ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

The WEF says the net-zero transition will be messy. It’s time to embrace the chaos

By Eamon Barrett
Fortune
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNever miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. "Climate action failure" is the greatest threat to society in the coming decade, according to the World Economic Forum’s 2022 Global Risks Report, published Tuesday....

fortune.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

China’s hard-line COVID-zero response to Omicron could trigger supply-chain chaos

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. On Thursday, China’s northeastern city of Dalian reported its first case of Omicron, becoming the second major Chinese port struck by the highly contagious variant after Tianjin, a port neighboring Beijing, recorded China’s first local Omicron case last week.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Conversation U.S.

A 21st-century reinvention of the electric grid is crucial for solving the climate change crisis

In the summer of 1988, scientist James Hansen testified to Congress that carbon dioxide from burning fossil fuels was dangerously warming the planet. Scientific meetings were held, voluminous reports were written, and national pledges were made, but because fossil fuels were comparatively cheap, little concrete action was taken to reduce carbon emissions. Then, beginning around 2009, first wind turbines and then solar photovoltaic panels decreased enough in cost to become competitive in electricity markets. More installations resulted in more “learning curve” cost reductions – the decrease in cost with every doubling of deployment. Since 2009, the prices of wind and solar...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Fortune

Omicron’s effect on the economy is hard to fathom

This is the web version of CEO Daily, a daily newsletter of must-read insights from Fortune CEO Alan Murray. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. With each day that passes, we get new information underscoring two things about the Omicron virus: 1) that it proliferates with blistering efficiency, in the vaccinated and unvaccinated; and 2) that it is significantly less likely to lead to hospitalizations or deaths than earlier strains, particularly among the vaccinated.
BUSINESS
World Economic Forum

How green corridors can enable the transition to zero-emission shipping

This is an experimental feature. Some words or names may be mispronounced. Does it sound good? Yes / No. Zero-emission fuels and vessels will need to be deployed at scale over the next decade to meet emissions targets by 2050. Green corridors offer a solution to scale pilots and demonstrations...
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
Reuters

Big transitions are better embraced than resisted

ZURICH, Jan 4 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The dictionary defines transition as a “change from one state or condition to another.” That sums up the world as 2022 arrives. Whether it is the move away from an economic system reliant upon hydrocarbons, vanquishing the Covid-19 plague or central banks ending the free-money era, extraordinary shifts are occurring across the planet that will shape markets, corporate finance, politics and economies well beyond the coming year. These are the themes that inform Reuters Breakingviews’ annual book of predictions and prescriptions: “A World in Transition”.
ECONOMY
Fortune

Ray Dalio’s nightmare scenario is a conjunction of inflation, populism, and war

This is the web version of CEO Daily, a daily newsletter of must-read insights from Fortune CEO Alan Murray. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. I spent an hour yesterday interviewing hedge-fund-billionaire-turned-historian Ray Dalio for the Economic Club of New York and came away with a clearer view of the Armageddon he sees lurking before us. Dalio takes 500 pages to tell his story in his book, and I have only 300 words, so forgive me in advance for oversimplifying.
BUSINESS
World Economic Forum

Green finance can bolster India’s transition to net-zero. Here's how

The effects of climate change are causing damage to the environment and disrupting economies around the world. India is committed to achieving net-zero emissions by 2070 but its projected economic growth presents huge challenges. The banking sector can play a crucial role in achieving India's climate goals through green financing.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Manchin
The New Yorker

It’s Time to Embrace Slow Productivity

In early December, the Congressional Progressive Caucus endorsed the Thirty-Two-Hour Workweek Act. This bill, introduced by a California Democrat, Mark Takano, amends the 1938 Fair Labor Standards Act to reduce the federally recognized standard workweek from forty hours to thirty-two. The direct beneficiaries of this change would be hourly wage workers, who could potentially earn more overtime pay. But salaried knowledge workers would also be affected by the cultural shift that Takano’s bill would initiate. If a four-day workweek were made the federal standard, working less would no longer be a disruptive experiment undertaken by a few startups. Instead, it would be an option that employers would have to justify not offering—a justification that might become harder to sustain as more studies indicate the potential benefits of fewer workdays. Recent research out of Iceland, for example, had more than twenty-five hundred participants, many of them in desk jobs, try a four-day workweek. The data reveal that these workers felt more energized and less stressed, owing, in part, to increased amounts of time for socializing and hobbies, and more flexibility in tackling domestic chores. Takano signalled that he had the interests of the Zoom class in mind when he discussed the proposed legislation. “After a nearly two-year-long pandemic that forced millions of people to explore remote work options,” he wrote, “it’s safe to say that we can’t—and shouldn’t—simply go back to normal, because normal wasn’t working.”
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wef#Economy#Greenhouse Gas#World Economic Forum#2022 Global Risks Report#Zurich Insurance Group#European
The Independent

UK’s biggest energy users ‘may put off net zero spending due to gas crisis’

Eight in 10 of the UK’s biggest energy users have said they are worried by rapid rises in energy prices and many are worried it could put their environmental investments at risk.Intensive energy users largely have plans to cut their carbon emissions, according to a new survey.Energy giant Vattenfall said that 90% of the companies said they planned to invest more than 7% of their revenues on reaching net zero over the next half decade.But more than a third said they are thinking about calling off some investments so they can deal with the gas price crisis.The decisions they (companies)...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
China
AFP

Half of Europe on track to catch Omicron, world economy at risk

More than half of people in Europe will likely catch Omicron by March, the World Health Organization said Tuesday, as the World Bank warned the contagious variant could hamper global economic recovery. Europe is at the epicentre of alarming new outbreaks and the WHO said Tuesday Omicron could infect half of all people in the region at current rates.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wibqam.com

Canada’s shift to net-zero emissions likely to drive higher inflation

OTTAWA (Reuters) – Solar-powered homes, electric tractors and hydrogen-cell trucking fleets: Canada has big net-zero ambitions, but getting there will require trillions of dollars in investment and will likely fuel hotter inflation for years to come, economists said. Over the last decade, Canadian business investment has sagged, running well...
BUSINESS
Fortune

Fortune Connect invites the next generation of business leaders to join our community

This is the web version of CEO Daily, a daily newsletter of must-read insights from Fortune CEO Alan Murray. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. Here’s a sign of the times: 25% of U.S. CEOs who are pursuing M&A activities this year say their “primary goal” is strengthening their ESG performance or improving their sustainability footprint. That’s the first time I’ve seen ESG and sustainability show up as a significant driver of deals. The survey of U.S. CEOs, which was conducted by EY, shows ESG and sustainability outranked “acquisition focused on increasing operational capabilities” (24%), and “acquisition of technology, talent, new production capabilities or innovative startups” (16%). The survey should be a wake-up call for those who still believe the corporate focus on climate change is merely “green washing.” According to EY, “the majority of US CEO respondents (75%) have adopted ESG for strategic reasons—such as competitive advantage and lower cost of capital—rather than pressure from regulators.”
ECONOMY
World Economic Forum

It's time to shift to net-zero emissions plastics

Plastics play a big role in daily life - and in the technology that will power the green transition. But they're made from fossil fuel, and this accounts for 4-8% of global oil consumption. We need to shift to net-zero emissions plastics. We have the technology - all we need...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy