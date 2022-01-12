ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Twitter Reacted to Andrew Luck's Unrecognizable New Look at CFB Playoff

By Jason Hall
FOX Sports Radio
FOX Sports Radio
 2 days ago

Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck made a rare public appearance during the College Football Playoff Final on Monday night at Lucas Oil Stadium -- his home stadium for his entire eight-year NFL career -- and left many fans shocked by his significantly different appearance.

Luck, who announced his sudden retirement days before the 2019 season , was seen sporting a mustache instead of his famous beard and looking significantly thinner than his playing days.

The retired quarterback appeared alongside ESPN 's Robert Griffin III -- who was picked after Luck at No. 2 overall in the 2012 NFL Draft -- during the national championship pregame show and numerous fans watching the live broadcast responded to Luck's rare public sighting on social media, with many pointing out the distinct change.

Several others tweeted that they'd missed watching Luck, who retired at the age of 29, play football, especially Colts fans just one day removed from fumbling a playoff berth in an upset loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Aside from Griffin, Luck also reunited with another player synonymous with his NFL legacy.

Fellow former Colts star Reggie Wayne , who served as Luck's primary receiver for the quarterback's first three seasons in Indianapolis, shared a photo alongside his former teammate after tweeting about Luck being "here in Lucas Oil Stadium" and vowing "I have to go find him...Haven't talked to my guy in 4ever."

"Look no further fellow you found em... We missed the whole first quarter catching up," Wayne tweeted. "It was great seeing #12. Miss the dude. #outstanding #AndrewLuck ."

Luck, a four-time Pro Bowl selection (2012-14, 2018), finished his NFL career with a 53-33 record as a starter and 23,671 yards, 171 touchdowns, and 83 interceptions on 2,000 of 3,290 passing (60.8% completions), as well as 1,590 yards and 14 touchdowns on 332 rushing attempts.

The former Stanford University standout's appearance came hours after he was announced as a member of the 2022 College Football Hall of Fame class.

