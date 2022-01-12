Get ready for another cool start, chillier temps to continue into next week

ORLANDO, Fla. — Get ready for another cool start in Central Florida.

Temperatures will start off in the 50s and 60s and could continue to drop through the morning.

By the afternoon, conditions will be mild. Temperatures will warm up to a high of 74.

On Wednesday night, a mini-system will bring scattered showers to the area. The showers will quickly move away Thursday morning.

Looking ahead, cool and chilly nights will remain into next week.

A bigger cold front will arrive late Sunday, which will make us chillier on Monday and Tuesday.

