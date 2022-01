Buddy Kofoid outdueled Kyle Larson for a dramatic A-Feature win in Tuesday night’s qualifying bout for the Chili Bowl Nationals. Piloting the No. 67 Keith Kunz Motorsports Toyota, Kofoid hounded Larson, who started on pole, consistently throughout the opening 24 of 30 laps. With the aid of a restart, Kofoid finally surged to the lead and came under an immediate barrage of attacks by the defending two-time Chili Bowl champion. However, Kofoid held his nerve as Larson eventually punched the cushion and fell back into the clutches of third-place Chris Windom.

