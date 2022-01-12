Former England rugby union international arrested on suspicion of rape

The Rugby Football Union has refused to comment following the news of the arrest.

A former England rugby union player has been arrested on suspicion of the rape of a teenager.

A Greater Manchester Police spokesman issued a statement on Wednesday morning following reports of an incident at a nightclub in the city which stated: “Officers were called shortly before 11am on Sunday 9 January 2022 to a report of a sexual assault on a female on Thorpeness Square in Manchester.

“A woman in her late teens was reported to have been sexually assaulted. She is currently being supported by specialist officers. A man was arrested on suspicion of rape and a 41-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of administering a substance with intent to cause a sexual offence.

“Both have since been released on bail as enquiries continue and a number of lines of enquiry are being followed up by detectives.”

Meanwhile, the wife of the former England fly-half Danny Cipriani has strongly denied any link to the arrest. Victoria Cipriani, who is also 41, was anxious that others may have wrongly assumed a connection because of her age.

She posted on social media: “Neither Danny nor myself have been arrested, nor do we have anything to do with the reported case, whatsoever. We do not know anything about it. The press have come to the wrong people and I would ask that they please leave us alone, immediately. This is hugely upsetting for so many reasons. Please share and thanks for taking note of this.”

