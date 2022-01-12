ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Blackhawks 4, CBJ 2

sunny95.com
 2 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Alex DeBrincat scored twice and Calvin de Haan netted his first goal in nearly a year...

sunny95.com

Comments / 0

Related
Second City Hockey

I know it’s hard to believe me, it’s a good day: Blackhawks 4, Blue Jackets 2

The Chicago Blackhawks won their second-straight game after beating the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday, defeating the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday night by a score of 4-2. The Blackhawks started the game very slowly, as the Blue Jackets took the first four shots of the game before the Blackhawks...
NHL
NHL

CBJ place F Voracek on COVID-19 protocol list, activate Texier

The Columbus Blue Jackets have placed right wing Jakub Voracek in the National Hockey League's COVID-19 protocol and activated forward Alexandre Texier, club General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today. Voracek, 32, has registered one goal and 24 assists for 25 points with 12 penalty minutes, 10 power...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
NHL

CBJ place forward Gregory Hofmann on unconditional waivers

The Columbus Blue Jackets have placed forward Gregory Hofmann on unconditional waivers, General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today. Hofmann, 29, was acquired in a trade from the Carolina Hurricanes on Feb. 13, 2021 and signed a one-year contract with the Blue Jackets on June 14, 2021 after spending the previous 11 seasons in Switzerland's NLA. He appeared in 24 games with the club, registering two goals and five assists for seven points with eight penalty minutes and a +6 plus/minus rating. His last appearance with the team was December 14 at Vancouver.
NHL
Yardbarker

Blackhawks Send a Trio of Players to Rockford

Beaudin and Mitchell saw sporadic time on the back end during their most recent NHL stints, so they will rejoin the IceHogs for more consistent minutes. With Brandon Hagel and Sam Lafferty now back from COVID Protocol, Slavin will leave the Blackhawks taxi squad and return to the AHL. On...
NHL
Second City Hockey

This is a Call: Blackhawks vs. Canadiens Preview

Coming off of back-to-back wins, the Blackhawks look to secure a third straight victory on Thursday evening when they host the Montreal Canadiens for a 7:30 p.m. puck drop at the United Center. In their last meeting back on Dec. 9, the Blackhawks came away with 2 points in a...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boone Jenner
Person
Joonas Korpisalo
Person
Connor Murphy
Person
Alex Debrincat
CBS Boston

Brad Marchand Has A Fancy New Cowboy Hat After His Incredible Hat Trick Vs. Canadiens

BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Marchand is on an absolute tear at the moment. Not only did the Bruins winger add another hat trick to his career resume on Wednesday night, but he also added a pretty sweet cowboy hat to his collection. Marchand, who still looks a bit rough with a broken nose, black eye and stitches after taking a puck to the face Monday night, roughed up the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday. He tallied his third straight multi-goal game and fifth career hat trick in Boston’s 5-1 drubbing of their rivals, doing so with quite a bit of style. And that...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings Prospect Update: Post-WJC, Prospect Rankings & More

It has been a while since our last prospects update. In the time in between, we’ve seen the World Junior Championship Tournament (WJC) start up, shut down, and ultimately get cancelled (or possibly postponed), and we welcomed in a new year. Meanwhile the Detroit Red Wings’ prospects continue to strut their stuff across the many hockey leagues in the world.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbj#Blue Jackets#Blackhawks 4#Ap#The Chicago Blackhawks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Columbus Blue Jackets
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Boston

Bruins Place Matt Grzelcyk, One Staffer In NHL’s COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are not out of the woods when it comes to COVID-19 just yet, which is leaving the team’s defensive corps a little shorthanded. On Thursday, Boston placed defenseman Matt Grzelcyk and one team staff member in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Losing Grzelcyk leaves the Bruins without half of its top defensive paring, and Charlie McAvoy without his usual partner in crime. Fellow southpaw Mike Reilly could be bumped up to Boston’s top blue line pairing while Grzelcyk is out. The Bruins also recalled defenseman Jack Ahcan from Providence earlier in the day on Thursday. Boston hosts the Philadelphia Flyers at TD Garden on Thursday night. The Bruins have been on fire since returning from a two-week COVID-19 break in December. Since Jan. 1, Boston has won seven of its eight games and now sits at 20-11-2 on the season.
NHL
Detroit Sports Nation

3 Detroit Red Wings most likely to be traded

Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman recently indicated that he likely wouldn’t be aggressive at the trade deadline, as his team currently stands on the cusp of a playoff spot as we near the third week of 2022. However, should the Red Wings falter and fall out of...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy