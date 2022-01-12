ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Another pleasant day for Wednesday with less wind

By Gabriella Gomez
KSNT
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter another cold start this morning, we’ll see temperatures climb yet again well above average in the middle to upper 50s later this afternoon. The only difference will be a few more clouds passing through the area but other than that, another pleasant day ahead for your Wednesday!....

www.ksnt.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meteorologist#Cold Start#Passing Through#Storm Track
WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Saturday Downpours, Sunday Flurries

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, dry, and mild. Overnight lows in the upper 40s. SATURDAY and SUNDAY: Our next storm system arrives tomorrow, with periods of moderate to heavy rainfall. Strong storms are not expected, but some rumbles of thunder will be possible in the heavier downpours. Rain will arrive late Saturday morning and last into […]
JACKSON, MS
local21news.com

Weather Warn Days for Sunday and Monday, most areas could see 4-8" of snow

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Temperatures will take another major tumble heading in to the weekend! Behind a Northwest wind, temperatures tonight will once again be in the Teens with wind chills dipping below zero in some spots! Highs tomorrow will only be in the low 20s before it turns a little warmer on Sunday with a high in the low 30s.
HARRISBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
mocoshow.com

Friday Morning Update on Potential Winter Storm on Sunday

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued as close as Frederick County. The reason MoCo is not yet under anything is because a Watch is issued when there is confidence for 5 inches or more. As of now, the National Weather Service has most of MoCo in the 4-5″ range, with a south/east MoCo in the 3-4” range, and Upper MoCo in the 5-8’”range. The Watch areas will likely turn into Winter Storm Warnings, and we can easily see a Watch put in place later today, especially for Upper MoCo if the confidence for more snow is there. Either way, I suspect at least an Advisory for all of MoCo.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: A Transition From Mild To Frigid Friday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Thursday was another above normal afternoon with a high of 47!  Our normal is now 43. Friday will be a day of great transition, from mild to arctic! We will likely reach the low to mid 40’s in the morning and afternoon before a cold front presses through the region and drops the temperatures throughout the evening and into the day on Saturday. Lows on Friday night will drop into the teens once again, but wind chills will fall into the single digits. Sun and some clouds will be around both days before a winter storm moves our way...
BALTIMORE, MD
KSNT

Cloudy with mild temperatures today before winter weather arrives this evening

***WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY*** is in effect for all counties in the viewing area until 6:00 PM this Saturday. Our next storm system is on the way and will be arriving by late this afternoon and lasting through Saturday morning. Mostly cloudy skies will be present today with winds gradually picking up as our cold front approaches the region. Highs will make it into the upper 40s.
ENVIRONMENT
KSNT

Snow still likely late tonight before turning colder

***WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY*** is in effect for the entire viewing area until 6:00 PM Saturday. Scattered showers will continue through the evening. The rain will eventually change over to snow as we turn colder. Some snow accumulation is possible, especially for the eastern areas. Heaviest snow will likely end up to our east into Missouri, but the path of the storm system favors some minor accumulation for the eastern part of Kansas, too.
ENVIRONMENT
WWL-AMFM

Cold front moves in this afternoon

Expect today’s cool temperatures to drop even more by this evening and into the weekend. WWLTV’s Meteorologist Michelle Morgan says, “Today will be a picture-perfect day with afternoon highs nearing 70° with a mix of sun and clouds. Tonight looks
ENVIRONMENT
KETK / FOX51 News

Friday Midday Forecast: Cold front moves through tonight

REST OF TODAY: Increasing clouds are expected as a cold front approaches from the NW. High: 73. Winds: SE 10 MPH. TONIGHT: A cold front will arrive by daybreak tomorrow morning. Temperautres will plummet into the 30s as we see a few clouds. Low: 37. Winds: SE, NW 15 MPH. TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy and much […]
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Light Snow Set For Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) — Temperatures will fall to the low 30s tonight under a mostly cloudy sky. A few pockets of flurries or light snow are possible, especially for areas near the lake. (Credit: CBS) According to CBS 2 Meteorologist Albert Ramon, chances for flurries or light snow continue Friday with highs in the low 30s. The best chance for snow showers on Friday night will in the far western suburbs. (Credit: CBS) It’ll be colder this weekend with highs in the low 20s on Saturday. A few flurries are possible in the morning, otherwise expect a mostly cloudy day. More sunshine for Sunday with highs in the upper 20s. Mostly cloudy with a high near 30 for MLK Jr. Day Monday. (Credit: CBS) TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for flurries or light snow. Low 30. FRIDAY: Cloudy skies with a 30% chance for flurries or light snow. High 31. SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for flurries in the morning. High 24. (Credit: CBS)
CHICAGO, IL
actionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast: Gusty winds Friday but very pleasant this weekend

Be prepared to deal with patchy areas of dense fog on your early morning commute, and gusty north winds ahead in your Friday forecast. High pressure to our north and west remain the main drivers of our weather pattern today, but low pressure off to our east will drive our gusty north winds through your Friday. We're starting out with clear skies overhead and patchy areas of dense fog early Friday morning. The biggest fog impacts have been in Butte County to the south in the valley, and in the Northern Mountains. Gusty north winds should clear out any big fog impacts to visibility early to mid morning, and the winds will be the biggest impact on our region for the rest of the day. Downslope winds overnight have helped to result in a wide range of temperatures being reported in our lower elevations and very chilly temperatures in our higher elevations early Friday morning. Temperatures are ranging from the upper 30's to lower 50's in the valley and foothills, whlie our mountain areas are starting out in the upper teens to lower 30's. Sustained wind out of the north to 15mph is expected, and gusts in the 30 to 40mph range will be possible through the day. Some favorable canyons in our foothill and mountain areas will likely have gusts even stronger than that out of the northeast, and those areas could have gusts topping out in the 45 to 55mph range. We'll be sunny to mostly sunny for your Friday afternoon, and our lower elevations will have even warmer temperatures than the last few afternoons. Valley areas will top out in the mid 60's, while foothill areas range from the upper 40's to lower 60's, and mountain areas top out in the mid 40's to mid 50's Friday afternoon. Gusty north winds will persist into Friday night, but most models have wind diminishing as we head into your Saturday morning.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy