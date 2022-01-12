The Nation's Weather

Effective: 2022-01-16 13:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Frederick; Washington WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Heavy snow mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches are most likely, with up to 8 inches possible. Ice accumulations of one to two tenths of an inch are possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of north central Maryland, central and northern Virginia, and the eastern panhandle of West Virginia. * WHEN...From Sunday afternoon through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow may fall at 1 to 3 inches per hour late Sunday afternoon into Sunday evening, resulting in nearly impassable roads. Visibility may be reduced to a quarter mile or less at times.

FREDERICK COUNTY, MD ・ 17 HOURS AGO