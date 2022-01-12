Luxury listing: Myers Park modern castle asks $2.9M
The 1925 Tudor was completely renovated in 2018 with a modern layout and fresh, elegant flare. It could be yours for $2.895M.
The address is 2001 Sherwood Ave. At 4,072 square feet, it has five beds and five and a half bathrooms.
Why it matters: The luxury market isn’t immune to Charlotte’s inventory issue, listing agent Vicky Mitchener said.
- Every price point is in high demand right now, with people relocating to Charlotte from all over the country.
- “Homes like this jewel, completely remodeled and ready to move into, are rare,” Mitchener said.
Design: The current owner is an interior designer — and it shows. The remodel is tasteful with luxe, neutral finishes and stunning architectural details.
- Major changes include a more open living, kitchen and dining area and a covered outdoor living space with a dining space and fireplace area, Mitchener said.
- Architect Polly Smith and contractor Halley Douglas led the project.
Highlights include the main-floor primary suite, which has a fireplace, two closets and an ensuite bath; a detached guest house or home office; a dining nook with wet bar; exposed beam, French doors and built-ins.
Listed by: Vicky Mitchener and Ducie Stark at Dickens Mitchener & Associates Inc.
Here’s a peek inside:
Photos: Ashley Hash/Tour Factory
