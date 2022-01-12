ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Fixing the filibuster: There’s Biden’s way and a better way

By Daily News Editorial Board, New York Daily News
 2 days ago

Proclaiming himself “tired of being quiet,” President Biden Tuesday proposed retiring the filibuster — the 60-vote threshold for getting almost anything through the Senate — for a narrow category related to the core mechanics of our elections. Under his exception, a bare majority of the 50-50 split Senate could pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, which would restore the federal government’s authority to review some state voting laws to prevent discrimination, and a broader bill creating national rules for voting by mail, early voting and the like.

Unless democracy itself can be preserved and protected, goes the argument, nothing else matters, so a carveout is warranted.

We agree that state legislatures’ partisan gerrymandering and restrictions on the franchise are indeed pernicious, partisan thumbs on the scale. But be careful what you wish for: If Republicans narrowly regain control of the Senate in this November’s elections, Democrats’ current howl about protecting the will of their majority will immediately be turned on its head, as they’ll have fewer votes but represent millions more people . Imagine a Senate with 51 Republicans, the ruthless Mitch McConnell in charge, and a new principle established that the 49 Dems can be summarily ignored.

In this case, even if Republicans were to show a glimmer of humility (don’t laugh) and accept Biden’s chosen carveout, one can easily imagine grave harm done: New laws requiring all voters present picture ID at the polling place and onerous rules to combat largely imaginary voter fraud.

The better answer for Democrats is to follow the wise advice of congressional scholar Norm Ornstein in these pages: Restore the true intent of the filibuster. Require 41 senators to maintain an exhausting, logistically complicated, all-eyes-on-them talk-fest in order to block passage of legislation. Today, in a rejection of the better part of our history, the mere threat of invoking the filibuster is the same as actually going through the grueling motions. Rescue the will of the majority by making the minority work a hell of a lot harder, under klieg lights.

Washington Post

Biden is right: Trump’s wounded ego was the main reason for Jan. 6

In what may be the most powerful speech of his presidency so far, President Biden delivered a searing (and overdue) indictment on Thursday of his predecessor — never mentioned by name — for inciting a mob attack on the Capitol exactly a year ago. Biden identified the central truth of the insurrection: “The former president of the United States of America has created and spread a web of lies about the 2020 election … because his bruised ego matters more to him than our democracy or our constitution. He can’t accept he lost.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
New York Post

Joe Biden erroneously states it’s ‘2020’ in post-New Year’s gaffe

President Biden reassured Americans Tuesday that there was reason to be optimistic about “2020” — mistakenly saying the wrong year four days into 2022. Biden’s post-New Year’s gaffe came as the president urged people to keep wearing masks and get vaccinated for COVID-19 as the Omicron variant causes record-high numbers of infections.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
theintelligencer.com

Ending the filibuster won't fix the Senate's dysfunction

As 2022 kicks off, the Senate is marked by an inability to address even the nation's most pressing problems, thanks to procedural warfare and a toxic atmosphere of mistrust and demonization. To address these issues and to pass legislation on crucial issues such as voting rights with a simple majority,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
New York Post

Biden accidentally calls VP ‘President’ Kamala Harris

President Biden mistakenly promoted his vice president in a Friday speech, touting “President” Kamala Harris — before claiming that humans would be able to travel commercially at 15 times the speed of a bullet in 20 years. “All kidding aside, of course President Harris is a proud...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
