ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Forecast: Isolated showers possible tonight & tomorrow

By Meteorologist Rob Duns
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KMVxS_0djP01tH00

Southwest Florida’s weather pattern will continue to be generally quiet this evening though there is the opportunity of at least a few widely isolated showers late this evening and early tomorrow Thursday morning.

After the sun goes down tonight temperatures will fall through the 60s, eventually cooling down to around 60 in areas like Fort Myers and Cape Coral.

After a few isolated morning showers on Thursday, highs are expected to peak near 75 degrees.

Our weather looks to turn quiet and comfortable on Friday and Saturday with sunshine and afternoon highs topping out in the low and mid-70s.

A cold front is expected to plow southward and move over Florida on Sunday.

The timing of this front’s arrival to early to be determined, but regardless of when it moves through it will bring cooler temperatures for next week.

Highs on Monday and Tuesday of next week will likely only peak in the upper 60s and low 70s with nighttime lows falling into the upper 40s and low 50s.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

GE suspends COVID-19 vaccine or test requirement after U.S. Supreme Court's ruling

CHICAGO, Jan 14 (Reuters) - General Electric Co on Friday said it has suspended COVID-19 vaccine or test requirement for employees after the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling. The court on Thursday blocked President Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccination-or-testing mandate for large businesses - a policy the conservative justices deemed an improper imposition on the lives and health of many Americans - while endorsing a separate federal vaccine requirement for healthcare facilities.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cape Coral, FL
City
Fort Myers, FL
State
Florida State
CBS News

Ukraine government websites hit by cyberattack

U.S. officials are sounding the alarm about a Russian ploy designed to give President Vladimir Putin an excuse to invade Ukraine. The warning follows a widespread cyberattack on Ukrainian government websites. Margaret Brennan reports.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coral
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy