ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

10 Pressure Cooker Breakfast Ideas to Make on Busy Mornings

247moms.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you have a busy morning and are skipping the most important meal of the day then you need to invest in a pressure cooker right now!. Your pressure cooker can help simplify your busy mornings easily by ensuring you have time for breakfast. Each of these pressure cooker meals are...

247moms.com

Comments / 0

Related
thespruceeats.com

John Wayne Casserole Recipe

Nutrition Facts (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) John Wayne Casserole is a delicious mix of ground beef, vegetables, pickled jalapeños, and cheese, all layered atop a biscuit crust. According to cooksinfo.com, this casserole gets its name because “Wayne directly contributed the recipe to a 1979 cookbook titled, “Cooking with Love from Cara and Her Friends”, compiled by Cara Connery. It is unknown where Wayne got the recipe from.” However, what is now known as John Wayne Casserole is quite different from the original recipe. It drops the eggs and adds a biscuit crust and ground beef but keeps the original southwestern inspiration by including the pickled jalapeños, tomatoes, and cheese.
RECIPES
The Independent

How to turn leftover banana skins into a delicious ‘pulled pork’ burger. No, really...

I saw people cooking with banana peel on the internet and I was intrigued – turns out it’s actually quite delicious if you prepare it in the right way,” says Miguel Barclay, author of the One Pound Meals cookbook series.“Banana peel is definitely something I would usually throw away, so technically this is free food.”Banana peel pulled porkMakes: 1 portionIngredients:1 banana peel½ tsp ground cumin½ tsp smoked paprika1 tsp demerara sugar (or other brown sugar)3 tbsp tomato ketchup1 soft bread roll1 tbsp coleslawOlive oilSaltMethod:1. Shred the banana peel using a fork, then pan-fry in a splash of olive oil over...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pressure Cooker#Breakfast#Oats#Cheese#Banana Bread#Food Drink#French#Cinnamon Rolls#Crystal Co
12tomatoes.com

Cereal Business: Ranking the Best Breakfast Cereals in the USA

Cereals have developed a lot over the nearly four decades that I’ve spent demolishing them by the bowlful. Gone is the focus on toys and treats that you can find amongst the flakes, replaced by better, more sensible grain choices and an emphasis on making you morning meal packed with nutritional elements at the expense of sugar.
FOOD & DRINKS
sixtyandme.com

5 Breakfast Ideas That Will Energize Your Day

The biggest chemical reaction that your body experiences in a day is from the food that you put into it. Therefore, quality counts. And so does the very first thing that you eat each day. Eating a healthy breakfast does two things for your health. First, it keeps your blood...
FOOD & DRINKS
Clean Eating

Skip the Store and Make This Slow Cooker Squash Soup with Just a Few Pantry Staples

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. There’s really nothing better than wrapping your hands around a warm bowl of soup when you’ve come home from a day outdoors in winter weather. Opt for a homemade soup that’s made with in-season ingredients and plenty of fresh, herbaceous flavor, and you’re in for an even better – and more satisfying – meal. That’s what you’ll get when you make our Easy Slow Cooker Butternut Squash Soup.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Parade

18 Keto Breakfast Ideas That Will Warm You Up Without Weighing You Down

There’s a chill in the air this time of year. (At least in Minnesota there certainly is, BRRR!) On these chilly mornings that will be standard for the next few months, all I want is a cup of steaming hot keto coffee, a keto breakfast and some warm and fuzzy slippers. Thankfully, there’s no shortage of delicious, hot keto breakfast ideas and I’m sharing 18 of them with you today!
DIETS
newfolks.com

These breakfast ideas for 1-year-olds will please the pickiest eaters

Life with a 1-year-old is hectic enough, so finding breakfast that a 1-year-old will eat (and not throw on the ground) that is also quick, nutritious, and easy to prepare can bring some much-needed calm to the hustle and bustle of a busy morning. Finding breakfast for your 1-year-old doesn’t...
KIDS
12tomatoes.com

Overnight Slow Cooker Breakfast Casserole

A set it and forget it casserole with all your favorites. Some people like to wake up before the sun has even risen and make stacks and stacks of pancakes and heaps of crispy bacon and mounds of fluffy scrambled eggs. That is not me. I like to stay in my warm and cozy bed as long as possible but still find a way to feed a delicious morning feast to those I love. And that is exactly where the glory of the slow cooker comes in. This Breakfast Casserole comes together (almost entirely) in your crockpot and cooks overnight so you can wake up to a delicious breakfast of potatoes, sausage, eggs, and more with practically no effort at all.
RECIPES
FanSided

Tasty breakfast recipes that break the morning rut

Does your morning have the same food on the table day after day? Dole wants to break that rut and these tasty breakfast recipes bring vibrant variety to the start of the day. In a recent Appetite publication, a survey found that many people eat the same breakfast day after day. While a morning mantra might be comforting, that redundancy can be problematic. Sure, a morning smoothie, bowl or other dish might be easy to make or grab when the sleepiness still lingers. But, doesn’t a day deserve a little break from the monotony?
RECIPES
The Thomasville Times

Morning Recipes Great for Making Memories

With the weather cooling, it’s the perfect opportunity to spend some time in the kitchen to try out fun recipes and create special moments with family and friends. Pancakes and waffles provide deliciously easy ways to make mornings memorable at the breakfast table with those you love. Regardless of...
RECIPES
ETOnline.com

This All-in-One Instant Pot Pressure Cooker Is On Sale

After two years of spending a bit more time in the kitchen, you might be looking to lighten the cooking load this winter. If that's your goal, then a pressure cooker is definitely a sound investment. Right now, a certain top-rated model on Amazon -- which currently boasts over 20,000 five star reviews on the retailer's site -- is now available at a steep discount just in time to assist with all of your winter cooking.
LIFESTYLE
katheats.com

Quick And Healthy Breakfast Ideas For School

Are your kids tired of cold cereal for breakfast? I’ve got you covered with quick and healthy breakfast ideas that will keep them energized for a full day at school. Mornings with little kiddos can be a challenge – I get it. Trying to get yourself ready for the day while simultaneously setting up your kids for a successful day at school is no easy task. Plus, I don’t know about you, but if you’re in this same boat, I can imagine that this back-to-school season might feel significantly more challenging after a year (or more!) of at-home schooling and wacky routines.
RECIPES
Food52

22 Best Vegetarian Breakfast Ideas to Kick Off the New Year

When you want a healthy breakfast that is totally vegetarian-friendly, we’ve got you covered with nearly two dozen recipes (many of which are vegan!). In some cases, you’ll find that we like using plant-based protein sources like tofu or beans to add meat-like heft to a plate of fried eggs or burritos; other times, we’ll rely solely on vegetables to bring color and crunch. Some recipes, like overnight oats or banana pancakes are naturally vegetarian, but make them with nondairy milk for vegan diners.
RECIPES
Chicago Sun-Times

Multi-cooker makes cooking healthy meals easy and quick

Eating healthy has never been so easy — or so quick. A multi-cooker makes cooking a healthy meal accessible and approachable, and takes less time and energy than not-so-healthy fast-food runs or tossing a frozen pizza into the oven. Roast a chicken in 30 minutes, cook nutrient packed whole grains like wild rice or barley in 20 minutes, whip up a one-pot bean or lentil-based stew, chowder, or chili in that same 20 minutes—this kitchen marvel really is a meal changer that can help support a healthy diet in the most convenient, time-saving, and delicious ways.
FOOD & DRINKS
Lancaster Farming

Making Delicious Meals With a Slow Cooker

At the end of a busy day, many of us come home to this question: “What’s for dinner?” You can make that question easy to answer by using a slow cooker to help with family meals. According to a November 2019 article, “A Brief History of the...
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy