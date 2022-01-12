ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

WSGW OnLine Poll: Your Source for News (results)

By Charlie Rood
wsgw.com
 2 days ago

(January 5 – 12) A poll at the end of 2021 indicates a downturn in ratings for news organizations from...

www.wsgw.com

Comments / 0

Business Insider

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene urges Republicans to leave Twitter and says the platform 'attacked our country as a whole' by banning her

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene blasted Twitter for banning her personal account from its website. The company is "completely out of bounds," she said in a Newsmax interview on Tuesday evening. Greene also called on her Republican colleagues to leave the platform. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Tuesday sharply criticized Twitter...
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheDailyBeast

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Hit With 24-Hour Ban From Facebook

A day after Twitter permanently suspended Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s personal account, Facebook has blocked the Republican congresswoman from posting or commenting for 24 hours. According to a Gab post from Greene, the Facebook ban came after a previous post that the site said could cause physical harm, in violation of its Community Standards guidelines. Meanwhile, Twitter cited the representative’s “repeated” violations to its COVID-19 misinformation policy in its decision to suspend her account. Greene called the move “beyond censorship of speech” on her Gab account. “I’m an elected Member of Congress representing over 700,000 US tax paying citizens and I represent their voices, values, defend their freedoms, and protect the Constitution,” she wrote.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Trump to launch his social media app in February, listing shows

(Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump’s new media venture plans to launch its social media app Truth Social on Feb. 21, according to an Apple Inc App Store listing. TRUTH Social, the Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) alternative to Twitter, is available for pre-order before going live on the U.S. Presidents’ Day holiday.
POTUS
Deadline

Joe Biden Calls On Media Outlets To Curb Covid Misinformation: “It Has To Stop”

Joe Biden announced plans for a wider distribution of at-home Covid tests and higher quality masks, as much of the country grapples with a dramatic increase in cases due to the Omicron variant. But he also concluded his remarks to call on media to curb the spread of misinformation about the pandemic. “I make a special appeal to social media companies and media outlets: Please deal with the misinformation and disinformation that is on your shows. It has to stop. Covid 19 is one of the most formidable enemies America has ever faced. We have got to work together, not against each...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kggfradio.com

Poll Results

Today's Wilson Medical Center Question of the Day: Today is National Milk Day. What kind of milk do you prefer?. Your email address is never published. Jan 11: Today's Wilson Medical Center Question of the Day: Today is National Milk Day. What kind of milk do you prefer?
WILSON COUNTY, KS
Fox News

Marjorie Taylor Greene permanently banned from Twitter

Twitter permanently banned Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s personal Twitter account for violating the tech giant’s "COVID-19 misinformation policy." "We permanently suspended the account you referenced (@mtgreenee) for repeated violations of our COVID-19 misinformation policy. We’ve been clear that, per our strike system for this policy, we will permanently suspend accounts for repeated violations of the policy," a Twitter spokesperson told Fox News on Sunday.
INTERNET
KTLA

Omicron-fueled COVID-19 surge prompts media to rethink which data to report

For two years, coronavirus case counts and hospitalizations have been widely used barometers of the pandemic’s march across the world. But the omicron wave is making a mess of the usual statistics, forcing news organizations to rethink the way they report such figures. “It’s just a data disaster,” said Katherine Wu, staff writer who covers […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Deadline

January 6th Committee Subpoenas Alphabet, Meta, Reddit And Twitter Over Records Related To Election Disinformation, Capitol Attack

The House committee investigating the January 6th attack on the Capitol has issued subpoenas to four major tech companies, including Alphabet, Meta, Reddit and Twitter, for documents related to the spread of election disinformation on social media and the use of platforms by violent extremists. Bennie Thompson, the chairman of the committee, said they were examining whether the “spread of misinformation and violent extremism contributed to the violent attack on our democracy, and what steps—if any—social media companies took to prevent their platforms from being breeding grounds for radicalizing people to violence.” But he said that the four companies have not been...
CONGRESS & COURTS
kisswtlz.com

WSGW OnLine Poll: COVID in 2022 (results)

(December 22 – January 5) The last "normal" year was 2019. COVID started in 2020 and was still a dominate issue in 2021. COVID talk continues among individuals, schools, businesses, entertainment, sports, government and more. Guidelines, mandates, personal freedoms are being tested. What will happen in 2022?
ELECTIONS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

One of Marjorie Taylor Greene's verified Twitter accounts permanently suspended

Twitter has permanently suspended Georgia GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's Twitter account @mtgreenee, the company confirmed to CNN Sunday morning. A Twitter spokesperson said the company "permanently suspended" the account "for repeated violations of our COVID-19 misinformation policy." Greene, a right-wing Republican, most frequently tweeted from the handle @mtgreenee, which...
INTERNET
kggfradio.com

Poll Results

Jan 6: Today's Wilson Medical Center Question of the Day: What kind of snack do you prefer? Sweet or salty?
WILSON COUNTY, KS

