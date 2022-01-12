ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sixers sign Saint Joe’s Charlie Brown to two-way contract

By Rob Parent
Reporter
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhiladelphia native and Saint Joseph’s product Charlie Brown Jr. has signed a two-way contract with the 76ers, the club announced Tuesday. While on a 10-day contract with the club that he’d...

