Novak Djokovic: Mystery surrounds positive Covid test ahead of Australian Open

By Harry Latham-Coyle
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

The validity of Novak Djokovic ’s positive Covid test continues to come under scrutiny after an investigation suggested the test was returned 10 days after originally claimed.

German newspaper Der Spiegel alleged that their analysis of the digital version of the test showed a timestamp from the 26 December.

Djokovic received a medical exemption to enter the Australian Open as an unvaccinated player on the basis of a positive test on 16 December, and has since admitted to knowingly breaking isolation rules to attend an interview two days after.

LIVE: Follow latest Novak Djokovic news ahead of Australian Open

However Der Spiegel have also claimed that the digital test showed a negative result for some time, though a scan of the QR code does now show a Covid positive.

Djokovic released a statement via Instagram on Wednesday morning to “address the continuing misinformation” about his activity after testing positive.

The Serbian conceded that he “should have rescheduled” an interview and photoshoot with L’Equipe on 18 December after receiving notice of his positive PCR result, but insisted he remained socially distanced and wore a mask other than when being photographed.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner also sought to clarify seemingly incorrect information about his travel movements in the two weeks prior to arriving in Melbourne.

He claimed that a member of his team had made an error on the travel declaration in stating that Djokovic had not travelled during that period on his immigration form to enter Australia, with social media posts showing Djokovic in both Spain and the Serbian capital of Belgrade in those weeks.

Djokovic’s participation in the Australian Open remains in doubt.

The Australian Border Force, the nation’s immigration officials, have said that they are investigating whether he had made a “false declaration” - which could cause Djokovic’s visa to be revoked for a second time.

A court overturned the original cancellation of his visa on appeal on Monday, allowing Djokovic to leave detention and train.

The Australian Open begins on Monday 17 January.

The Independent

Novak Djokovic could face five years in prison if found to have misled court over Covid test

Novak Djokovic could face five years in prison if found to have lied about his positive Covid test to Australia authorities.Djokovic said in a sworn affidavit to the Federal Circuit Court that he was diagnosed with coronavirus on 16 December. “On 16 December 2021, I was tested and diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 (Covid),” he said. The judge eventually ruled that Djokovic should not have his visa revoked and should be allowed to stay in Australia to play tennis. However, in a statement posted on social media earlier on Wednesday, Djokovic claimed to have been aware of his positive Covid result...
TENNIS
The Independent

Martina Navratilova tells Novak Djokovic to ‘go home’ and walk away from Australian Open

Martina Navratilova has told Novak Djokovic to do “the right thing” and “go home”.Djokovic is currently preparing for the Australian Open in Melbourne, which begins on Monday, after his visa was initially revoked and then reinstated while he was held in a government facility by the country’s Border Force.The men’s world No1 is not vaccinated against Covid-19, something required by Australia’s strict border controls. Djokovic claimed his December bout of the disease satisfied the demands of Tennis Australia and the state of Victoria to allow him an exemption to enter the country, but his exemption was rejected by authorities...
TENNIS
Person
Novak Djokovic
Tennis World Usa

'I can’t defend Novak Djokovic's choice to...', says legend

The Novak Djokovic case has not yet come to its conclusion. Although the world's number 1 won the appeal, he expects to hear about the decision of the Minister of Immigration Alex Hawke on his visa. The latter is examining the case with great attention, before issuing the final verdict on whether or not the Serb will stay in Australia.
TENNIS
#Pcr#Covid#German#Serbian#L Equipe
The Independent

Has Novak Djokovic been deported as Emma Raducanu returns? 2022 Australian Open talking points

The Australian Open gets under way on Monday after what has been an extraordinary build-up.With Novak Djokovic’s participation still undecided following his latest visa cancellation, talk of tennis and the stories that may lie ahead at Melbourne Park was very much on hold.Here, we pick out five talking points for the tournament.The Djokovic question View this post on Instagram A post shared by Novak Djokovic (@djokernole)Will he, won’t he? The wait goes on for Novak Djokovic with less than 72 hours...
TENNIS
ESPN

Novak Djokovic is a profile in selfishness, and sports leaders are failing us all

Novak Djokovic, at least for the time being, has won his case against Australian authorities attempting to revoke the visa that would allow him to compete in the Australia Open, which begins Monday morning in Melbourne -- Sunday evening for U.S. viewers. The moment Djokovic takes the court at Rod Laver Arena, he will be the overwhelming favorite to win his 21st major title, finally, at long last, surpassing both Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in their exhaustive, historic major title race. He has won the past three Australian Open titles and nine overall.
MLB
BBC

Novak Djokovic: Newsreaders caught in expletive-laden rant

An expletive-laden conversation between two Australian newsreaders on Novak Djokovic's visa saga has gone viral, after a video of it was leaked online. It shows Channel 7 journalists Mike Amor and Rebecca Maddern talking candidly about the tennis star as they prepare to read Tuesday's evening news. Maddern says Djokovic...
TENNIS
The Independent

Novak Djokovic’s controversial beliefs and why he is opposed to the vaccine

According to Novak Djokovic, one of the defining days of his career came in the summer of 2010. He had already won his first grand slam title, but a recurring shortness of breath was plaguing him in matches. To watch Djokovic now is to see one of the world’s most obstinately enduring athletes in action. He covers the tennis court with almost robotic efficiency, always two steps ahead of his flagging opponents. Back then, it was Djokovic who felt unusually jaded. On several occasions, in the heat of arduous matches, he even called for medical breaks out of fear...
TENNIS
The Independent

Can anybody dethrone Novak and Naomi? 10 players to watch at Australian Open

The first grand slam of the year is quickly upon us and this year’s Australian Open has already made headline news in a different type of court.While the matter involving Novak Djokovic still remains in the air, focus is starting to switch on the action at Melbourne Park.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at 10 players, from the men’s and women’s game, who will be eyeing a standout tournament.Novak DjokovicI’m pleased and grateful that the Judge overturned my visa cancellation. Despite all that has happened,I want to stay and try to compete @AustralianOpen I remain focused on that....
TENNIS
The Independent

The Independent

