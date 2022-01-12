ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Jan Zamburek leaves Brentford for Danish club Viborg

 2 days ago
Czech Republic Under-21 midfielder Jan Zamburek has left Brentford to join Danish club Viborg for an undisclosed fee.

The 20-year-old spent over three-and-a-half years in west London and made 29 first-team appearances for the Bees.

Zamburek played nine times last season as Brentford won promotion to the Premier League and also spent three months on loan at Shrewsbury in Sky Bet League One.

Brentford director of football Phil Giles told the club website: “Jan is moving to a good club and we know their head coach, Lars Friis, very well from his time with us.

“Jan is a B team product who made a good contribution to the first team in recent seasons, but who now needs to kick on playing regular games.”

