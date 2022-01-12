ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

France to reopen borders to UK holidaymakers

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NpKvz_0djP4T8I00
Financial News

France is preparing to reopen its borders to UK holidaymakers within days.

Alexandre Holroyd, a French National Assembly member who represents the country’s expatriates living in the UK, said a “significant easing of travel restrictions will be announced very soon”.

He added that details will be confirmed “in the days to come”.

We are expecting the French government to make an announcement

France introduced a ban on non-essential travel to and from the UK on December 18 in a bid to slow the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

The rules were partly eased last week to allow some business travel to take place.

Lifting the tourism ban will mean thousands of people in the UK who have booked ski holidays in France will be able to travel.

This will be a major boost to winter sports travel firms, particularly ahead of the vital February half-term period.

One travel agent, Ski Line, is selling ski trips from the UK to France departing on Saturday in anticipation of the travel ban being axed.

The Kent-based firm said: “French holidays could be back on this weekend.

“We are expecting the French government to make an announcement this Wednesday to confirm that British vaccinated skiers can enter France from this Saturday.”

It told potential customers they could be “one of the few lucky skiers in France this weekend”, adding that they will get a full refund before Friday if no announcement on the travel ban being lifted is made.

People currently allowed to enter France from the UK are required to show evidence of a negative coronavirus test taken within 24 hours before departure.

They must also self-isolate for 48 hours after they arrive and then take another test.

The UK eased its own travel restrictions last week.

People who are fully vaccinated no longer need to take a coronavirus test before they arrive in the UK, and can take a cheaper and quicker lateral flow test rather than a PCR after they arrive.

The changes save a family of four around £300.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Sinead O’Connor admitted to hospital after concerning tweets following death of 17-year-old son

Sinead O’Connor has been admitted to hospital days after her 17-year-old son, Shane, was found dead having gone missing. The Nothing Compares 2U singer, 55, wrote on social media on Thursday evening that she had been taken to hospital following a series of concerning tweets on the micro-blogging site in which she spoke about wanting to end her own life.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

110 British tourists are refused entry at Austrian airport after 'complete shambles' by authorities implementing new Covid travel rules

Dozens of British holidaymakers have been turned away from the Austrian border after falling foul of a last-minute change to Covid travel rules. Some 110 Britons who had arrived at Innsbruck airport, in western Austria, on December 26 were turned away by border guards for failing to comply with the new rules in what was described by one passenger as a 'complete shambles'.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#To France#Pcr#Uk#French#National Assembly#Omicron#Kent#British
Travel + Leisure

The Most Powerful Passports in the World for 2022

Japan and Singapore once again held the two most powerful passports in the world for 2022, according to the Henley Passport Index. Passport holders from the two countries — which also tied for first place last year — are able to enter 192 different destinations around the world without a visa, not taking into account the effect of COVID-19-related restrictions. They were followed by Germany and South Korea, which tied for second place with access to 190 destinations visa-free.
WORLD
eturbonews.com

World’s Best Passports for Quality of Life in 2022

It´s the early days of 2022 and new year´s resolutions begin with renewed hopes of lifestyle changes, including upping sticks and moving, which are still at the top of people’s minds. Which country can offer the best quality of life?. First-ever Quality of Life Index was released...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
NewsBreak
Winter Sports
Place
Europe
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Business Travel
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

‘It’s a great relief’: Travel industry welcomes reopening of French borders

Leading travel figures have welcomed the end of the French travel ban on British visitors. The frontiers will open some time on Friday 14 January, almost four weeks after British visitors were prohibited because of concerns over the spread of the Omicron variant.Julia Simpson, president of the World Travel and Tourism Council, said: “WTTC welcomes the reopening of French borders to UK travellers. Once a variant is endemic closing borders is pointless and only damages livelihoods, especially in travel and tourism, one of the hardest hit sectors during the pandemic.”Christophe Mathieu, chief executive of Brittany Ferries, said: “This news comes...
INDUSTRY
AFP

UK finance reigns in Europe despite Brexit fallout

One year after Britain's formal exit from the European Union, London's powerful City financial sector still reigns on the continent despite losing key business and bankers to rival hubs. London has over the past year lost out to rivals on equity trading, struggling to recover ground after a hammering triggered immediately after Britain's EU exit.
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

France to reopen borders to Brits ‘within days’ Paris confirms in boost for ski holidays jeopardised when Macron slammed the door shut over Omicron fears

Brits looking to make holiday plans in the near future have been given a boost, as Paris confirmed France would be opening its borders to British holidaymakers soon. France made the decision last month on December 18 to close its borders to British holidaymakers in a bid to slow the spread of the Omicron variant.
LIFESTYLE
theedgemarkets.com

Singapore committed to reopening borders even as Omicron spreads

(Jan 10): Singapore is committed to steadily reopening its borders and aims to set up more quarantine-free travel agreements, Transport Minister S Iswaran said in Parliament on Monday as the Asian country battles a rising number of coronavirus cases. Passenger traffic will improve this year at Singapore’s Changi Airport after...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

UK travel to France: What are the new rules?

The French ban on British travellers that began on 18 December 2021 has ended.These are the key questions and answers about travel from the UK to France . What do I need to travel to France?As a British traveller going on holiday, visiting family or friends or embarking on a business trip, you will need proof of full vaccination. For the purposes of crossing the frontier, that comprises being double-jabbed with Pfizer, AstraZeneca or Moderna, or a single Janssen dose. You can upload the QR certificates generated by the NHS showing your vaccinations to the TousAntiCovid app.This is most...
TRAVEL
Telegraph

Wednesday evening UK news briefing: Covid testing victory for holidaymakers

Prince Andrew hearing | A Harvard lawyer suing Prince Andrew's accuser has claimed one of the testimonies given at Ghislaine Maxwell's trial is evidence she is "not a victim". Alan Dershowitz said he wanted to depose one of Maxwell's four accusers, who told a court she was recruited for sexual abuse by Virginia Roberts Giuffre. Read on for details. Prince Andrew continues to wait for the ruling by Lewis A. Kaplan, the judge overseeing his case who has sent down mobsters and terrorists. Yet whatever happens, Allison Pearson reveals why the court of public opinion has already found the Duke of York guilty.
PUBLIC HEALTH
travelmole.com

France confirms lifting of UK travel ban

The travel ban between the UK and France will officially come to an end on Friday. The French government announced an easing of Covid travel restrictions from the UK allowing vaccinated travellers to skip self-isolation upon arrival. Prime Minister Jean Castex said it is because of the ‘predominance of the...
TRAVEL
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
111K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy