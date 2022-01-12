Another pleasant day for Wednesday with less wind

Be prepared to deal with patchy areas of dense fog on your early morning commute, and gusty north winds ahead in your Friday forecast. High pressure to our north and west remain the main drivers of our weather pattern today, but low pressure off to our east will drive our gusty north winds through your Friday. We're starting out with clear skies overhead and patchy areas of dense fog early Friday morning. The biggest fog impacts have been in Butte County to the south in the valley, and in the Northern Mountains. Gusty north winds should clear out any big fog impacts to visibility early to mid morning, and the winds will be the biggest impact on our region for the rest of the day. Downslope winds overnight have helped to result in a wide range of temperatures being reported in our lower elevations and very chilly temperatures in our higher elevations early Friday morning. Temperatures are ranging from the upper 30's to lower 50's in the valley and foothills, whlie our mountain areas are starting out in the upper teens to lower 30's. Sustained wind out of the north to 15mph is expected, and gusts in the 30 to 40mph range will be possible through the day. Some favorable canyons in our foothill and mountain areas will likely have gusts even stronger than that out of the northeast, and those areas could have gusts topping out in the 45 to 55mph range. We'll be sunny to mostly sunny for your Friday afternoon, and our lower elevations will have even warmer temperatures than the last few afternoons. Valley areas will top out in the mid 60's, while foothill areas range from the upper 40's to lower 60's, and mountain areas top out in the mid 40's to mid 50's Friday afternoon. Gusty north winds will persist into Friday night, but most models have wind diminishing as we head into your Saturday morning.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 12 HOURS AGO