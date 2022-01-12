ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Global stocks, Wall St up after Powell says rates to rise

By JOE McDONALD
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WSxCr_0djP7V0N00
Japan Financial Markets People walk by an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher on Wednesday after Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell said monetary policy would return to normal and interest rates might be raised earlier than planned.(AP Photo/Koji Sasahara) (Koji Sasahara)

BEIJING — (AP) — Global stocks and Wall Street futures advanced Wednesday after Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell said U.S. monetary policy would return to normal and interest rates might be raised earlier than planned.

London and Frankfurt opened higher. Shanghai, Tokyo and Sydney advanced.

Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index rose 0.9% on Tuesday after Powell said policy "in all likelihood" will return to normal as bond purchases and other stimulus wind down. Speaking before the Senate Banking Committee, he said ultra-low rates might be raised earlier than planned if necessary to cool inflation that is at a four-decade high.

“Wall Street now has a better understanding on how the Fed will normalize policy,” Edward Moya of Oanda said in a report. “After Powell’s testimony, some investors feel they got the all-clear signal to buy the dip.”

In early trading, the FTSE 100 in London rose 0.5% to 7,529.16. The DAX in Frankfurt advanced 1.1% to 15,941.81. The CAC 40 in Paris added 1% to 7,183.38.

On Wall Street, futures for the benchmark S&P 500 index and the Dow Jones Industrial Average were up 0.2%.

On Tuesday, the S&P 500 broke a five-day series of declines and rose 0.9%. The Dow gained 0.5% and the Nasdaq composite advanced 1.4%.

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.8% to 3,595.12 and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo rose 1.9% to 28,765.66. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong gained 2.6% to 24,354.68.

The Kospi in Seoul added 1.5% to 2,972.48 and Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 was 0.7% higher at 7,438.90.

India's Sensex opened up 0.8% at 61,102.89. New Zealand retreated while Southeast Asian markets gained.

Investors were rattled in mid-December when Fed officials said they would accelerate plans to wind down stimulus that is boosting stock prices. They have been trying to figure out how the world's biggest economy and financial markets will react.

Also Tuesday, the World Bank cut its forecast for global economic growth this year to 4.1% from 4.3% due in part to supply chain disruptions that fueled inflation. The agency estimates the world economy grew by 5.5% in 2021.

On Wednesday, the U.S. government is due to report consumer inflation. That is followed Thursday by an index of wholesale prices.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude rose 2 cents to $81.24 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract rose $2.99 on Tuesday to $81.22. Brent crude, used as the price basis for international oils, lost 11 cents to $83.61 per barrel in London. It gained $2.85 the previous session to $83.72.

The dollar edged down to 115.34 yen from Tuesday's 115.37 yen. The euro edged down to $1.1364 from $1.1366.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

The Price of This Household Item Is Soaring

The Federal Reserve and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said last May that they didn’t anticipate inflation to be a major problem and that any rise in prices would be temporary. Both the Fed and Yellen reversed course when it became evident that prices, particularly of consumer goods, are rising sharply. And essential to nearly all […]
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Dollar's drop signals shaky US economy

Inflation is roaring, and King Dollar is snoring even as interest rates rise. The dollar, which has dropped for three straight sessions, has been giving up gains seen after the Federal Reserve has signaled strong interest rate hikes in the coming months. The dollar has dropped to the lowest level against the Euro since November.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
cityindex.co.uk

Most traded stocks of the week

Below is a list of the 20 most traded stocks among StoneX Retail clients during the five trading sessions to the end of play on Thursday January 13. Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) have been excluded. Electric vehicle stocks remain hot in early 2022, with Tesla remaining the most traded stock in...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wall St#Interest Rates#Global Stocks#Ap#Oanda#Dow#Nasdaq#The Hang Seng#Southeast Asian#The World Bank
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Indexes end mostly higher, but still log another losing week

A late-afternoon recovery in technology stocks helped erase most of the market’s losses Friday, but it wasn’t enough to keep major indexes from logging their second losing week in a row. The S&P 500 snuck back into the green in the last few minutes of trading, ending with a gain of 0.1%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.6% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.6%. Banks fell. JPMorgan Chase fell 6.1% after reporting that its profits fell 14% in the latest quarter. Traders were also disappointed to see that retail sales sank 1.9% last month.
STOCKS
AFP

Record US inflation growing concern for Fed, business

The scourge of rising prices now ranks among American business leaders' top concerns, according to a survey released Thursday, while Federal Reserve officials indicated the central bank is ready to move against inflation. Inflation is the number-two worry among chief executives, behind labor shortages, and the price pressures could persist into 2023, according to a survey by The Conference Board released Thursday.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Place
Sydney
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Nikkei 225
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
Country
India
The Independent

Asian shares skid, tracking Wall Street retreat

Asian shares slipped Friday after a retreat on Wall Street that left the Nasdaq composite down 2.5%. Tokyo fell nearly 2% but recovered some ground later in the session. Hong Kong, Shanghai and Seoul also were lower. China reported its global trade surplus surged nearly 30% in 2021 to $676.4 billion. The trade surplus in December swelled 20.8% over a year earlier to a monthly record of $94.4 billion, customs data showed Friday.Exports rose to $3.3 trillion in 2021 despite shortages of processor chips for smartphones and other products as global demand rebounded from the pandemic. Manufacturers also...
STOCKS
The Independent

Investors jittery over US interest rate rises

Investors ended the week on a cautious note with markets falling as fears build over just how much the US Federal Reserve will need to bump interest rates to combat rising inflation.Economic news from the US tends to filter down throughout Europe and the start of the country’s banking reporting season did little to calm nerves.This included the FTSE 100, which closed the day down 20.9 points, or 0.28%, at 7542.95 – although it was up on the start of the week.JPMorgan was the first US bank to announce results and said on Friday profits were strong, although investors...
STOCKS
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
111K+
Followers
83K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy