Best Delta 8 Brands – Top Delta 8 THC Websites Online in 2022 [Reviewed]

Delta 8 THC has taken the CBD industry to another level after being overlooked in the Federal Farm Bill of 2018. It’s a new playing field for the industry, so naturally, there are a lot of questions that need to be asked. Delta 8 THC is federally legal, but that doesn’t mean that states, even counties can’t ban it. Delta 8 THC sits in what is considered the grey area of the bill because it doesn’t necessarily fall under any group. This is where the debate begins. Particular states believe that Delta 8 is a synthesized form of THC. However, the THC that has been previously addressed refers to Delta 9 THC, better known as traditional THC.
