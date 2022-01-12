ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opinion | A Better Way to Fix the Student Loan Problem

By Opinion by JOHN R. BROOKS, ADAM J. LEVITIN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn R. Brooks and Adam. J. Levitin are law professors at Georgetown University. Joe Biden isn’t making anyone happy lately when it comes to student loans. The administration sought to strike a balance last month when it announced that it was extending the Covid-related moratorium on federal student loan repayments. But...

Comments / 68

Adrienne Lambert
2d ago

My daughter has been faithfully paying on her student loan since she graduated and started teaching 20 years ago… the loan has changed hands at least four (4) times and she still owes 4,000. more than she borrowed! Talk about a predatory loan!! She has paid more than the interest and paid every month. She’s a teacher in a title one school… she loves her job, but I don’t think it’s fair at all. Every time I think of Betsy DeVos I want to puke…. She just preys on kids like my daughter and continues to get richer. Am I angry… you bet I am.

Dabney Langhorne
2d ago

Here is an idea. The government should get out of the student loan business and stop handing out loans.

Cristal LaPrade
2d ago

Ex-students should be paying THEIR OWN bills. Grow up people, the world isn't fair. My folks never paid a dime for my college. I worked my way through it all in the 70s and early 80s. You think that was easy? We had inflation too. Mortgages were over 15%. I bought my first house in 1993. Had to work two jobs to make the down payment. I have little sympathy for those who are looking for a bailout. That's money that could go to better causes, ... green energy perhaps??

