2022’ Playlists

Since their emergence in the mid-2010s, TIDAL has made a big impact on the streaming era and the music industry in general. Last spring, there was the $350 million sale to Jack Dorsey’s Square which ushered in a new era for the streaming service. Every year, TIDAL’s editorial team...
MUSIC
sbstatesman.com

The Weeknd’s “Dawn FM” is the perfect purgatory playlist

Following an unexpected announcement made on Jan. 3, singer Abel Tesfaye, better known as The Weeknd, released his fifth studio album, “Dawn FM” on Jan. 7. Narrated by actor Jim Carrey who takes on the persona of a radio DJ, “Dawn FM” pays homage to the sounds of the ‘80s, marrying disco and classic R&B. Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne and Motown legend Quincy Jones are also featured on the album.
MUSIC
beatportal.com

James Hype & Tita Lau’s “Disconnected” is a Beatport Number 1

We catch up with UK deck wizard James Hype whose new hit collaborative single with Tita Lau on SOLOTOKO, “Disconnected,” just hit Beatport’s overall top spot. James, congratulations on your new Beatport number 1 with “Disconnected.” How are you?. Thank you! Honestly, I didn’t expect...
MUSIC
L.A. Weekly

Living a Dada Life

Living a Dada Life: Swedish DJ duo Dada Life will perform a set at the Academy on Saturday, alongside No Pants Party, Brandon Scott and Calinovas. It’s been over three years since the Our Nation album, but they released three singers in 2021: “Love is Coming Down,” “Noise Heaven,” and “Electronic Circus Weapon.”
MUSIC
L.A. Weekly

From Queen to L7 — the New LA Weekly Playlist is Live

From Queen to L7: The eighty-seventh LA Weekly playlist, reviewing the musicians that we’ve been writing about all week, is live now. There’s electronic music from Ookay and Dada Life, industrial from Front Line Assembly, hip-hop from Bia, soul from Kyle, rock from Nirvana and Bowie, and so much more.
MUSIC
L.A. Weekly

From Gareth Emery to LA Guns — the New LA Weekly Playlist is Live

From Gareth Emery to LA Guns: The eighty-sixth LA Weekly playlist, reviewing the musicians that we’ve been writing about all week, is live now. There’s electronic music from Gareth Emery and Skyler Madison, afrobeat from Fireboy DML, rock from LA Guns and Morrissey, and so much more. Find...
MUSIC
Pitchfork

The Weeknd, Chief Keef, and More: This Week’s Pitchfork Selects Playlist

The staff of Pitchfork listens to a lot of new music. A lot of it. On any given day our writers, editors, and contributors go through an imposing number of new releases, giving recommendations to each other and discovering new favorites along the way. Each Monday, with our Pitchfork Selects playlist, we’re sharing what our writers are playing obsessively and highlighting some of the Pitchfork staff’s favorite new music. The playlist is a grab-bag of tracks: Its only guiding principle is that these are the songs you’d gladly send to a friend.
MUSIC
x-menfilms.com

Spotify Playlist

Are you a Spotify connoisseur? Then peep our X-MEN: MOLECULE playlist, which combines the first tracks from every X-MEN and WOLVERINE film. It features incredible...
MUSIC
Odyssey

45 Songs On My January Playlist

I am ready to make 2022 MY year (knock on wood) which also means that I need a banging playlist to kick off the first month of the year! Here are forty-five songs on my January playlist:. 1. "Listerine" — Cece Coakley. 2. "Big Black Car" — Gregory Alan...
MUSIC
Variety

Rapper Drakeo the Ruler Dead After Backstage Stabbing at L.A. Concert

Rapper Drakeo the Ruler died after being stabbed backstage at the Once Upon a Time in L.A. multi-artist concert at the Banc of California Stadium, a rep for the performer has confirmed to Variety. Superstar Drake, who appeared on a Drakeo the Ruler single earlier this year, was among those posting condolences on social media. “”Nah man this shit isn’t right for real wtf are we doing,” posted Drake, who make a guest appearance on a Drakeo single earlier this year. “Always picked my spirit up with your energy. RIP Drakeo.” Multiple reports cited a backstage brawl occurred at about 8:30 p.m....
MUSIC
DoYouRemember?

Keith Richards Names His Top 10 Favorite Singers Of All Time

Artists almost inevitably always draw inspiration from some other artists. Just as many will have favorites whose influence and praises they themselves will sing for the ages. Rolling Stones frontman Keith Richards weighs in on who he considers his favorite singers, who he also considers the greatest in the industry.
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Wanda Young, Singer for the Marvelettes, Dead at 78

Wanda Young, who found fame as the lead singer of the classic R&B group the Marvelettes, has died at the age of 78. “We are so saddened by the news of Wanda Young of the Marvelettes passing,” noted a message posted to Twitter by the Classic Motown label. “What an impact she has had on the world of Classic Motown and the lives of so many. Her legacy will continue to live on.”
MUSIC

