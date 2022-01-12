The 1925 Tudor was completely renovated in 2018 with a modern layout and fresh, elegant flare. It could be yours for $2.895M.

The address is 2001 Sherwood Ave. At 4,072 square feet, it has five beds and five and a half bathrooms.

Why it matters: The luxury market isn’t immune to Charlotte’s inventory issue, listing agent Vicky Mitchener said.

Every price point is in high demand right now, with people relocating to Charlotte from all over the country.

is in high demand right now, with people relocating to Charlotte from all over the country. “Homes like this jewel, completely remodeled and ready to move into, are rare,” Mitchener said.

Design: The current owner is an interior designer — and it shows. The remodel is tasteful with luxe, neutral finishes and stunning architectural details.

Major changes include a more open living, kitchen and dining area and a covered outdoor living space with a dining space and fireplace area, Mitchener said.

include a more open living, kitchen and dining area and a covered outdoor living space with a dining space and fireplace area, Mitchener said. Architect Polly Smith and contractor Halley Douglas led the project.

Highlights include the main-floor primary suite, which has a fireplace, two closets and an ensuite bath; a detached guest house or home office; a dining nook with wet bar; exposed beam, French doors and built-ins.

Listed by: Vicky Mitchener and Ducie Stark at Dickens Mitchener & Associates Inc.

Here’s a peek inside:

Photos: Ashley Hash/Tour Factory

The post Luxury listing: Myers Park modern castle asks $2.9M appeared first on Axios Charlotte .