ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Council considers rezoning request for possible new business

By Kristi R. Garabrandt, The Daily Jeffersonian
The Daily Jeffersonian
The Daily Jeffersonian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kQGWK_0djPEZkn00

Cambridge City Council is considering an ordinance to rezone the property located at 420 N. Eighth St., the former location of The House of Samuel, from single family to a neighborhood commerical property.

House of Samuel Executive Director James Barr approached council in July with the request.

Barr told council the agency had left the location three years ago and it's been vacant since. He also told council there had been a few minor fires in the building and it has become a place for squatters.

According to council records, Barr has a party, a funeral home from Zanesville, interested in purchasing the property, but it would need to be rezoned to suit their purpose.

The ordinance for the rezoning request was placed on first reading during Monday's meeting.

Mayor Tom Orr requested to advertise projects for bids for the Highland Avenue waterline project, the Phillips Road improvement project and the Dewey Avenue storm sewer replacement project. These requests were referred to the Finance Committee for review.

Orr also noted the Woodlawn water line project is underway, and he expects to give year-end reports from department heads at the Jan. 24 meeting.

Second Ward Representative Kim McMilliam said she has been getting complaints about the replacement of traffic lights with stop signs on Steubenville Avenue.

Orr said it was an ODOT decision, as they pay for the lights.

"We can't put a price on human life. The project is not done yet," Orr said. "At this point it is not done. We are listening and we are going forth like we do with any project and we will analyze and do what is best for the majority. We will follow ODOT guidelines and do what is best."

Council had its annual reorganization meeting. This was a formality as no changes were made. Sharon Cassler retained her role as council clerk, which she has held for 37 years, and all committees stayed the same.

Comments / 0

Related
fairfieldcitizenonline.com

Fairfield officials consider $446M in possible projects

FAIRFIELD — Paving, school air conditioning and public work vehicles are just some of the items Fairfield is considering as part of $446 million in possible capital spending that would be spread out over 10 years. First Selectwoman Brenda Kupchick said the proposed costs are significantly more than in...
FAIRFIELD, CT
Wyoming News

City Council considers Crow Creek revival investment

CHEYENNE – Members of the Cheyenne City Council heard what some advocates for Crow Creek Revival consider the opportunity of a lifetime at their Friday work session. Following letters of request by the Laramie County Conservation District and Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities to the Army Corps of Engineers three years ago, the city has the chance to take part in the Continuing Authorities Program for expedited water resource restoration. ...
CHEYENNE, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cambridge City Council#Squatters#The House Of Samuel#Samuel Executive#The Finance Committee#Second Ward#Odot
alamancenews.com

Lane St. rezoning rejected by Mebane’s city council

Mebane city council turned down a developer’s request to subdivide a lot at 122 South Lane Street at the corner with East Webb Street. The new owner, Michael Griffith of Gryffindoor Properties in Raleigh, told the council that while his initial intention was to renovate the existing home, he has discovered foundation problems, as well as the fact the second floor does not have but 6-foot clearances.
MEBANE, NC
Community Impact Phoenix

Gilbert Town Council approves rezoning for Heritage District north anchor project

Gilbert Town Council approved on Jan. 11 a rezoning of the designated north anchor to the Heritage District, clearing the way for the development to begin design review. The mixed-use project, known as Heritage North, will feature nine buildings, including a hotel, office space, a multifamily residential building, restaurant and retail spaces, and a parking garage. The 11.97-acre site is located on the west side of Gilbert Road between Juniper Avenue and the Western Powerline Trail.
GILBERT, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Community Impact Austin

Round Rock City Council approves rezone for planned unit development to be occupied by townhomes

The Round Rock City Council rezoned a 6.5-acre tract of land to a planned unit development Jan. 13. Located off of Old Settlers Boulevard, the property is set to be developed into a townhome community with a maximum of 78 units. These dwellings are planned to be three stories in height, with a minimum 10-foot setback, masonry wall and trees. These units will also be oriented north to south, with the front and back of each unit prohibited from overlooking adjacent property, according to city documents.
ROUND ROCK, TX
northwestgeorgianews.com

Marietta council to consider 200 senior apartments on Powder Springs Street, other rezonings

Tonight, the Marietta City Council will consider whether to allow a 200-unit, four-story apartment building on a site currently occupied by a shopping center. Atlanta-based developer Heatherland Homes is asking the city to rezone the 7.5-acre property near the intersection of Powder Springs Street and Sandtown Road from a commercial category to residential high-rise zoning. The Marietta Planning Commission, which advises the council on rezonings, voted last week 4-3 to recommend the council deny the rezoning.
MARIETTA, GA
lowellsfirstlook.com

Planning Commission Recap: Rezoning Request, Marijuana Application

The Lowell Planning Commission had their first meeting for 2022 on Monday night. All commissioners were present, and Bruce Barker was unanimously returned to the position of chair for the upcoming year. Dave Cadwallader was unanimously approved for the position of vice chair. The meeting lasted approximately 90 minutes, and...
LOWELL, MI
Salem Times Register

Council considers permitting Lime scooters

Lime electric scooters could provide alternative transportation on Salem’s downtown streets beginning in the spring. At the work session preceding Salem City Council’s Jan. 10 meeting, City Attorney Jim Guynn went over wording for a proposed mobility systems ordinance. Under the proposal, scooters would be available in a...
SALEM, VA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Council to consider Horizon Project annexation

HERMISTON – Annexation is on the agenda for the Hermiston City Council at tonight’s (Monday) meeting at 7. The council will consider initiating annexation proceedings for an acre of land on Northeast Tracey Lane. The Horizon Project is asking that the land be annexed into the city to...
HERMISTON, OR
Killeen Daily Herald

Killeen City Council to discuss Historic Overlay District, rezoning

Several developers are aiming to rezone undeveloped business plots to multi-family rental properties at Tuesday's Killeen City Council meeting. Of the four rezoning requests, three would create a duplex. According to staff reports, the projects are located on 8th Street, 10th Street, Stringer Street, and West Avenue I. The projects...
KILLEEN, TX
Morning Journal

Lorain City Council to consider sewer, water recommendations

Lorain City Council will consider recommendations from the Sewer and Water Advisory Board for 2022 planning for utilities work. The Streets and Utilities Committee will meet at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 10 at the first-floor chambers at Lorain City Hall, 200 W. Erie Ave. The purpose is to review the board’s...
LORAIN, OH
Concord Monitor

Council approves staffing request at youth center

An increased need for juvenile mental health services and a historic challenge in recruiting youth counselors for the Sununu Youth Services Center has the Department of Health and Human Services looking to a staffing agency for help. The Executive Council has approved the department’s request to pay Maxim Healthcare in...
POLITICS
Greenfield Daily Reporter

Developer returns with bigger rezone request

HANCOCK COUNTY — A developer is once again asking county officials to rezone land for planned industrial buildings, this time with more acreage and structures proposed. Leaders didn’t approve the firm’s smaller request last year. But since then, land between the site and the county’s booming western sector has been rezoned to an industrial designation, creating what the company calls a consistency with its intentions. The location also butts right up to the line in the sand officials recently drew for where they’d like to see large industrial buildings stop.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
Aspen Daily News

Glenwood Springs council considers paid parking issues

Glenwood Springs city councilors had more questions than city staff had answers during a discussion about implementing paid parking downtown. “I’m disturbed by the nature of where we’ve … strayed in this issue,” Councilor Charlie Willman said during Thursday’s regular city council meeting. “I can’t support, basically, something that I don’t know what it is.”
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
starlocalmedia.com

Mesquite downtown renovations approved

In a larger project to revitalize Downtown Mesquite, grant funding for renovations on a building over 100 years old were approved. At a Monday meeting, the City Council unanimously approved $2,999 to be reimbursed to property owners upon the completion of an estimated $5,998 facade renovation of the Woodsman of the World building at 201, 203 and 205 W Front St.
MESQUITE, TX
The Daily Jeffersonian

The Daily Jeffersonian

482
Followers
189
Post
72K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Cambridge, OH from The Daily Jeffersonian.

 http://daily-jeff.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy