Forecast: Isolated showers possible tonight & tomorrow

Southwest Florida’s weather pattern will continue to be generally quiet this evening though there is the opportunity of at least a few widely isolated showers late this evening and early tomorrow Thursday morning.

After the sun goes down tonight temperatures will fall through the 60s, eventually cooling down to around 60 in areas like Fort Myers and Cape Coral.

After a few isolated morning showers on Thursday, highs are expected to peak near 75 degrees.

Our weather looks to turn quiet and comfortable on Friday and Saturday with sunshine and afternoon highs topping out in the low and mid-70s.

A cold front is expected to plow southward and move over Florida on Sunday.

The timing of this front’s arrival to early to be determined, but regardless of when it moves through it will bring cooler temperatures for next week.

Highs on Monday and Tuesday of next week will likely only peak in the upper 60s and low 70s with nighttime lows falling into the upper 40s and low 50s.