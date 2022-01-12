Playlist of the Week: Andrea Oliva

JACK WHITE - “TAKING ME BACK”. Jack White is loud and proud on his latest, "Taking Me Back." He has two albums coming out this year, and this is an amazing taste of what is to come. Abashed in its instrumentals, this song rips through speakers with an explosion of sound; there's no sonic negative space. The song is being used as part of the new version of the video game Call of Duty and it's the perfect tune for it. It has an aggressive energy suited for any activity that requires concentration and lots of energy, such as a workout or a video game. I can't wait to see what Jack White does with these next two projects, and "Taking Me Back" proves it's going to be memorable.

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO