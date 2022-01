Two years after President Donald Trump ordered the drone strike killing of Iranian terrorist Qassem Soleimani, some in the Middle East are again vowing revenge. We've already seen some indications of Iran's intent. A conventional attack occurred on Sunday when two drones were shot down near an Iraqi military base. "Soleimani's Revenge" was written on one of the drone’s wings. Israel's Jerusalem Post newspaper was also subject to a cyberattack. Its home page was hacked with the ominous message, "We are close to you where you do not think about it," replacing its homepage in both English and Hebrew. A picture of a missile escaping a ring worn by Soleimani accompanied the phrase.

MIDDLE EAST ・ 10 DAYS AGO