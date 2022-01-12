ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Motorola RAZR 3 Smartphone with Wraparound Display Possibly Leaked in Patent Filing

techeblog.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe next-generation Motorola RAZR 3 may have leaked in one of the company’s recently approved patent filings, which is described as a “unitary pre-formed fascia tension at least two sides of an electronic device housing and...

www.techeblog.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Change these 5 Android settings on your phone right now

No matter which Android phone you have -- for instance, the Samsung Galaxy S21 or Google Pixel 6 -- your device comes with a set of predetermined settings. These settings include brightness, organization and light mode, but just because they're the default, that doesn't mean you're stuck with them. However,...
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Best Buy is handing out Samsung Galaxy Tabs for next to nothing

If you’ve been on the hunt for tablet deals, there are a few things to consider. You want tablets that come from a trusted brand, with reliable products that can withstand the wear and tear of daily use. Some of the best tablets on the market right now are made by Samsung as part of their Galaxy series. Samsung Galaxy Tab deals occupy a wide range of price points and technical specifications, with more affordable tablets for your kids or as a backup device to fully functional productivity machines that can help you get work done.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Samsung’s most exciting Galaxy upgrade might replace Android with a new OS

Samsung will soon unveil the Galaxy S22 series, which will deliver two different S22 experiences, including a Note-like model. But like every year, the newest Galaxy S will offer buyers one of the top Android experiences on the market. The company regularly delivers top-of-the-line specifications paired with Google’s latest Android release and Samsung’s UI customizations on top of that. The most exciting Galaxy upgrade that Samsung might deliver to loyal fans is something that seems impossible right now: Replacing Android with a new OS. But that’s the exciting part. That “something else” will not be a home-grown operating system. Instead, Samsung will reportedly embrace the Fuchsia upgrade that Google has been working on for a few years now.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Hurry — Samsung is practically giving away this Android tablet today

For affordable tablet deals that don’t sacrifice performance, you should check out the discounts that retailers are offering under their Samsung Galaxy Tab deals. The Samsung Galaxy Tab line includes flagship, high-performance tablets, but it also offers cheap options such as the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, which Samsung is selling for just $120 after a $40 discount to the 32GB version’s original price of $160.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorola Razr#Motorola One#Smartphone#Wraparound#Smart Phone#Qualcomm
BGR.com

Best Android phones in 2022: Which Android device is right for you?

Apple’s iPhone series is rarely all that surprising. When you get a new iPhone, the overall experience is likely to be very similar to your previous device. Not so on the Android side though. There are Android phones of all shapes and sizes — not to mention different price points. In other words, there should be an Android phone for everyone. But that also means that finding the best Android phones can be a hard task. Of course, that’s why we’ve put together this guide. There are a few things to consider before picking out an Android phone. For starters, you’ll want to...
CELL PHONES
mobilesyrup.com

This dongle from Motorola can give you access to wireless Android Auto

If you’ve been wanting to use Android Auto in your car, but it doesn’t have wireless Auto factory fitted, this new dongle/adapter from Motorola might solve the issue. First off, while the MA1 dongle does have Motorola’s name on it, it’s not made by the Motorola phone company that we all know. Meizhou Guo Wei Electronics (SGW Global), a China-based company that officially licenses Motorola’s name, is behind the adapter.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Best phone to buy for 2022

The iPhone 13 Pro and Pixel 6 Pro boast wireless charging, amazing rear camera setups, powerful processors for lag-free gaming and 5G. But if you're on the hunt for a new smartphone, those models aren't the only ones to consider, with competitors such as Samsung, OnePlus, Motorola and Sony Xperia all offering great specs at a range of prices. Samsung even offers what others don't -- foldable phones, including a flip phone.
CELL PHONES
protocol.com

Samsung just made the TV disappear

Samsung’s TV R&D team seemingly never runs out of ideas: After giving the world a TV the size of a wall, a TV that looked like a giant phone and a TV that doubles as art, at this year's CES, the company debuted a TV that’s capable of turning anything and everything into a screen.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Housing
The Independent

The iPhone 13 pro is half price with Three’s 2021 January sale

Looking to upgrade your phone for the New Year? Three is offering a raft of January sales offers, knocking up to 50 per cent off the first six months of a contract on a range of new devices.Right now, you can grab the Apple iPhone 13 pro 128GB with unlimited data and unlimited minutes for an upfront payment of £69, then get six months at half price – that’s £35.50 per month. Follow live: The best January sales deals to shop nowIt’s not the only half-price iPhone deal at Three. You can get last year’s iPhone 12 mini for £25...
CELL PHONES
9to5Google

Samsung will update these devices to Android 12

Android 12 is still a very new version of the platform, but Samsung is launching the update for its Galaxy devices less than a month after Google’s own Pixel phones. More devices will be updated over the coming months, and Samsung has confirmed a preliminary list of devices that will be updated.
CELL PHONES
hypebeast.com

Razer and Fossil Team Up for the Gen 6 Smartwatch

Razer and Fossil have united for a limited-edition smartwatch fit for anyone interesting in gaming or fitness. Washed in black stainless steel, the new collaboration sees Fossil’s Gen 6 Smartwatch outfitted with three Razer watch faces featuring analog, text and chroma, in addition to black and neon green interchangeable silicone straps. The 44mm waterproof (up to three ATM) watch also includes a touchscreen digital display, an upgraded heart rate sensor, an O2 sensor, customizable dials, 8 GB of storage and more. Additionally, the Gen 6 is the first smartwatch powered by the Snapdragon Wear 4100+ Platform, which features speed, performance and power consumption upgrades.
ELECTRONICS
laptopmag.com

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8: Release date, price, features and more

Move over, iPad. Samsung’s next mighty Android tablet is gearing up to make an impact on the tablet scene, with the Galaxy Tab S8 rumored to feature a next-gen Snapdragon processor, a bolder design and an Ultra variant set to offer all the bells and whistles to go toe-to-toe with the iPad Air and iPad Pro.
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

Samsung Welcomes Users to Its Metaverse at CES 2022

Samsung has planted its flag in the metaverse with the launch of 837X, a virtual version of its flagship New York City experience center. “Samsung 837X is a fully immersive experience, featuring quests and live music events,” the company said in an announcement Thursday (Jan. 6), timed to coincide with Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022 in Las Vegas this week.
BUSINESS
The Verge

Asus will release a 17-inch foldable OLED laptop this year

Each year, it seems that more companies are trying out devices with foldable screens. In the PC space, results for those have been... mixed. But Asus is known for doing funky things, especially funky things with screens. So it was only a matter of time before the company tried its hand at one of these, and we’re finally getting a look at the first generation. Say hello to the Zenbook 17 Fold OLED, a 17.3-inch laptop with a foldable OLED screen. For those seeking a more traditional offering, there’s also a clamshell Zenbook 14 OLED coming later this year.
COMPUTERS
d1softballnews.com

Microsoft patents the smartphone with three folding screens – Hi-tech

If the folding smartphone sector is ready to welcome more devices in the coming months, two hi-tech giants are already over. A few days ago, images of a patent obtained by Samsung, about a mobile phone with triple screen, had emerged online. A prototype very similar to the design that Microsoft filed with the US Patent Office in June 2020 and released on December 23, 2021. Nicknamed “Surface Trio” on the web, the smartphone adds an additional panel to the Surface Duo 2 launched in the summer. A device that can only partially be considered “foldable”, since its two screens do not form a whole but are divided by a hinge, almost as if they were two small separate tablets. The new patent instead brings the possible Trio closer to Samsung’s Galaxy Fold Z3, with three seamless displays.
CELL PHONES
techeblog.com

HONOR Magic V Officially Unveiled, is Company’s First 5G Foldable Smartphone

Available now in China, priced at $1,569 USD, the HONOR Magic V is the company’s first 5G foldable smartphone, complete with an industry-leading symmetrical body. The latter consists of an inner 6.45-inch (2560×1080) 44° curved OLED display when folded, but unfolds to reveal an extra-wide 7.9-inch creaseless display with 100% DCI-P3 color gamut and a screen refresh rate of up to 120Hz. Read more for two videos, including a brief hands-on look.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy