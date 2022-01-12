ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

The Nation's Weather

Connecticut Post
 2 days ago

Much of the nation will have a dry day tomorrow. The only. exceptions will be a few flurries and snow showers around. the Great Lakes and interior Northeast; however, little in. the...

www.ctpost.com

WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Saturday Downpours, Sunday Flurries

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, dry, and mild. Overnight lows in the upper 40s. SATURDAY and SUNDAY: Our next storm system arrives tomorrow, with periods of moderate to heavy rainfall. Strong storms are not expected, but some rumbles of thunder will be possible in the heavier downpours. Rain will arrive late Saturday morning and last into […]
JACKSON, MS
local21news.com

Weather Warn Days for Sunday and Monday, most areas could see 4-8" of snow

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Temperatures will take another major tumble heading in to the weekend! Behind a Northwest wind, temperatures tonight will once again be in the Teens with wind chills dipping below zero in some spots! Highs tomorrow will only be in the low 20s before it turns a little warmer on Sunday with a high in the low 30s.
HARRISBURG, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Plummeting Temperatures Expected As Arctic Cold Front Pushes In

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An arctic cold front will sweep in late Friday afternoon, bringing a bitter cold start to what is shaping up to be a windy, wintry weekend. That front will force temperatures to plummet from the low 40s midday to the teens and single digits overnight. Uncertainties about precipitation type still exist due to the exact track of the storm. Some parts of the area will see heavy, wet snow while others will see rain or sleet. Everyone across the region will experience the dangerous cold and strong winds over the holiday weekend. Here is the current timeline. Sunday evening as the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
suncoastnews.com

National Weather Service issues ‘Coastal Flood Watch’

The National Weather Service said Friday afternoon that it has issued a “Coastal Flood Watch” for Hernando County effective Saturday evening through Sunday evening. Coastal residents should be alert for later statements or warnings from the weather service to take action to protect property. The Hernando County Emergency...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
foxbaltimore.com

Impactful winter weather to strike Maryland this weekend

Baltimore (WBFF) — FORECAST UPDATED - JANUARY 14, 8 A.M. - WEATHER ALERT DAY SUNDAY; Cold Temps & Snow Move Into Maryland. The next winter weather-maker is on the way to Maryland. The weather-maker for this potential snowstorm will be a low-pressure system that will move south across the...
BALTIMORE, MD
therecord-online.com

Approaching snow: six inches or more possible

STATE COLLEGE, PA – The National Weather Service has put out an initial prediction out on snow resulting from an approaching storm. Meanwhile the City of Lock Haven has declared a snow emergency effective Sunday afternnon, prohibiting parking on certain city streets. As for the snow, an NWS winter...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Frederick, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 13:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Frederick; Washington WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Heavy snow mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches are most likely, with up to 8 inches possible. Ice accumulations of one to two tenths of an inch are possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of north central Maryland, central and northern Virginia, and the eastern panhandle of West Virginia. * WHEN...From Sunday afternoon through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow may fall at 1 to 3 inches per hour late Sunday afternoon into Sunday evening, resulting in nearly impassable roads. Visibility may be reduced to a quarter mile or less at times.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: A Transition From Mild To Frigid Friday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Thursday was another above normal afternoon with a high of 47!  Our normal is now 43. Friday will be a day of great transition, from mild to arctic! We will likely reach the low to mid 40’s in the morning and afternoon before a cold front presses through the region and drops the temperatures throughout the evening and into the day on Saturday. Lows on Friday night will drop into the teens once again, but wind chills will fall into the single digits. Sun and some clouds will be around both days before a winter storm moves our way...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Winter Storm Watch For Maryland Extended East Ahead Of Storm

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three Alert Days are ahead of us—Saturday for the harsh cold along with Sunday and Monday for the winter storm. While Friday will be bright and mild, temperatures will start to plummet in the evening hours. Make sure you bundle up if you’re going out because it will be bone-chillingly cold. Overnight lows bottom out in the mid-teens but gusty winds will make it feel closer to 5°. Saturday’s temperatures struggle to get out of the mid 20s and with north winds 10-15 mph, wind chills will remain in the teens. On Sunday, a winter storms takes aim at Maryland delivering...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS DFW

Friday Wind Advisory Leads Into Weekend Cold Front & Possible Snow Flurries In North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Weather-wise, there will be a lot going on in North Texas over the next 72 hours. Who is ready for another arctic plunge?! Well, if you are not, you have one last warm day with highs in the lower 70s. Friday we see more clouds in North Texas and breezy southerly winds — gusting to 30 mph. Our little mountain climber here is going right to the very tippy tip-top this afternoon! If you think today is windy, just wait until tomorrow. A Wind Advisory is in effect for North Texas starting tonight at 9:00 until 6:00 p.m....
DALLAS, TX
krosradio.com

Winter Weather – see National Weather Service Information

Link: NWS Friday Into Saturday View Link: NWS Weekend view. Buchanan-Delaware-Dubuque-Benton-Linn-Jones-Jackson-Iowa-Johnson-Cedar-Clinton-Muscatine-Scott-Keokuk-Washington-Louisa-Jefferson-Henry IA-Des Moines-Van Buren-Lee-Jo Daviess-Stephenson-Carroll-Whiteside-Rock Island-Henry IL-Bureau-Putnam-Mercer-Henderson-Warren-Hancock-McDonough-Scotland-Clark- 316 AM CST Fri Jan 14 2022. This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of north central Illinois…northwest Illinois…west central Illinois…east central Iowa…northeast Iowa…southeast Iowa and northeast Missouri.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Light Snow Set For Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) — Temperatures will fall to the low 30s tonight under a mostly cloudy sky. A few pockets of flurries or light snow are possible, especially for areas near the lake. (Credit: CBS) According to CBS 2 Meteorologist Albert Ramon, chances for flurries or light snow continue Friday with highs in the low 30s. The best chance for snow showers on Friday night will in the far western suburbs. (Credit: CBS) It’ll be colder this weekend with highs in the low 20s on Saturday. A few flurries are possible in the morning, otherwise expect a mostly cloudy day. More sunshine for Sunday with highs in the upper 20s. Mostly cloudy with a high near 30 for MLK Jr. Day Monday. (Credit: CBS) TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for flurries or light snow. Low 30. FRIDAY: Cloudy skies with a 30% chance for flurries or light snow. High 31. SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for flurries in the morning. High 24. (Credit: CBS)
CHICAGO, IL

