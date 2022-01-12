ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Get ready for another cool start, chillier temps to continue into next week

By Brian Shields, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i2n6T_0djP8o9B00

ORLANDO, Fla. — Get ready for another cool start in Central Florida.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Temperatures will start off in the 50s and 60s and could continue to drop through the morning.

By the afternoon, conditions will be mild. Temperatures will warm up to a high of 74.

On Wednesday night, a mini-system will bring scattered showers to the area. The showers will quickly move away Thursday morning.

Looking ahead, cool and chilly nights will remain into next week.

A bigger cold front will arrive late Sunday, which will make us chillier on Monday and Tuesday.

Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:

Visit our hurricane section: EYE ON THE TROPICS

Comments / 0

Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Tips for keeping your pets safe in cold weather

ORLANDO, Fla. — Freezing temperatures are rare in Central Florida, but when cold weather does roll in, it’s important to know how to prepare your animals. The ASPCA released the following tips for keeping your pets safe during cold weather conditions:. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE...
ENVIRONMENT
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
70K+
Followers
81K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy