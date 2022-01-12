Blackhawks 4, CBJ 2

The Columbus Blue Jackets have placed forward Gregory Hofmann on unconditional waivers, General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today. Hofmann, 29, was acquired in a trade from the Carolina Hurricanes on Feb. 13, 2021 and signed a one-year contract with the Blue Jackets on June 14, 2021 after spending the previous 11 seasons in Switzerland's NLA. He appeared in 24 games with the club, registering two goals and five assists for seven points with eight penalty minutes and a +6 plus/minus rating. His last appearance with the team was December 14 at Vancouver.
