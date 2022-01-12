ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asian stocks mixed as inflation augurs Fed rate hikes

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares were mostly lower in Asia on Thursday after the latest...

Trumann Democrat

Asia shares mostly higher after US holiday; BOJ stands pat

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were mostly higher Tuesday in the absence of big market-moving news following a national holiday in the U.S. The Bank of Japan wrapped up a two-day policy meeting with no major changes. The benchmark interest rate remains at a longstanding minus 0.1%.
ECONOMY
Trumann Democrat

Global shares mostly fall as investors mull likely rate hike

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares were mostly lower Tuesday following a national holiday in the U.S, while oil prices surged following an attack on an oil facility in the capital of the United Arab Emirates that killed at least three people. Benchmark U.S. crude rose $1.44, or 1.7%, to...
STOCKS
AFP

Bank of Japan lifts inflation forecast, no policy change

Japan's central bank revised its inflation forecast on Tuesday and adjusted its view of price risks, while leaving its monetary easing policy in place in a nod to lingering pandemic uncertainty. Even with the latest upward revision in prices, "a change in (the BoJ's) policy stance is hard to imagine" as the inflation target "is still far away," said economist Masamichi Adachi of UBS in a note ahead of the Tuesday decision.
BUSINESS
Trumann Democrat

World shares mixed after China reports slowing growth

BANGKOK (AP) — World shares were mixed on Monday after China reported that its economy expanded at an 8.1% annual pace in 2021, though growth slowed to half that level in the last quarter. Paris, Frankfurt, Tokyo and Shanghai advanced while Hong Kong and Seoul declined.
ECONOMY
The Independent

China’s birth rate drops to six-decade low while economic growth slows

China’s birth rate in 2021 dropped to its lowest level in six decades, indicating young people’s reluctance to have children despite a government drive to increase population growth. The National Bureau of Statistics said yesterday that 10.62 million babies were born in 2021, a rate of 7.52 per thousand people. While death rates in the same period were at 7.18 per thousand, leaving a natural growth rate at 0.034 per cent.The new rate marked a decline from around 12 million new births in 2020 at a rate of 8.52 per every thousand people.The birth rate is the lowest in...
BUSINESS
The Independent

China's economy grows 8.1% in 2021, slows in second half

China’s economy grew by 8.1% in 2021 but Beijing faces pressure to shore up activity after an abrupt slowdown in the second half.In the final three months of 2021, growth of the world’s second-largest economy sank to 4% over a year earlier, government data showed Monday. That was down from the previous quarter’s 4.9% and an eye-popping 18.3% in the first three months of 2021.China rebounded quickly from the coronavirus pandemic, but activity slowed under pressure from Beijing for real estate developers to cut debt levels deemed to be dangerously high. That caused a slump in sales and construction,...
ECONOMY
AFP

Oil hits 7-year highs on recovery hopes, unrest

Oil prices traded at the highest levels in more than seven years Tuesday, in part on hopes of a global economic recovery ramping up demand. Stock markets headed south with US Treasury yields surging on expectations the Federal Reserve will have to unveil several interest rate hikes to tackle a worrying spike in inflation. Expectations of Fed tightening continued to support the dollar. European crude benchmark Brent North Sea reached $88.13 per barrel, while US contract WTI hit $85.74 -- the highest levels since October 2014 -- before easing slightly in later trading.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Euro nations seek path between high inflation, weak growth

Euro finance chiefs on Monday engaged in a high-wire political balancing act prompted by conflicting economic forces: a weaker growth outlook and stronger inflation.Finance ministers from the 19 nations that share the common euro currency pledged continued budgetary stimulus for the European economy amid headwinds caused by the highly transmissible omicron variant. At the same time, they sought to reassure voters by pledging vigilance over sharp price rises.“Am I concerned about inflation? Obviously so,″ Dutch Finance Minister Sigrid Kaag told reporters in Brussels before entering a meeting with her euro zone counterparts. “The purchasing power of the individual citizens...
BUSINESS
International Business Times

Asian Markets Mixed As Fed Hikes Loom, China Growth Slows

Asian investors started the week on a cautious note Monday as they assessed the outlook ahead of an expected series of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, while data showed growth in China's economy slowed at the end of last year. While the fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant continues to...
BUSINESS
Markets Insider

Top investor Kyle Bass warns the Fed could crash the stock market this year — and predicts oil prices will surge this summer

Veteran investor Kyle Bass warned stocks could crash this year, predicted an oil-price surge within months, and blasted buyers of Chinese equities as irresponsible, in a CNBC interview this week. Federal Reserve officials, under pressure to curb soaring inflation, are widely expected to hike interest rates and trim the central...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Asian Stock Market: Drifts lower amid Fed rate hike concerns, virus fears

Asian equities grind lower as market fears Fed action following 40-year high US inflation. Australia, Britain report all-time high daily infections, Tokyo pushes up virus-led alert level. US proposes more UN Security Council sanctions on North Korea for missile tests. Asia-Pacific markets fail to track Wall Street gains as investors...
STOCKS
marketpulse.com

US Close: Stocks slump as inflation fears drive Fed rate hike expectations, Dollar follows Treasury yields

US stocks are sliding as surging pricing pressures have the Fed on a fast-track to get rates back to neutral. Every trader over the weekend read the Goldman note that eyed four Fed rates hikes and balance sheet runoff in July, if not sooner. Surging yields are kryptonite for many tech stocks and that theme won’t change until after we get past the first couple rate hikes.
BUSINESS

