It’s time to turn the page folks. College Football is over and the NFL is winding down. It’s time to delve deep into college basketball. There are currently 358 programs playing Men’s D1 hoops. To the average bettor that may not follow the game that closely, that’s a lot of teams to get your head around. Allow me to assist with a list of the Top 10 College Basketball teams against the spread (ATS) through the first two months of the season. It’s an interesting list of undervalued NCAAB basketball teams that continually outperform Vegas’s expectations.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO