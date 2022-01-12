ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fear Free Pet Treatment Group Announces New CEO

By Press Releases
 2 days ago

(PRESS RELEASE) Fear Free, LLC announced that former chief operating Officer Ruth Garcia has been promoted to the role of CEO as of January 1, 2022. Fear Free’s founder and former CEO Dr. Marty Becker will continue to play a vital part of the organization as founder and chief professional relations...

Guardian Pet Foods Issued US Patent for NOBL Freeze-Dried Canine Food Bars

(PRESS RELEASE) NEEDHAM, MA – On December 28, 2021, the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) issued to Guardian Pet Food Company, Inc. US Patent Number 11,206,852, entitled “Compact Nutrient Dense Freeze-Dried Pet Food Product.”. The claimed invention recited in the patent is a shelf-stable, freeze-dried, food...
NEEDHAM, MA
Pet Palette Distribution Announces Partnership with SodaPup

(PRESS RELEASE) SYKESVILLE, MD – Pet Palette Distribution, a national distributor of premium pet products, has recently formed a partnership with SodaPup, a manufacturer of award-winning American-made dog toys. Pet Palette Distribution will be carrying over 60 of the brand’s best-selling SKUs, including the popular TPE Emat Enrichment Lick Mats, extra-durable dog chew toys, and interactive treat holders – many items are brand new to the market in 2022. The distributor will also be bringing in a rotation of items to highlight in their seasonal assortments throughout the year.
SYKESVILLE, MD
Imperfect Foods Announces New CEO

Imperfect Foods is starting the new year with a new leader. The online grocer has named Dan Park as its new CEO. Park, who officially stepped into the role this week, previously served as CEO of BuildDirect Technologies, a Canadian online marketplace for building materials. His three-decade career also includes stints at Amazon and Target.
CHICAGO, IL
Santa Fe Reporter

Meow Wolf Announces New CEO

Santa Fe-bred arts and marketing corporation Meow Wolf announced today that it has appointed Jose Tolosa, formerly of mass media company ViacomCBS, to its CEO position. The appointment follows former CEO Jim Ward stepping down last year, and will include current dual CEOs Ali Rubinstein and Carl Christensen returning to their prior roles within the company—chief creative officer and chief financial officer, respectively. The trio took over as interim CEOs, known collectively at Meow Wolf as the OCEO, in October 2019.
SANTA FE, NM
Marty Becker
beckershospitalreview.com

Medical City announces new CEO, CNO appointments: 5 things to know

Dallas-based Medical City Healthcare, part of HCA Healthcare in Nashville, has announced new leadership appointments at two of its facilities. 1. Jay deVenny has been appointed CEO for Medical City Children's Hospital and Medical City Women's Hospital Dallas. 2. Mr. deVenny has led several key strategic initiatives as chief development...
DALLAS, TX
roi-nj.com

Catalent announces succession plan for new CEO

Somerset-based Catalent on Wednesday announced that, effective July 1, Alessandro Maselli will be the company’s next CEO and president, succeeding John Chiminski. Maselli will also join the company’s board of directors upon assuming his new role. Maselli, who has more than 11 years of experience at Catalent, is...
BUSINESS
ftnnews.com

Orange Brands Management Announces 2 New Co-CEOs

Orange Brands Management proudly appoints Chief Administrative Officer Patricia Gonzales and Chief Operating Officer Omar Gutierrez to the roles of Co-Chief Executive Officers. Industry veterans with a combined 40+ years of experience in hospitality, their talent and expertise have been critical to the ongoing success of the SUSHISAMBA and Duck...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Chamberlain Group Elevates Inventive Technology Leader as New CEO

Chamberlain Group, a global leader in smart access solutions, is pleased to announce Jeff Meredith as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Meredith has served with the company for three years as President and Chief Operating Officer, executing Chamberlain Group’s transformation strategy. He replaces JoAnna Sohovich, who will move to Chair of Chamberlain Group’s Board of Directors. Meredith will continue to build upon and execute against the transformation initiated under Sohovich moving the company from one that manufactures access hardware to one that creates seamless access experiences by connecting people, points of entry, and events. Chamberlain Group remains uniquely positioned to provide scalable smart access to connected homes, communities, businesses, facilities, and vehicles.
BUSINESS
Wyoming News

FDA approves use of monoclonal antibodies to treat animal diseases

This week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a new treatment for osteoarthritis in cats, marking the first time a monoclonal antibody drug has been FDA approved for treatment of animal diseases. Doctors have successfully been using monoclonal antibody treatment in humans to reduce the severity of illness in COVID-19 patients. Related reading: Monoclonal Antibodies: What are they and why should you know about this life-saving treatment? ...
PETS
WPXI Pittsburgh

UPMC Health Plan offering reimbursement for COVID tests

UPMC Health Plan is now offering reimbursement for FDA approved COVID-19 tests. Members covered by their employers or individual plans will be able to seek reimbursement for COVID tests now, in accordance with recent federal requirements. “UPMC Health Plan is pleased to offer our commercial members the immediate opportunity to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Milford LIVE News

Advancing the practice of APCs is Velez’s passion

Roseann Velez, FNP-BC, has been a part of the Bayhealth family for a year. She took on a new position as Bayhealth’s first Population Health nurse practitioner coordinator. Velez ensures patients know how to care for themselves once they’re discharged. And she helps make plans to ensure continued care happens until patients are fully recovered. She has an exceptional passion ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
jocoreport.com

KS Bank Announces Executive Leadership Change, Appoints New President And CEO

SMITHFIELD – KS Bank’s Board of Directors announced leadership transitions effective January 4, 2022. Harold T. Keen who has been President and CEO of KS Bank since July 1990, will transition to Executive Vice Chairman of KS Bank. Mr. Keen will remain as President and CEO of KS Bancorp, Inc., the holding company of KS Bank.
SMITHFIELD, NC

