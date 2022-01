This just in: Apple TV+'s The Morning Show has been picked up for a third season! According to Apple TV+, the upcoming season will also welcome a new showrunner, Charlotte Stoudt, aboard the series. "I'm excited to be joining forces with Apple TV+ and The Morning Show," Stoudt said in a statement. "The cast, led by the phenomenal Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, are truly to die for. Kerry, Mimi and Michael, and the teams at Media Res, Hello Sunshine and Echo Films, have created an irresistible world that is equally delicious and provocative."

TV SERIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO