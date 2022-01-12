The Nation's Weather

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s your typical South Florida cold front, a brief morning chill followed by a beautiful day with plenty of sunshine. Highs hit in the lower 70s in the afternoon as the sunshine is fighting a northwest breeze which continues to bring in cooler air. Friday night the wind dies down which will allow temperatures to drop a few more degrees than we had Friday morning. Some inland areas may see the upper 40s inland and highs will be pleasant in the mid to upper 70s. A milder breeze develops Saturday night ahead of another cold front that will impact the area by the end of the long weekend. (CBS4) Sunday will be warmer with highs near 80 degrees and the potential for some strong storms as that next cold front arrives. Although isolated showers and storms are possible at any time, the strongest line of storms is not expected until the afternoon and early evening. Once the storms move out the colder breeze develops again at night.

MIAMI, FL ・ 6 HOURS AGO