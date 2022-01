Tesla says that customers will now be able to purchase select merchandise from its online shop as a trial run, using Dogecoin. Electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has started accepting Dogecoin (DOGE) as payment on its online merchandise store. This development appears to be a trial run for Tesla as the company is looking to explore other payment options. Furthermore, the announcement also comes about a month after Tesla CEO Elon Musk stated that his company would accept DOGE for merchandise. On Friday, January 14th, Musk tweeted, “Tesla merch buyable with Dogecoin.”

BUSINESS ・ 13 HOURS AGO