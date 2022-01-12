Law Enforcement Fatalities Spiked in 2021. COVID-19 Was the Leading Cause of Death

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) announced the official launch of the Law Enforcement Suicide Data Collection (LESDC), which took place on January 1, 2022. The LESDC provides a mechanism for law enforcement agencies to report suicides and attempted suicides of law enforcement personnel, as defined within the LESDC Act, for the purpose of compiling national statistics on these tragedies. As of January 1, 2022, law enforcement agencies can submit data to the LESDC about their current or former officers who die by or attempt suicide on that date and forward.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 10 DAYS AGO