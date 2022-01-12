ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Luxury listing: Myers Park modern castle asks $2.9M

By Brianna Crane
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r4UB6_0djP0zKG00

The 1925 Tudor was completely renovated in 2018 with a modern layout and fresh, elegant flare. It could be yours for $2.895M.

The address is 2001 Sherwood Ave. At 4,072 square feet, it has five beds and five and a half bathrooms.

Why it matters: The luxury market isn’t immune to Charlotte’s inventory issue, listing agent Vicky Mitchener said.

  • Every price point is in high demand right now, with people relocating to Charlotte from all over the country.
  • “Homes like this jewel, completely remodeled and ready to move into, are rare,” Mitchener said.

Design: The current owner is an interior designer — and it shows. The remodel is tasteful with luxe, neutral finishes and stunning architectural details.

  • Major changes include a more open living, kitchen and dining area and a covered outdoor living space with a dining space and fireplace area, Mitchener said.
  • Architect Polly Smith and contractor Halley Douglas led the project.

Highlights include the main-floor primary suite, which has a fireplace, two closets and an ensuite bath; a detached guest house or home office; a dining nook with wet bar; exposed beam, French doors and built-ins.

Listed by: Vicky Mitchener and Ducie Stark at Dickens Mitchener & Associates Inc.

Here’s a peek inside:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mqOxo_0djP0zKG00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AskkQ_0djP0zKG00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HQQXB_0djP0zKG00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4djWM1_0djP0zKG00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NMUGs_0djP0zKG00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CUisF_0djP0zKG00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35BYaz_0djP0zKG00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qgvls_0djP0zKG00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DyQIf_0djP0zKG00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XG1UU_0djP0zKG00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hzG9D_0djP0zKG00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RPAdH_0djP0zKG00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G4h7P_0djP0zKG00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B4VQY_0djP0zKG00

Photos: Ashley Hash/Tour Factory

The post Luxury listing: Myers Park modern castle asks $2.9M appeared first on Axios Charlotte .

