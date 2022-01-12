ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

$3,600 Stimulus Checks Will Be Sent To These Qualified American Families

By Shaina Yahya
Republic Monitor
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the most well-liked aspects of the American Rescue Plan was the stimulus funding it offered. The majority of Americans received funds worth a total of $1,400 when President Joe Biden agreed to sign the legislation into law in March. Throughout the first two years of the Child Tax Credit...

republicmonews.com

Republic Monitor

$1,400 Stimulus Check To Be Sent as a Major Relief Across the US

All Americans will be qualified for a $1,400 stimulus check this year, and this money will be given to those eligible for the third round of stimulus checks issued last year but have not yet obtained them. These checks will be released in 2022, following the filing of tax returns for eligible taxpayers in 2021.
U.S. POLITICS
CBS News

36 million families face January without a Child Tax Credit check: "There will be times I won't eat"

For the last six months, 36 million families received a monthly check from the IRS through the expanded Child Tax Credit — a cash infusion that helped pay for groceries, buy school uniforms and ease the costs of raising kids. But now, families are facing the first month since July without a check from the government program, even as inflation hits a 40-year high and COVID-19 cases surge.
INCOME TAX
hngn.com

Joe Biden Shelves Joe Manchin’s $1.8 Trillion Social Spending Offer After Senator Refused To Support Build Back Better Bill

The White House has, seemingly, been forced to cancel their plans for the Build Back Better bill after failing to get Joe Manchin on board. This week, it was also reported that Manchin's proposed $1.8 trillion social spending offer is also off the table. After all, the senator confirmed to reporters that there hadn't been any negotiations since last month's shock announcement.
CONGRESS & COURTS
State
West Virginia State
Daily Mail

Oprah Winfrey, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton have called Joe Manchin and urged him to back killing the filibuster so the Democrats can pass voting rights legislation, report claims

Sen. Joe Manchin is taking heat from all sides as he resists eliminating the last stalwart against the Democratic agenda, the filibuster, including some of the biggest names in America. Manchin has told colleagues his phone has been lighting up with calls in recent days, including from former presidents Barack...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Republic Monitor

Surprise Two Stimulus Check To Be Released In February, Find Out If You Qualify

During this COVID-19 pandemic, millions of American citizens have requested additional stimulus checks or recurring monthly payments, which have been granted. The Child Tax Credit, which was established as part of President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan and was passed in the spring, is frequently mentioned by lawmakers as an alternative to the fourth round of stimulus checks.
INCOME TAX
WOLF

Why you might get two stimulus checks in February

CINCINNATI (WKRC) — While many have become accustomed to receiving monthly stimulus checks, West Virginia Democratic Senator Joe Manchin’s refusal to support President Joe Biden’s nearly $2 trillion Build Back Better plan means those payments will not continue in 2022. Because the IRS needed Congress to pass...
INCOME TAX
Republic Monitor

Last Day Of Signing Up For A Stimulus Check From IRS Is Scheduled On December 31

The third stimulus check, known as a “plus-up” stimulus check, is owed to some Americans. According to The Sun, you may be eligible for additional funds if your earnings drop significantly between 2019 and 2020. The Plus-Up Payments will be made up to and including the end of the fiscal year on December 31, 2021. You must file your 2020 tax return as soon as possible if you want to be eligible for this payment.
INCOME TAX
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Joe Manchin
BGR.com

Surprise stimulus checks are coming even after the deadline – find out if you get one

Next week (January 15) will mark the first mid-month period in more than six months when millions of Americans won't be getting a child tax credit payment from the IRS. Those checks started going out last July and continued on a monthly basis through December. President Biden's plan to extend those stimulus checks for another year is on ice, though — thanks to GOP opposition and at least one Democrat in the Senate. The latter is West Virginia's Joe Manchin, who told a local radio station in December that his main beef with the credit is that it's too generous. “Do you believe people making $200,000 and $400,000 would still get the child tax credit the same as someone making $50,000, $60,000, or $70,000 that really needs it?” he said. That was the day after he stunned the political world by announcing his “no” on the legislation.
INCOME TAX
Salon

Joe Manchin apparently no longer supports his own Build Back Better counteroffer

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin came under fire Saturday after The Washington Post reported that the West Virginia Democrat "does not currently support" passing even his own recent $1.8 trillion counteroffer to President Joe Biden's Build Back Better agenda.
CONGRESS & COURTS
chronicle99.com

Americans Might Receive Two Stimulus Payments Next Year

After six monthly installments, some families will have received up to $1,800.Parents with children under six will receive $300 per child, while households aged six to seventeen will receive $250 each child; this implies that millions of families will earn up to $1,800 per child next year if they are qualified.
INCOME TAX

