Wichita- Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls. ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CST SATURDAY... .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Windy. Areas of blowing dust through the night. Lows in the upper. 20s. North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 16 HOURS AGO