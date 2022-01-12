ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naomi: Season One Viewer Votes

Cover picture for the articleWill our hero come to terms with her destiny in the first season of the Naomi TV show on The CW? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Naomi is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of...

Variety

Fired ‘The Goldbergs’ Star Jeff Garlin Will Still Appear This Season, Via Previously Shot Footage (EXCLUSIVE)

Jeff Garlin’s sudden depature from “The Goldbergs” over multiple misconduct allegations — which resulted last week in a mutual agreement to leave the Sony Pictures Television-produced ABC sitcom — has left the show in an unusual bind. How should Garlin’s character, Murray Goldberg, be dealt with on the show, given that Season 9 of “The Goldbergs” is in full swing and his sudden disappearance would be noticeable? While there could be a number of options for the creative team to address the situation, Variety has learned that the plan for now is that Garlin will indeed appear in the rest of...
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Life Goes On’ Sequel Starring Kellie Martin Lands at NBC

Life Goes On is inching a step further toward a return to primetime. NBC has handed out a put-pilot commitment to a sequel to the former ABC drama, with original star Kellie Martin attached to reprise her role. The potential series hails from writer/exec producer Nkechi Okoro Carroll and is set up at Warner Bros. Television, where the All American showrunner is based with a rich overall deal. Described as a sequel to the four-season drama that ran from 1989 to 1993, Martin will reprise her role as Becca Thatcher, who is now an accomplished doctor, and her extended family as she...
ComicBook

Cancelled CBS Series Returning on New Network This Spring

It was revealed last year that the CBS legal drama All Rise, previously canceled by the network in May of last year, had officially been revived by OWN (The Oprah Winfrey Network) for a third season. OWN previously confirmed a 20 episode order for the show's new season and now we know when the series will be back. TV Line brings word that series star Simone Missick announced on the All Rise Instagram account the show will return in the spring of this year on OWN, further confirming that "new beginnings" will be the main theme for the season (get it?).
Deadline

‘Power Book II: Ghost’: Keesha Sharp To Co-Star In Starz Series

EXCLUSIVE: Former Lethal Weapon series star Keesha Sharp is joining the third season of Power Book II: Ghost, Starz’s Power universe spinoff, as a series regular. Power Book II: Ghost is the first series in the expanded Power franchise from executive producers Kemp and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson. The series picks up shortly after the Power finale and follows Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.), the son of James “Ghost” St. Patrick and Tasha Green-St. Patrick, as he navigates his new life. Sharp will play Professor Harper Bonet, a progressive intellectual and boho beauty. Mary J. Blige, Shane Johnson, Gianni Paolo, Daniel Bellomy, Paige...
Decider.com

When Will ‘Power Book 2: Ghost’ Season 2, Episode 6 Premiere on Starz?

The holiday season is a great time to unwind, reflect, and perhaps catch up on a few shows you might have missed in 2021. If you’re looking for a new series to stream, Decider highly recommends How To with John Wilson (HBO), Mythic Quest (Apple TV+), and Starz’s indie wresting drama Heels. But the Christmas season also means that a number of our favorite shows take an extended hiatus. Like, for instance, Power Book II: Ghost.
TVLine

Life Goes On Sequel Series Moves Forward in Development at NBC

Becca Thatcher’s life will indeed go on. NBC has given a put pilot order to a Life Goes On sequel series, in which Kellie Martin will reprise the role that made her a household name in the late ’80s. (Note: A put pilot commitment is just one step shy of a network officially ordering a pilot to be filmed/produced.) Per the official logline, the new Life Goes On “will revisit a grown-up Becca Thatcher, now an accomplished doctor, and her extended family as she returns to her hometown.” From Warner Bros. Television, the one-hour drama is being written by Nkechi Okoro Carroll (All...
TVLine

TVLine Items: Keanu Eyes Hulu Series, Power Book II Adds Regular and More

Keanu Reeves is making his first major foray into television: The Matrix actor is in negotiations to star in the Hulu series The Devil in the White City, from executive producers Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio, our sister site Deadline reports. The drama is based on Erik Larson’s 2003 book about the true story of architect Daniel H. Burnham and serial killer Dr. Henry H. Holmes, whose fates were forever linked by The Chicago World’s Fair of 1893. It is unclear which of the two characters Reeves is in talks for. Reeves’ previous TV work includes a role in the web series...
Deadline

‘Black-ish’s Kenya Barris Reflects On Impact Of “Outwardly Black” Comedy; ABC Unveils Additional Season 8 Guest Stars – TCA

Black-ish boss Kenya Barris was just hoping to get a show on the air when he first created the family comedy. Now in its final season, the ABC title starring Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross as the pillars of the Johnson family, has far exceeded his expectations. “We wanted to say something that as much as we grew up loving the Cosby show, the Cosby show happened to be Black and we wanted to do a show that was absolutely, positively, outwardly Black,” Barris said during the comedy’s TCA panel on Tuesday.  “I never in a million years imagined that...
Distractify

Clayton's Season of 'The Bachelor' Takes Viewers Back to the Famous Mansion

Ahead of Michelle Young's reign as The Bachelorette, fans of the reality television franchise already knew Clayton Echard wouldn't make it to the end. The 28-year-old sales representative was reported to be the next Bachelor and seen filming his journey nearly a month before the season premiered on ABC. (This was honestly one of the worst kept secrets in Bachelor history.)
Popculture

Classic ABC Show Switches to NBC for Reboot

A revival of Life Goes On is in development, but not at ABC. According to a report by TV Line, NBC has ordered a pilot for a reboot of the 1980s TV show. If it goes to series, it will join a long list of shows shuffling between networks in their second lives.
Variety

‘Last One Laughing Canada’ Gets Amazon Premiere Date; ‘American Idol’ Trailer (TV News Roundup)

The Amazon Prime Video competition series “LOL: Last One Laughing” will launch a Canadian edition Feb. 18. “Last One Laughing Canada” competitors include Caroline Rhea, Dave Foley, Debra DiGiovanni, Jon Lajoie, Tom Green, Colin Mochrie, Mae Martin, Brandon Ash Mohammed, Andrew Phung and K. Trevor Wilson. Hosted by Jay Baruchel, the six-part series follows the 10 comedians as they try to eliminate others by making each other laugh (through stand-up, musical performance, improvisational and more), while not laughing themselves. The comedian who outlasts their competitors wins the grand prize of $100,000 for their charity of choice. Executive Producers are John Brunton, Erin...
Deadline

‘Euphoria’ Season 2 Premiere Sets HBO Max Viewer Record

HBO said that the Season 2 premiere of Euphoria starring Emmy winner Zendaya drew 2.4 million viewers across all its platforms Sunday night, saying it is the strongest digital premiere performance of any HBO episode on HBO Max since the streaming service’s launch last May. The network said that the Sam Levinson-created series’ second-season debut scored more than nine times higher than its Season 1 premiere in digital viewing, which came in June 2019 via HBO Go and HBO Now. HBO did not provide a viewership number for Euphoria‘s linear broadcast last night; for its series premiere, that number was 577,000...
SuperHeroHype

Naomi’s First Season Doesn’t Have Any Arrowverse Crossovers

Naomi’s First Season Doesn’t Have Any Arrowverse Crossovers. Early trailers for The CW’s Naomi have established that the new series takes place in the Arrowverse thanks to a brief shot of Superman flying overhead. However, fans shouldn’t expect to see Tyler Hoechlin reprise his role as the Man of Steel for a team-up with Kaci Walfall’s freshman superhero anytime soon. While plugging the show’s upcoming premiere, executive producer Ava DuVernay confirmed that viewers won’t find any Arrowverse crossovers in Naomi’s first season.
Variety

‘The Great’ Renewed for Season 3 at Hulu

“The Great” has been renewed for Season 3 at Hulu, the streamer announced on Tuesday. The renewal news comes after Season 2 of the historical dramedy debuted in its entirety on Hulu on Nov. 19. In the second season, Catherine (Elle Fanning) finally takes the Russian throne for her own — but if she thought coup-ing her husband was difficult, it’s nothing compared to the realities of liberating a country that doesn’t want to be. She’ll battle her court, her team, even her own mother in a bid to bring the enlightenment to Russia. Along with Fanning, the series also stars Nicholas...
tvseriesfinale.com

The Kings of Napa

Performers include: Ebonée Noel, Rance Nix, Karen LeBlanc, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Yaani King Mondschein, Ashlee Brian, and Devika Parikh. A family drama series, The Kings of Napa TV show comes from writer and executive producer Janine Sherman Barrois. The story takes place in a gorgeous and picturesque Napa Valley...
Deadline

‘Life Goes On’: Sequel Series From Nkechi Okoro Carroll Lands Put Pilot Commitment At NBC

Life Goes On at NBC. The broadcast network has handed a put pilot commitment to the sequel series to the classic ABC drama from Nkechi Okoro Carroll. It comes after Okoro Carroll struck a major overall deal renewal at Warner Bros TV with plans to reboot the series, which ran on the Disney-owned network between 1989-93. It has received a script deal with a big penalty if the script does not go to pilot – a pilot has not yet been ordered. Okoro Carroll, who first moved her overall to Warner Bros in 2018, having previously been at 20th, will write and exec produce...
tvseriesfinale.com

Naomi: Season Two? Has the CW Superhero Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on The CW television network, A superhero drama series, the Naomi TV show was developed by Ava DuVernay. It stars Kaci Walfall, Mary-Charles Jones, Barry Watson, Mouzam Makkar, Cranston Johnson, Alexander Wraith, Daniel Puig, Aidan Gemme, Will Meyers, and Camila Moreno. The story follows the journey of a smart, confident, and comic book–loving teenager named Naomi McDuffie (Walfall). She pursues her hidden destiny after a supernatural event shakes her hometown of Port Oswego to the core. While Naomi’s doting parents (Watson and Makkar) are concerned about their daughter’s strange new fainting spells, the teen’s closest friends — Annabelle (Jones), Nathan (Puig), Lourdes (Moreno), Anthony (Meyers), and Jacob (Gemme) — join Naomi to help uncover who or what is behind the unexpected event. A bit of sleuthing leads Naomi and her friends to discover that the owners of two local businesses — Dee (Wraith) and Zumbado (Johnson) — seem to know a lot more about the incident than everyone else. Soon, Naomi realizes that the mysterious event is just the beginning of a thrilling journey that will change her life and challenge her to question everything she knew to be true.
aiptcomics

‘Naomi’ season 1: Big reveals and what to expect from the cast and EPs

As mentioned in this week’s Channel Surfing TV picks, the new series, Naomi, is set to premiere. Recently, a TCA presentation was held featuring the on and off-screen talent to tease what fans can expect this upcoming season. In attendance were EPs, Ava DuVernay and Jill Blankenship, and actors, Kaci Walfall, Cranston Johnson, Alexander Wraith, Mary-Charles Jones, Barry Watson, Mouzam Makkar, Daniel Puig, Camila Moreno, Will Meyers, and Aidan Gemme.
TV Fanatic

Watch Naomi Online: Season 1 Episode 1

On Naomi Season 1 Episode 1, a student found her life turned upside down. With the teen experiencing sudden bouts of fainting, her parents started to entertain the possibility there was something off with their daughter. Naomi and her friends set out on an expedition to find out more about...
