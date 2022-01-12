ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rebel Wilson says walking every day helped her lose 77 pounds

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRebel Wilson says “simply walking helped her lose 77 pounds. The ‘Pitch Perfect’ star got the tip for her daily strolls – instead of sweaty, high-intensity workouts – from a doctor at a health retreat, who advised it was the “best way” to drop the...

Rebel Wilson shows off stunning post-weight loss body

In 2020, Rebel Wilson embarked on a “year of health,” a step that would be the first in an incredible journey that would continue into 2021 and now into 2022. Since beginning her weight loss journey, the 44-year-old Australian actress is reported to have shed more than 75 pounds already and continues to work closely with her personal trainer Jono Castano in maintaining her commitment to her health which she’s been doing so through regular workouts and dieting.
Rebel Wilson
Victoria Lost 100 Pounds in 1 Year with MyFitnessPal

On January 1, 2019, Victoria Feldt’s life changed. That was the fateful day she turned a New Year’s resolution — something she’d tried in the past without success — into a lasting lifestyle change. The seeds were planted one month prior, when she discovered MyFitnessPal. “I decided that on January 1 I was going to start counting calories, eating in moderation and listening to my body.” This decision proved to be the right one, kicking off a 100-pound weight loss that saw Feldt gain strength, mentally and physically.
Ree Drummond Says At-Home "Lunges and Squats" Helped Her Lose Nearly 60 Pounds

At 52, Ree Drummond is feeling stronger than ever. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, The Pioneer Woman revealed she recently lost over 50 pounds. Drummond was inspired to make healthier changes after “hitting rock bottom” one night while indulging in chips and salsa. “I thought that night, 'I am going to start tomorrow, I am doing something different,'” she said.
Rebel Wilson Kicked Off 2022 In a Vibrant Workout Set

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. If you follow Rebel Wilson, then you know the actress has been dedicating themes to the years of her life. 2020 was "The Year of Health," a year when she "put on the athleisure" and set out to make "positive changes" to her lifestyle in the name of her wellbeing. Last year became "The Year of The Rainbow," and was defined by a slew of exciting projects and a 40th birthday celebration which was the "best week of [her] entire life." There's no telling what 2022 holds, but Wilson has once again suited up in athleisure for a New Year update. (Related: Rebel Wilson Says She "Can't Wait" to Get Back to Her Normal Workout Routine)
Rebel Wilson Highlights 77-Pound Weight Loss In Poolside Gym Look

Rebel Wilson smiles in a dressWikimedia/CreativeCommons. Rebel Wilson is updating fans on her staggering, 77-pound weight loss with a new poolside photo. The 41-year-old actress and Olly wellness partner is in the best shape of her life following a 2020 "year of health" - while Wilson has admitted to ups and downs, the photos are proof that the Aussie has continued her weight-loss journey successfully.
Rebel Wilson announces unexpected news - and fans can't wait

Rebel Wilson will make her debut as BAFTA host when the prestigious awards ceremony returns to London’s iconic Royal Albert Hall in March. The 75th EE British Academy Film Awards, which takes place on 13 March, will celebrate the very best of British and international film talent. Speaking about...
Singer Syleena Johnson Flexes New Muscles On TV Show And Shares Weight Loss Tips

Singer Syleena Johnson always had goals outside of her music career, including one surprising fitness aspiration that she kept private until recently. The Grammy-nominated artist was silently grinding toward becoming a fitness competitor, but things didn't immediately pan out how she planned. "I always wanted to do this, but I...
Lisa Bonet, 53, Looks the Same Age as Her Daughter Zoë in These No-Makeup Photos

Lisa Bonet will turn 54-years-old this year and yet she somehow looks the same age as her 32-year-old daughter, Zoë. The actress who got famous for her role as Denise Huxtable on “The Cosby Show” and “A Different World," she most recently starred in the TV series "Ray Donovan" as Marisol Campos. You likely also know her because of her relationship to Lenny Kravitz, Zoë's dad. But enough about that, back to her ageless complexion.
Tristan Thompson Texted Khloe Kardashian ‘I Love You’, He Flew Away And Born Baby With Another Baby | show

Canadian basketball player Tristan Thompson, 30, has had a baby with another woman during his relationship with reality star Khloe Kardashian. It happened on his birthday last year, right after Khloe congratulated him on Instagram and wrote that he “loves her so much”. Then Tristan boarded a plane for a competition and got into bed with model Maralie Nichols daily Mail.
How Jennifer Garner Feels About Ben Affleck Saying He Was ‘Trapped’ In Their Marriage

Sources close to Jennifer Garner revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’s ‘unbothered’ by her ex-husband’s comments about their marriage in a recent interview. Jennifer Garner isn’t going to let her ex-husband Ben Affleck‘s recent interview, where he said he felt “trapped” in their marriage, bring her down. Sources close to the 49-year-old actress revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’s “taking it with a grain of salt,” and it isn’t going to damage their co-parenting relationship.
