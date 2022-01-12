ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erdogan says will lower Turkish prices soon as possible

By Reuters
 2 days ago
ANKARA, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Turkey will bring prices down as soon as possible, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday, after annual inflation soared above 36% in December due largely to a currency crisis brought on by his unorthodox low-rates policy. read more

In a speech to lawmakers from his ruling AK Party in parliament, Erdogan said the inflation figures were not in line with economic realities in Turkey and he hoped to see the benefits of Ankara's economic policy in the summer.

Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu, Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ezgi Erkoyun; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

UPI News

Turkish President Erdogan vows to bring down rising inflation

Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan vowed to bring down inflation -- which hit 36.1% in December -- as the Central Bank prepares to meet next week. Erdogan told parliament Wednesday that "the swelling inflation is not in line with the realities of our country." December's figure...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Russia's Putin orders $2.3 bln pension hike as inflation bites

MOSCOW, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin called on Wednesday for an 8.6% rise in public pensions this year, slightly above the inflation rate, increasing state social spending by another $2.3 billion as consumer price inflation hovers near six-year highs. Ahead of parliamentary elections last year Putin ordered...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Austrian FM: Lebanon can get IMF aid if Beirut makes reforms

Austria’s foreign minister said Wednesday that the European Union wants to help Lebanon escape its economic meltdown, but only if the country's leaders clean up Beirut s affairs. Alexander Schallenberg told reporters after meeting his Lebanese counterpart in Beirut that Lebanon should reach a deal with the International Monetary Fund, move forward with the investigation into the August 2020 port blast and restructure the hard-hit banking sector.Lebanon’s economic crisis, which started in 2019, is rooted in decades of corruption and mismanagement by the small country’s political class. Bickering between rival groups has so far prevented economic reforms demanded by...
MIDDLE EAST
#Currency Crisis#Inflation#Turkish#Ak Party
FXStreet.com

USD/TRY stays pressured towards $13.00 as Turkish Presi. Erdogan vows to tame inflation

USD/TRY remains depressed around weekly low after dropping the most since December 23. Turkey’s Erdogan hopes to see benefits of the latest policy measures in summer. US dollar slumped as CPI matched forecasts, hawkish Fedspeak restricts immediate downside. Turkish Industrial Production, US PPI and Fed policymakers’ speeches will be...
BUSINESS
1027wbow.com

Erdogan vows to tame Turkish inflation as scepticism grows

ANKARA (Reuters) -President Tayyip Erdogan promised on Wednesday to tame Turkey’s surging inflation, which hit 36% last month, but economists predicted it could push much higher, piling further pressure on the battered lira currency. The lira shed 44% of its value in 2021, its worst performance in Erdogan’s near...
BUSINESS
moneyweek.com

Erdogan’s risky bluff to save the Turkish lira

Turkey has found a “sticking plaster” for its currency woes, says Lex in the Financial Times. The country is facing a mounting currency crisis and locals have responded by shifting their savings into other currencies and gold (nearly two-thirds of Turkish bank deposits are held in foreign currencies). So Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the country’s autocratic president, last month announced the government will guarantee lira deposits against further deterioration in the exchange rate. The scheme, designed to encourage Turks to keep their savings in lira, seems to have worked so far – the currency has since rallied 26%. Yet few international investors are convinced by the idea.
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Middle East
740thefan.com

Turkey’s Erdogan says he will visit Saudi Arabia in February

ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday he will make a visit next month to Saudi Arabia, whose ties with Ankara have been strained in recent years. Asked about resolving issues in exports to Saudi Arabia as he left a trade event, Erdogan said he would...
MIDDLE EAST
101 WIXX

Turkey’s Erdogan says he is saddened by inflation at 36% in 2021

ISTANBUL (Reuters) – President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday he was saddened by Turkey’s 2021 annual inflation after it soared to 36.1%, adding his government was determined to lower it to single digits. Speaking after a cabinet meeting, Erdogan also said the rise in inflation was due to...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Turkish Inflation Soars to 36%, Highest in Erdogan Era

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey's annual inflation rate surged to 36.1% last month, its highest in the 19 years that Tayyip Erdogan has ruled, laying bare the depths of a currency crisis engineered by the president's unorthodox interest rate-cutting policies. In December alone, consumer prices took a rare step into double-digits,...
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Putin, Erdogan Pledge To Boost Russia-Turkey Ties

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, have vowed to boost ties, both sides said. In a phone call, Putin and Erdogan "reviewed bilateral cooperation and reaffirmed their determination to continue boosting the mutually beneficial partnership between Russia and Turkey,' the Kremlin said on January 2.
POLITICS
Reuters

Turkish trade deficit narrows 7.8% in 2021 - Erdogan

ISTANBUL, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Turkey's trade deficit fell 7.8% year-on-year to $45.9 billion last year, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday, narrowed by a 32.9% surge in exports. He said in a speech that exports jumped to $225.368 billion last year. Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun, Nevzat Devranoglu and Ece...
WORLD
The Independent

Europe gas crisis hinges on cold, high prices luring supply

Europe’s natural gas crisis isn't letting up. Reserves are low. Prices are high. Utility customers are getting hit with higher bills. Major Russian supplier Gazprom isn't selling gas like it used to. It all raises the question: How exactly is Europe which imports most of its energy, going to make it through the winter without a gas disaster, especially if the season turns out to be colder or longer than usual?Here's how the European Union home to 447 million people, will try to deal with the crisis: THE PROBLEM IS LOW STORAGE LEVELS: Utilities turn to gas...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
dallassun.com

Russia warns US of possible military response

Moscow hasn?t ruled out action if America threatens security balance in Europe. Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov warned his American counterparts on Monday that some form of military response to the US stationing advanced weapons in Europe could be possible in the future. He insisted that if NATO proceeds...
MILITARY
The Independent

Energy monitor blames Russia for European gas crisis

The head of the International Energy Agency blamed Russia for much of Europe's natural gas crisis, saying Wednesday that high prices and low storage levels largely stem from the behavior of state-owned gas supplier Gazprom Russia could send up to a third more gas through existing pipelines, said Fatih Birol executive director of the Paris-based 30-member organization that provides policy recommendations on affordable and sustainable energy. That would amount to some 10% of European daily consumption — about the amount that industry officials say would be needed to avoid a severe shortage in case of colder-than-expected weather....
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Fox News

Putin is picking a fight he can't win with Ukraine

I almost feel sorry for Russian President Vladimir Putin. As talks over Ukraine fall flat, Putin is picking a fight he can’t win. When President Joe Biden gave up Afghanistan, Putin saw a golden opportunity to play hardball with NATO over Ukraine. But NATO isn’t giving in to Putin’s outrageous demands for the alliance to kick out members like Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and others who joined after 1997.
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

