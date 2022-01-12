ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Wintry mix possible Sunday

By Ben Smith
WHNT-TV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s plenty of buzz going around about this weekend’s forecast. Could the Tennessee Valley see another round of snow? It’s a possibility as we end the weekend. This is what we know as of Thursday morning!. Saturday. An upper-level low pressure is swirling in the Pacific...

whnt.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast

TUESDAY: As high pressure slides to the east, winds will shift to a southerly direction today which will help us warm up. Afternoon high temperatures will be a little above normal for mid-January, in the lower 60s. With increasing humidity in the mid levels of the atmosphere, some clouds will mix in with the sun […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
cbs17

Another round of wintry weather heading our way later this week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Another round of wintry weather is heading our way later this week, but before you get too excited, it’s still too early to nail down details. What we get will all depend on where an area of low pressure sets up along a passing cold front coming through Thursday bringing with it a blast of frigid arctic air. That cold front will bring rain Thursday before ending as a wintry mix and snow as temperatures drop later in the day.
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rain And Snow#Pacific
KSAT 12

Wintry mix possible in San Antonio and the Hill Country this week

As is typical for a winter in San Antonio, it’s been up and down the temperature rollercoaster for those of us around South Central Texas. Another strong cold front will move through San Antonio this week, arriving Wednesday (1/19), cooling things down from near 80° into the 30s. After it gets chilly, an upper-level disturbance will bring a chance for a wintry mix Thursday (1/20).
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CBS Philly

Wind Advisory In Effect For Philadelphia Region As Gusty Winds Expected To Be Weather Threat After Rain, Snow

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It started as snow, then turned into freezing rain, but now the Philadelphia region is dealing with the wind on Monday. Lingering effects from Sunday’s potent winter storm will continue in the area.  A few scattered snow showers are possible through this evening. The snow showers won’t amount to much other than an additional dusting as drier air starts filtering back into the region. High pressure will start to build across the Northeast leading to a tight pressure gradient. As this occurs, the main weather threat becomes a prolonged period of gusty winds. Winds are expected to gust between...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Low 20s Monday Night; Arctic Cold Front Coming Wednesday Morning

CHICAGO (CBS) — Look for scattered clouds Monday night with lows in the low 20s. The First Alert Weather models are calling for a breezy and cloudy day on Tuesday with highs near 40 degrees. A south wind on Tuesday could gust to 30 miles per hour at times in the afternoon. (Credit: CBS 2) The next arctic cold front arrives on Wednesday morning. Temperatures will be in the low 20s, then fall to the teens in the afternoon. (Credit: CBS 2) A gusty north wind will make for single digit wind chills by the late afternoon. Temperatures will continue to fall to the single digits Wednesday night with wind chills below zero, and as cold as 10-below in some spots in the western suburbs by Thursday morning. (Credit: CBS 2) Highs on Thursday will be in the teens, with single digits expected once again for Thursday night. Highs in the 20s are expected for Friday and this weekend. (Credit: CBS 2) TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low 21. TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and milder. High 39. WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, high of 24. Falling temperatures in the afternoon to the teens, then single digits at night.
CHICAGO, IL
WLTX.com

Wintry weather possible for South Carolina for the end of the week

COLUMBIA, S.C. — We're tracking a chance for wintry weather Friday into Saturday which could bring freezing rain or snow to parts of the Midlands. This comes just days after an ice storm brought widespread impacts to the northwestern Midlands at the start of the week on Sunday. What...
ENVIRONMENT
Laredo Morning Times

'Wintry mix' in the forecast for Greater Houston this week

The Houston area could get its first bout of "wintry mix" Thursday night, but National Weather Service meteorologists say it's a long-shot. A cold front will move through Southeast Texas on Wednesday, bringing along a chance for showers and potentially strong thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. There's a marginal risk for severe weather mostly east of Interstate 45, according to meteorologists with the National Weather Service's outpost in League City. That includes the threat of small hail, gusty winds and isolated tornadoes.
LEAGUE CITY, TX
WIS-TV

FIRST ALERT: Freezing rain and wintry mix possible Friday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - There’s another round of wintry weather on the way Friday and Friday night. We’re tracking the potential for another wintry mix to push into the Midlands by Friday. The models are in more agreement for a freezing rain/sleet/snow mix in the area. Friday is...
COLUMBIA, SC
Reading Eagle

2 shots at wintry weather possible this week in Berks

A typical January dead-of-winter weather pattern has set up for Berks County and the mid-Atlantic with opportunities for snow, sleet and freezing rain possible. AccuWeather is expecting an inch or 2 of snow late Wednesday into early Thursday for Berks, with the potential for a bigger storm late Friday into early Saturday after an arctic high pressure system invades the region.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

Strong Storms Possible Wednesday | Wintry Mix Possible Thursday night

Cold front moves through Wednesday bringing a chance for isolated strong thunderstorms in the afternoon/evening. There is a slight chance for a light wintry mix late Thursday night into the mid-morning hours on Friday, but impacts will be nonexistent to minimal. Abnormally low tides in the Bays will continue through...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy