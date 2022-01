We start today’s deals with a vast selection of headphones that are currently on sale at Amazon.com, where you will find the Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones that are currently going for $229 after receiving a 35 percent discount that translates to $120.95 savings for those interested. These headphones feature Apple’s W1 headphone chip, class 1 Bluetooth, 22-hour battery life, and more on its Shadow Gray color variant. These headphones usually sell for $350, and you will have to pay this price if you want the Blue variant. However, you can also pick up a pair for as low as $209 if you don’t mind going for the White variant.

ELECTRONICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO