Like many people, Kim Morton has had a difficult time keeping her chin up during the COVID-19 pandemic. By the time the holidays rolled around in 2020, her depression and anxiety had gotten so bad that she shared her struggles on Facebook. A few days later, her neighbor across the street put up some Christmas lights to remind her just how much he and everyone else in their suburban Baltimore, Maryland, neighborhood cared about her.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 11 DAYS AGO