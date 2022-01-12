ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Law Enforcement Fatalities Spiked in 2021. COVID-19 Was the Leading Cause of Death

nbcboston.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe number of law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty across the United States last year totaled 458, a 55% increase from 2020, the National Law Enforcement Memorial...

www.nbcboston.com

Comments / 0

Related
securitymagazine.com

FBI launches Law Enforcement Suicide Data Collection

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) announced the official launch of the Law Enforcement Suicide Data Collection (LESDC), which took place on January 1, 2022. The LESDC provides a mechanism for law enforcement agencies to report suicides and attempted suicides of law enforcement personnel, as defined within the LESDC Act, for the purpose of compiling national statistics on these tragedies. As of January 1, 2022, law enforcement agencies can submit data to the LESDC about their current or former officers who die by or attempt suicide on that date and forward.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WTOK-TV

Suicide among top reasons for law enforcement deaths in 2021

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -- There were 632 law enforcement deaths across the nation in 2021, nearly 25% of those were self-inflicted. Suicides ranked second among law enforcement deaths last year. If you take out the number of deaths related to COVID-19, suicides would be the cause of 49% of law...
DOTHAN, AL
KTSA

COVID was leading cause of death among police officers in 2021, report says

Police officers with New York City's Counterterrorism Task Force wear face masks while guarding the World Trade Center's transportation hub, Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, in New York. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority, in conjunction with regional rail lines, announced at a news conference a "Mask Force" that encourages universal mask usage on public transit. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid
wpr.org

COVID-19 killed 4 Wisconsin law enforcement officers in 2021

COVID-19 claimed the lives of more than 300 police officers in 2021, according to a new report, including four in Wisconsin. Nationally, it was the deadliest year for law enforcement officers in more than nine decades, and the second year in a row that the coronavirus was the leading cause of death.
WISCONSIN STATE
atlantatribune.com

FBI Informant Exposes Active KKK Members Working In Law Enforcement

An FBI informant working undercover inside a Florida chapter of the Ku Klux Klan exposed a troubling connection between the white supremacist organization’s members and local law enforcement agencies. For ten years, Joe Moore worked as a confidential informant in the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force, as a key...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KAAL-TV

Mason City man leads law enforcement on chase early Friday morning

(ABC 6 News) - A Mason City man is in custody after leading law enforcement on a chase early Friday morning. The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office said deputies attempted a traffic stop near the intersection of 6th Street SW and South Washington Avenue just before 2 a.m. Friday. The...
MASON CITY, IA
Turnto10.com

Fall River police officer with pending assault charges fired for misconduct

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — Fall River Police Officer Michael Pessoa has been fired from the department, according to Interim Police Chief Paul Gauvin. Gauvin said Wednesday that Pessoa showed "egregious violations" of the department's rules of conduct. He said that Pessoa's pending criminal charges were unrelated to his...
FALL RIVER, MA
nbcboston.com

Person of Interest Sought in Green Line Upskirting Investigation

MBTA police are looking to identify a person of interest in an investigation into upskirting on the Green Line. Upskirting involves secretly photographing or videotaping a person's intimate parts, generally up a skirt. It is a crime in Massachusetts and defined as "photographing, videotaping or electronically surveilling partially nude or nude person or the sexual or other intimate parts of a person around a person's clothing" without their consent.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
KESQ

Officials: Riverside County infant death caused by COVID-19

Riverside County health officials announced that an infant has died after contracting COVID-19. The infant was less than one year of age, becoming the youngest person in the county to die from the virus since the start of the pandemic, officials said. Officials said the death happened earlier this week...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
everythinglubbock.com

‘Alarming’ spike in Homicides, assaults on law enforcement officers continue

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – It’s being called an epidemic, the spike in violent crimes that’s happening across the nation, including in New Mexico and Texas. This as assaults against law enforcement professionals are also on the rise . Experts say that it’s only going to get worse, if we don’t step in and address the issues.
EL PASO, TX
WATE

Help law enforcement in death investigations, Sevier County hiring

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Sevier County government is accepting applications now for the position of medicolegal death scene investigator. Applications must be mailed or hand-delivered to the Sevier County Mayor’s office by 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19. Faxes and emails will not be accepted. According to a...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
nbcboston.com

Lynn Police Misconduct Investigation: 5 Officers Resign, 1 Fired, 2 Suspended

Five police officers in Lynn, Massachusetts, have resigned, one was fired and two more were suspended over the course of a monthslong internal misconduct investigation. The investigation was launched as a result of a search warrant brought by the Salem Police Department into domestic assault allegations against an officer in Lynn, according to police in that city.
LYNN, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy