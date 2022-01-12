Teenager missing after last being seen in downtown Pittsburgh

Erick Huvaldo-Lopez Bautista - WPXI Erick Huvaldo-Lopez Bautista, 18, was last seen about 2:20 a.m. on Jan. 9, 2022, in downtown Pittsburgh. (Pittsburgh Bureau of Police/Pittsburgh Bureau of Police)

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are working to find a missing teenager, and Special Victims Unit detectives are asking for your help.

Erick Huvaldo-Lopez Bautista, 18, was last seen about 2:20 a.m. Sunday in downtown Pittsburgh, officials said. He was on Stanwix Street, near Gateway Plaza, walking toward Commonwealth Place.

Bautista is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Bautista was wearing a red and black coat, light blue jeans and gray and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on Bautista’s whereabouts is asked to call SVU detectives at 412-323-7141.

©2022 Cox Media Group