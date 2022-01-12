ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Just Eat orders jumped a third in 2021

By Holly Williams
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m45BZ_0djPEgz000

Fast food delivery giant Just Eat Takeaway.com saw orders jump by a third in 2021 as the pandemic kept up demand for eating at home.

The group said its total orders surged to 1.1 billion last year, with 274 million taken alone in the final three months, though this was lower than expected in financial markets.

Just Eat revealed its sales by gross transaction value (GTV) rose to 28.2 billion euros (£23.5 billion) in 2021, a 31% hike on the previous year on a constant currency basis, with growth of 13% in the fourth quarter.

It enjoyed the strongest growth in the UK and Ireland with orders rising 52% over the year to 288.8 million and a 23% hike in the fourth quarter to 72.9 million.

The firm notched up a 19% rise in UK and Ireland sales by GTV over the fourth quarter to 1.7 billion euros (£1.4 billion).

But total group orders, stripping out its US brand Grubhub missed its 45% growth target, rising by more than 40% due to the reopening of restaurants as restrictions eased earlier in the year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Eb3lO_0djPEgz000

Just Eat said it will continue to invest heavily, especially in its London network, and expects to further improve profitability in 2022.

Jitse Groen, chief executive of Just Eat Takeaway.com, said: “Following the merger of Just Eat and Takeaway.com nearly two years ago, we made significant investments to grow our leadership positions and the company is now six times bigger in terms of orders.”

He added the group “markedly improved” its underlying earnings over the second half of the year and will “make further improvements this year”.

The firm recently launched into the UK’s rapid grocery delivery market by joining forces with Asda coming hot on the heels of similar UK supermarket tie-ups struck by rivals Deliveroo and Uber Eats.

Its US business Grubhub, which it bought last June following regulatory clearance, has also launched a partnership with Instacart and a Grubhub-branded convenience pilot with 7-Eleven.

It added it remains in talks with several possible partners to further bolster its position in the US.

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

The Real Reason KFC China Is Being Boycotted

While fried chicken might be one of the most quintessentially American foods, and KFC — the chain that once had an American state in its name — is a fast food franchise that is practically synonymous with the U.S., it's still been extremely successful with its overseas expansion. Despite Japan's having its own amazingly delicious fried chicken (hello, katsu and karaage), KFC has become a holiday tradition in the country. And in China, home of some of the best-tasting chicken dishes on the planet, KFC is also widely popular, with Yum China reporting 7,900 locations as of late 2021.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Food#Food Delivery#Instacart#Food Drink#Gtv#Just Eat Takeaway Com#Asda
Motley Fool

Why Just Eat Takeaway.com Defied the Tech Sell-Off This Week

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (NASDAQ:GRUB) defied the tech sell-off this week, rising about 8.4% on the week as of 1:50 p.m. ET on Friday. How did the online food delivery platform accomplish this feat, when so many other profitless tech stocks continued to drop? The company reported some preliminary order and gross transaction value (GTV) numbers for the fourth quarter and full year on Wednesday, and those results were better than expected. That was enough for investors to begin buying, as the stock had been cut in half over the past year.
MARKETS
The Independent

Ex-supermarket boss Lord Sainsbury of Preston Candover dies aged 94

The former chairman of one of the UK’s largest supermarket chains has died at the age of 94.Lord John Sainsbury of Preston Candover was the president of Sainsbury’s and also sat in the House of Lords as a member of the Conservative Party.The supermarket’s current chairman and chief executive announced the death of the Baron on Friday evening, saying he had lived a “remarkable life”.Martin Scicluna said: “We are all deeply saddened to learn of the death of our Life President, Lord Sainsbury of Preston Candover. He was 94 and lived a remarkable life.“During his 40-year career with the company,...
RETAIL
The Independent

Primark owner set for higher sales despite Omicron concerns

Primark owner Associated British Foods (ABF) is expected to post higher sales as customers continue to flock back to the fast fashion chain following periods of enforced closures.FTSE 100 firm ABF, which also operates a raft of grocery and agriculture businesses, said last month that recent trading had been better than expected.However, shareholders will be keen to hear how it has performed in recent weeks when it gives the market a festive update on Thursday January 20.The company will be expected to reveal how Primark has fared in the face of softening high street footfall due to soaring Covid-19 cases,...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Uber Eats
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Independent

Tesco upgrades profit outlook once again on rising Christmas sales

Supermarket giant Tesco has become the latest retailer to upgrade its annual outlook as it said a strong Christmas performance would help it notch up higher-than-expected retail earnings.The UK’s biggest grocery chain reported a 0.3% rise in like-for-like sales over the six weeks to January 8 when compared with a year earlier, when trade was boosted by coronavirus lockdown restrictions.On a two-year basis, it saw UK festive sales jump 8.8%.Third-quarter figures showed UK like-for-like sales lifting 0.2% while the wider group saw growth of 2.4% in the three months and a 3.2% increase over the festive period to January 8.The...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Independent

DoorDash says customer only ordered one bag of Skittles and people are divided: ‘Man just paid $15’

A driver on DoorDash is sparking a debate for calling one of his customers out for only ordering a bag of Skittles and “nothing else.”In a TikTok video posted on 12 January, delivery driver @abdulfromthecut documented an order that he had picked up from Walgreens at 10 pm. @abdulfromthecut High orders on a cold New York Night #DoorDash #High #Brooklyn #GlobalWarming ♬ High Enough - K.Flay “This is what this person orders, one f***ing Skittles,” he said. The TikTok user then joked that this customer “must be high as h***” to only order this.“Look everyone, I’m not...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Seekingalpha.com

Just Eat Total Orders grew 33% to 1.1B in 2021, worth €28.2B

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NASDAQ:GRUB) provides trading update for Q4 and FY 2021. For Q4, Total Orders grew 14% Y/Y to 273.7M, with Total Delivery Orders up 32% over prior year to 118.9M orders. In FY 2021, the company processed 1.1B orders, representing a 33% increase compared with 2020, Total Delivery...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
foodmanufacture.co.uk

Sainsbury, Nichols and Just Eat Takeaway.com trading updates

Sainsbury's treads water, Vimto delivers for Nichols and Just Eat Takeaway.com reports substantial growth in the latest financial roundup. In a trading statement covering the 16 weeks to 8 January, Sainsbury reported grocery sales down 1.1% on the same period in the previous year. However, it had closed on Boxing Day, while remaining open on that day last year. Allowing for that, sales were up 0.8% over the six weeks to 8 January 2022 on the same period in the previous year.
RETAIL
Metro International

Just Eat Takeaway maintains 2022 forecasts as orders climb

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – Just Eat Takeaway.com, Europe’s largest meal delivery company, reported a 14% increase in orders in the fourth quarter on Wednesday in line with expectations and maintained its financial forecasts for 2022. In a trading update, the company said it had delivered 273.7 million orders in...
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

8 best independent coffee brands: Java worth getting out of bed for

Whether you’re a caffeine connoisseur – or just someone who sees a cuppa as an essential morning pick-me-up – it’s nice to know that whatever you’re drinking not only tastes good, but does good, too.The best independent coffees can tick both boxes. You’ll enjoy carefully selected beans, often sourced direct or semi-direct from family growers, therefore supporting the ‘lil guys at the source. And, the little outfits here in the UK – indie businesses, from regional roasteries to neighbourhood cafes, that could use a lift after a trying pandemic year.But it doesn’t stop there. Some independent coffees even let you...
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

Whitbread sees Omicron hit to festive trading and cost surge

Premier Inn owner Whitbread has revealed a knock to demand over the festive season from the spread of the Omicron variant and cautioned over rising costs.The group saw total UK sales drop 4.4% compared with two years ago in the six weeks to January 6, dragged lower by a 17.2% slump in food and drink revenues due to fears over the variant and restrictions on eating out in Scotland Wales and Northern Ireland.Lockdown measures in Germany have also taken their toll on its chain in the country, with hotel occupancy levels plunging 36% over the six weeks.Whitbread said it...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
iheart.com

You Are Not Crazy! Fast Food Prices Are on the Rise

You’re not imagining things…getting your fast food fix is WAY more expensive today than it was two years ago. What gives? It’s supply chain issues – major price increases for meat, poultry, fish, and eggs as well as employee wages. In the chicken world, prices doubled...
BUSINESS
The Independent

The Independent

430K+
Followers
156K+
Post
207M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy