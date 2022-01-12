ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Sixers sign Saint Joseph’s Charlie Brown to two-way contract

By Rob Parent
Delaware County Daily Times
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhiladelphia native and Saint Joseph’s product Charlie Brown Jr. has signed a two-way contract with the 76ers, the club announced Tuesday. While on a 10-day contract with the club that he’d...

www.delcotimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Rachel Nichols officially out at ESPN

The Rachel Nichols era at ESPN is officially over. Andrew Marchand of The New York Post reported on Wednesday that Nichols has reached a settlement agreement with ESPN to terminate their relationship. She is now free to pursue other opportunities immediately. Nichols first worked for ESPN from 2004 to 2013,...
NFL
fadeawayworld.net

Sixers Star Ben Simmons Is Now Engaged To British TV Host Maya Jama

When it comes to basketball, Ben Simmons has been dealing with a surplus of issues, most of which are directly related to his messy breakup with the Philadelphia 76ers. After months of trade demands, the team has tried to make him return, and Simmons has sacrificed millions to ensure that doesn't happen.
CELEBRITIES
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

WNBA star Candace Parker announces wife expecting child

WNBA star Candace Parker announced in an Instagram post that her wife is expecting their first child together. Tuesday’s post by Parker, 35, a two-time WNBA champion and two-time Olympic gold medal winner, also congratulated Anna Petrakova, 37, on their two-year wedding anniversary, which is believed to be the first time she has publicly addressed her marriage on social media, ESPN reported.
CELEBRITIES
NBA Analysis Network

This Hornets-Lakers Trade Lands Anthony Davis In Charlotte

The Charlotte Hornets are one of the worst defensive teams in the NBA. They have LaMelo Ball, Miles Bridges, and a nice young core, though. Charlotte’s amazing offense has carried them so far this season, but a lackluster big man rotation has limited their potential. Mason Plumlee and PJ...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
Cavaliers Nation

Rajon Rondo explains why he thinks he’ll be ‘a lot happier’ on Cavs than on Lakers

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Rajon Rondo believes that he will be a lot happier in Cleveland after the team acquired him in a three-team deal with the Los Angeles Lakers. “I still want to compete at a high level,” Rondo told The Undefeated’s Marc J. Spears. “I’m still a competitive person. I was fine in L.A. But at the same time, for my mental sake, I do think I will be a lot happier because I do like to compete and be involved. And here I will get an opportunity. It’s all about perspective. I always look at things a couple of different ways. But for me, personally, I wasn’t going crazy on the bench over there, but I was itching to play and have more of an impact.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Bill Simmons Says The Sacramento Kings Are The Only Team That Can Trade For A Package Of Ben Simmons And Tobias Harris

The trade deadline is approaching quickly for NBA teams and it looks more and more unlikely that the Philadelphia 76ers will be able to move Ben Simmons by himself. Recent reports have suggested that the Sixers are including Tobias Harris in any potential trades involving Simmons. This has led to wild speculation about how they will be able to pull it off considering that both players are on max contracts.
NBA
ESPN

Shaquille O'Neal officially sells his stake in Sacramento Kings, walks away from 'our great partnership'

Shaquille O'Neal, who became a partial owner of the Sacramento Kings in 2013, announced on social media Wednesday that he has officially sold his interest in the NBA club. O'Neal, 49, who retired from the NBA in 2011 and was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2016, posted on his official Twitter page that in order to pursue a business interest in the sports gambling world, he had to leave the Kings.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Henry
NBA Analysis Network

The One Blockbuster Trade The New York Knicks Must Pursue

The New York Knicks are a team that could make some moves ahead of the 2022 NBA trade deadline. How big of a move they make, is up for debate. New York is currently 20-21 at the midway point of the season, the same exact record they had last season at this point. But, after the success last season was deemed, this year’s 20-21 feels different.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

1990 Eastern Conference All-Star Starting Team Was Stacked

The 1990 Eastern Conference included a slew of legendary players. Chicago Bulls star Michael Jordan was the leading vote-getter among the NBA, while the rest of the lineup featured four more future Hall of Famers. The reserves included Celtics legends Kevin McHale and Robert Parish, as well as first-time All-Stars Scottie Pippen, Reggie Miller, Joe Dumars, and Dennis Rodman.
MICHAEL JORDAN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sixers#Delaware Blue Coats#Nba G League#The All Atlantic
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Wizards teammates exchanged punches in heated halftime altercation

The Washington Wizards got the victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday, but it appears to have come at a cost. Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that Wizards teammates Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Montrezl Harrell got into a heated physical altercation at halftime of the game. Harrell was reportedly upset with Caldwell-Pope for not passing him the ball on one of the final sequences of the first half. The two players exchanged words, and it then escalated to Caldwell-Pope and Harrell throwing punches at each other. Charanias adds that none of the punches connected though and that teammates then separated the two.
NBA
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To The Coach K News

Duke will take on Wake Forest on the road tonight without the services of head coach Mike Krzyzewski, who will miss the game. Duke announced this afternoon that Coach K is out due to a non-COVID illness. Associate head coach Jon Scheyer, who has already been tabbed to succeed Krzyzewski after he retires at the end of this season, will serve as the interim head coach.
WAKE FOREST, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NBA Teams
Oklahoma City Thunder
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Larry Bird Earned $24 Million In His NBA Career, But He Was Perfectly Happy With 'Some Coke, Some Beer, Something To Eat And A Nice Place To Live'.

Larry Bird is one of the biggest legends in the history of the NBA. Bird played in the NBA for a relatively short amount of time but achieved an incredible amount of success while playing at an incredibly high level. Bird is one of the greatest of all time, and because of this, he was incredibly well compensated.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Isiah Thomas Disrespected Michael Jordan, Saying Kevin Durant And LeBron James Would Win 6 NBA Championships If They Used The Same Offensive Tactics As Michael Jordan

Isiah Thomas and Michael Jordan had one of the most heated rivalries in the NBA. Many fans consider Thomas to be Michael Jordan's greatest rivals. For the longest time, Thomas and the bad boy Detroit Pistons were dominating the Eastern Conference. And much of that dominance came at the expense of Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy