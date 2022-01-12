ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Nation's Weather

Telegraph
 2 days ago

Much of the nation will have a dry day tomorrow. The only. exceptions will be a few flurries and snow showers around. the Great Lakes and interior Northeast; however, little in. the...

CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Plummeting Temperatures Expected As Arctic Cold Front Pushes In

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An arctic cold front will sweep in late Friday afternoon, bringing a bitter cold start to what is shaping up to be a windy, wintry weekend. That front will force temperatures to plummet from the low 40s midday to the teens and single digits overnight. Uncertainties about precipitation type still exist due to the exact track of the storm. Some parts of the area will see heavy, wet snow while others will see rain or sleet. Everyone across the region will experience the dangerous cold and strong winds over the holiday weekend. Here is the current timeline. Sunday evening as the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
foxbaltimore.com

Impactful winter weather to strike Maryland this weekend

Baltimore (WBFF) — FORECAST UPDATED - JANUARY 14, 8 A.M. - WEATHER ALERT DAY SUNDAY; Cold Temps & Snow Move Into Maryland. The next winter weather-maker is on the way to Maryland. The weather-maker for this potential snowstorm will be a low-pressure system that will move south across the...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Winter Storm Watch Issued For Parts Of Western Maryland

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With heavy snowfall possible, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for parts of western Maryland from Sunday afternoon through Monday morning. The NWS Winter Storm Watch covers Allegany, Frederick, Garrett and Washington counties in Maryland, as well as portions of Virginia and West Virginia, according to the NWS advisory. It’s anticipated that areas under the watch could get up to 12 inches of snow, which could fall at a rate of 1 to 3 inches an hour late Sunday, along with other potentially hazardous conditions. Winter Storm Watch is in effect Sunday afternoon into Monday morning...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: A Transition From Mild To Frigid Friday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Thursday was another above normal afternoon with a high of 47!  Our normal is now 43. Friday will be a day of great transition, from mild to arctic! We will likely reach the low to mid 40’s in the morning and afternoon before a cold front presses through the region and drops the temperatures throughout the evening and into the day on Saturday. Lows on Friday night will drop into the teens once again, but wind chills will fall into the single digits. Sun and some clouds will be around both days before a winter storm moves our way...
BALTIMORE, MD
therecord-online.com

Approaching snow: six inches or more possible

STATE COLLEGE, PA – The National Weather Service has put out an initial prediction out on snow resulting from an approaching storm. Meanwhile the City of Lock Haven has declared a snow emergency effective Sunday afternnon, prohibiting parking on certain city streets. As for the snow, an NWS winter...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
CBS DFW

Friday Wind Advisory Leads Into Weekend Cold Front & Possible Snow Flurries In North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Weather-wise, there will be a lot going on in North Texas over the next 72 hours. Who is ready for another arctic plunge?! Well, if you are not, you have one last warm day with highs in the lower 70s. Friday we see more clouds in North Texas and breezy southerly winds — gusting to 30 mph. Our little mountain climber here is going right to the very tippy tip-top this afternoon! If you think today is windy, just wait until tomorrow. A Wind Advisory is in effect for North Texas starting tonight at 9:00 until 6:00 p.m....
DALLAS, TX
CBS Baltimore

Winter Storm Watch For Maryland Extended East Ahead Of Storm

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three Alert Days are ahead of us—Saturday for the harsh cold along with Sunday and Monday for the winter storm. While Friday will be bright and mild, temperatures will start to plummet in the evening hours. Make sure you bundle up if you’re going out because it will be bone-chillingly cold. Overnight lows bottom out in the mid-teens but gusty winds will make it feel closer to 5°. Saturday’s temperatures struggle to get out of the mid 20s and with north winds 10-15 mph, wind chills will remain in the teens. On Sunday, a winter storms takes aim at Maryland delivering...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Light Snow Set For Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) — Temperatures will fall to the low 30s tonight under a mostly cloudy sky. A few pockets of flurries or light snow are possible, especially for areas near the lake. (Credit: CBS) According to CBS 2 Meteorologist Albert Ramon, chances for flurries or light snow continue Friday with highs in the low 30s. The best chance for snow showers on Friday night will in the far western suburbs. (Credit: CBS) It’ll be colder this weekend with highs in the low 20s on Saturday. A few flurries are possible in the morning, otherwise expect a mostly cloudy day. More sunshine for Sunday with highs in the upper 20s. Mostly cloudy with a high near 30 for MLK Jr. Day Monday. (Credit: CBS) TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for flurries or light snow. Low 30. FRIDAY: Cloudy skies with a 30% chance for flurries or light snow. High 31. SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for flurries in the morning. High 24. (Credit: CBS)
CHICAGO, IL
krosradio.com

Winter Weather – see National Weather Service Information

Link: NWS Friday Into Saturday View Link: NWS Weekend view. Buchanan-Delaware-Dubuque-Benton-Linn-Jones-Jackson-Iowa-Johnson-Cedar-Clinton-Muscatine-Scott-Keokuk-Washington-Louisa-Jefferson-Henry IA-Des Moines-Van Buren-Lee-Jo Daviess-Stephenson-Carroll-Whiteside-Rock Island-Henry IL-Bureau-Putnam-Mercer-Henderson-Warren-Hancock-McDonough-Scotland-Clark- 316 AM CST Fri Jan 14 2022. This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of north central Illinois…northwest Illinois…west central Illinois…east central Iowa…northeast Iowa…southeast Iowa and northeast Missouri.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Another Cold Front On The Way

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s your typical South Florida cold front, a brief morning chill followed by a beautiful day with plenty of sunshine. Highs hit in the lower 70s in the afternoon as the sunshine is fighting a northwest breeze which continues to bring in cooler air. Friday night the wind dies down which will allow temperatures to drop a few more degrees than we had Friday morning. Some inland areas may see the upper 40s inland and highs will be pleasant in the mid to upper 70s. A milder breeze develops Saturday night ahead of another cold front that will impact the area by the end of the long weekend. (CBS4) Sunday will be warmer with highs near 80 degrees and the potential for some strong storms as that next cold front arrives. Although isolated showers and storms are possible at any time, the strongest line of storms is not expected until the afternoon and early evening. Once the storms move out the colder breeze develops again at night.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Scattered Light Snow Friday Night

CHICAGO (CBS) — Look for scattered areas of light snow Friday night with temperatures in the low 20s. Most locations will record less than an inch of snow. Lingering snow flurries persist for Saturday morning, and then it will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-20s in the afternoon. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) It will be cold Sunday morning with lows in the teens. We’ll start out Sunday with sunny skies, then clouds will increase in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 20s. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) There’s a chance for scattered snow showers for Sunday evening. It will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 30s on Monday for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr, Day. On Tuesday, it will be with highs in the upper 30s, then it will turn colder by midweek. Temperatures drop Wednesday as an Arctic airmass moves in. Highs on Thursday will only be in the teens with overnight temperatures in the single digits. (Credit: CBS 2) TONIGHT: Cloudy with scattered light snow showers. Low 21. SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. A slight chance for flurries in the morning. High 25. SUNDAY: Morning sun, afternoon clouds. High 29.
CHICAGO, IL

