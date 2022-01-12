48 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE: SBEV) shares jumped 70.6% to close at $1.80 on Tuesday after the company announced it received authorization to sell its TapouT performance drink in Walmart stores across Florida metropolitan areas.

Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRB) shares surged 34.9% to settle at $8.15 on Tuesday. Nutriband and Kindeva Drug Delivery, on Monday, signed a feasibility agreement to develop AVERSA Fentanyl, an abuse deterrent fentanyl patch.

Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VORB) gained 31.3% to close at $10.57 on above-average volume Tuesday. Virgin Orbit announced via Twitter Monday that the company is still on track to hit the launch window for its third commercial flight, Above the Clouds.

Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. (NYSE: VINE) surged 30.2% to settle at $5.82.

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACCD) climbed 27.7% to settle at $24.44 on Tuesday after the company reported Q3 earnings results and raised FY22 sales guidance.

Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ: PIK) gained 27.4% to settle at $6.05. Popular Twitter account Zack Morris tweeted '$PIK Belongs in the index under 1 mil float 300k maybe.'

BARK, Inc. (NYSE: BARK) jumped 27.2% to close at $4.58. The company said it expects Q3 sales of $140 million, versus analysts’ estimates of $137.3 million. BARK co-founder and executive chairman Matt Meeker will cecome CEO.

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSRI) shares jumped 24.7% to close at $11.15 on Tuesday following Q2 results. The company reported Q2 revenue of $23.9 million, versus $16.1 million year over year.

NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTP) gained 21.9% to close at $0.7838.

BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ: BTCS) jumped 20.8% to close at $5.63.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMLX) jumped 20.1% to settle at $20.08. The company recently priced its IPO at $19 per share.

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU) gained 20% to close at $6.41. Veru, on Monday, said that its Enobosarm was granted fast track designation by the FDA.

Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE: SONX) jumped 19.7% to close at $6.75 after the company issued strong sales forecast for the fourth quarter.

LianBio (NASDAQ: LIAN) surged 19.7% to settle at $5.84. LianBio recently said first patient was dosed in registrational Phase 3 EXPLORER-CN trial of Mavacamten in Chinese patients with obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy.

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) gained 19.5% to close at $7.55 after the company issued Q4 and FY21 sales guidance above estimates.

Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ: MOLN) gained 19.4% to close at $25.68. Molecular Partners shares jumped over 30% on Monday after the company, and Novartis, reported topline data from the Phase 2 study for ensovibep, a DARPin antiviral therapeutic for COVID-19.

Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSE: KIQ) rose 19.4% to close at $0.55.

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IKT) surged 18.8% to settle at $1.77. FiveT Investment Management reported a 6.03% stake in Inhibikase Therapeutics.

Eqonex Limited (NASDAQ: EQOS) gained 18.2% to close at $2.21.

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) jumped 17% to close at $423.80 as the company issued strong sales forecast for 2022, and also reported four partnership agreements.

AMTD International Inc. (NYSE: HKIB) rose 16.3% to settle at $4.07.

Engine Gaming and Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: GAME) jumped 16.2% to close at $3.16.

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDP) gained 16% to settle at $8.61. Needham recently initiated coverage on Solid Power with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $13.

CVD Equipment Corporation (NASDAQ: CVV) surged 15.5% to close at $4.69. CVD Equipment said orders exceeded $5 million in Q4 and $21 million overall for FY21.

Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT) gained 15.4% to close at $2.78.

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGTX) rose 15% to close at $6.90. The company, on Monday, issued summary of its 2021 accomplishments and outlined upcoming milestones anticipated in the year ahead.

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE: NINE) gained 15% to close at $1.23.

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE: SHAK) surged 13.2% to close at $77.27 after the company issued Q4 and FY21 sales guidance above guidance.

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE: MFGP) jumped 12.2% to close at $6.33.

Quantum Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT) rose 10.3% to close at $3.22.

Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: TIVC) gained 9.9% to close at $3.11.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) rose 7.9% to settle at $34.90 as the company issued an update on its forecast for the 2021 fiscal year. The company said it sees preliminary FY21 net sales rising 19% to 20% from 2020. The company also projects Q4 net sales up in the range of 4% to 6% from 2020.

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ: CING) gained 6.5% to close at $2.61. Aegis Capital initiated coverage on Cingulate with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $9.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT) rose 5.8% to settle at $1.10 after dropping 10% on Monday. Future FinTech recently named Ola Lind as Chief Strategy Officer.

